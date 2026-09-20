أثار إعلان عن مسلسل واقعي يعيد تجربة (سجن ستانفورد) الشهيرة موجة واسعة من الجدل، بعدما كُشف عن مشروع جديد يشارك فيه 30 متطوعًا يدخلون سجنًا حقيقيًا قبل توزيعهم عشوائيًا بين أدوار الحراس والسجناء، في محاولة لاختبار تأثير السلطة والتراتبية على السلوك البشري.

ويستند العمل الذي يحمل اسم The New Stanford Prison Experiment إلى التجربة الأصلية التي أجريت عام 1971 داخل جامعة ستانفورد، والتي توقفت بعد ستة أيام فقط بسبب السلوكيات العدوانية والضغوط النفسية التي تعرض لها المشاركون؛ ما جعلها واحدة من أكثر الدراسات إثارة للجدل في تاريخ علم النفس.

تجربة «سجن ستانفورد» تعود في عمل واقعي.. والانتقادات لا تهدأ

الإعلان عن المسلسل أثار انتقادات حادة عبر منصات التواصل، إذ رأى كثيرون أن تحويل تجربة ذات حساسية أخلاقية إلى محتوى ترفيهي يعيد إنتاج ظروف قاسية سبق أن تعرض لها المشاركون في النسخة الأصلية. بينما عبّر آخرون عن اهتمامهم بمشاهدة العمل، ما عكس حالة انقسام واضحة حول المشروع.

وتجدّد الجدل مع استحضار روايات المشاركين في التجربة الأولى؛ ومن أبرزها قصة دوغ كوربي الذي تحدث في وثائقي عُرض عام 2024 عن شعوره بالعجز داخل التجربة، مدعيًا أنه اضطر للتظاهر بانهيار نفسي للخروج منها، قبل أن ينفي عالم النفس فيليب زيمباردو هذه الرواية ويؤكد أن ما حدث كان انهيارًا حقيقيًا.

ومع اقتراب موعد عرض المسلسل، يعود النقاش القديم حول الحدود الفاصلة بين التجارب النفسية والمحتوى الترفيهي، ومدى ملاءمة إعادة إنتاج تجربة لا تزال محل جدل علمي وأخلاقي حتى اليوم.