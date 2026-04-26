فيما أكد المطرب الشعبي مسلم دفع 200 ألف جنيه كل 5 أشهر كنفقة لابنه، توعدت طليقته ضحى بسجنه ومنعه من السفر قريباً.

محضر تبديد

وفي ردها الأول على تصريحات مسلم، نشرت ضحى صوراً لمستندات قضايا حررتها ضده، منها محضر تبديد، وعلقت: «اللي بيقول بيدفع نفقة ابنه أنا عملاله حجز على عفش بيته ومنزلاه جنحة تبديد منقولات وقريب جداً حبس ومنع من السفر».

صورة لمحضر تبديد نشرته ضحى على حساباتها الالكترونية
صورة لمحضر تبديد نشرته ضحى على حساباتها الالكترونية

اتهامات متبادلة

وخرج مسلم، في وقت سابق في بث مباشر، عبر حسابه الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، رد من خلاله على اتهامات طليقته ضحى إليه، بعدم إنفاقه على ابنه.

ونفى ما قالته، مؤكداً دفع 200 ألف جنيه كل 5 أشهر كنفقة لابنه، ولديه مستندات عند محاميه تثبت ما يقول، مستنكراً تدخل البعض في حياته الخاصة، وقال: «أنا مطرب ولا يجب محاسبتي إلا على أعمالي الفنية فقط».

ورد مسلم على طليقته بعدما ظهرت في مقطع، عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام» قالت فيه: «معنديش أي مشكلة نطلع اسكرينات لبعض ونشوف مين فينا الغلطان بس أنا مش هعمل كده لأن مش هبرر لنفسي إن أنا كويسة ولا وحشة لحد، أنا ليا ابني ويتصرف عليه بالقانون وغصب عن أي حد.. یعني مش مشكله اطلع وحشة أهم حاجة ابني».