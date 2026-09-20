تجربة «سجن ستانفورد» تعود في عمل واقعي.. والانتقادات لا تهدأ

The announcement of a reality series that recreates the famous Stanford Prison Experiment has sparked a wide wave of controversy, after a new project was revealed in which 30 volunteers enter a real prison before being randomly assigned to the roles of guards and prisoners, in an attempt to test the effects of power and hierarchy on human behavior.

The work, titled The New Stanford Prison Experiment, is based on the original experiment conducted in 1971 at Stanford University, which was halted after only six days due to the aggressive behaviors and psychological pressures experienced by the participants; making it one of the most controversial studies in the history of psychology.

The announcement of the series has drawn sharp criticism across social media platforms, as many believe that turning an ethically sensitive experiment into entertainment content reproduces the harsh conditions that participants in the original version faced. Meanwhile, others expressed interest in watching the work, reflecting a clear division regarding the project.

The controversy has been renewed with the recall of accounts from participants in the first experiment; one of the most notable being the story of Doug Korpi, who spoke in a documentary aired in 2024 about his feelings of helplessness during the experiment, claiming that he had to pretend to have a psychological breakdown to escape it, before psychologist Philip Zimbardo denied this account and asserted that what happened was a real breakdown.

As the premiere date of the series approaches, the old debate about the boundaries between psychological experiments and entertainment content resurfaces, and the appropriateness of recreating an experiment that remains a subject of scientific and ethical controversy to this day.