While the popular singer Muslim confirmed that he pays 200,000 Egyptian pounds every 5 months as alimony for his son, his ex-wife Doaa threatened to imprison him and prevent him from traveling soon.

Report of Misappropriation

In her initial response to Muslim's statements, Doaa published photos of documents related to cases she filed against him, including a report of misappropriation, and commented: "Whoever says he pays alimony for his son, I have placed a lien on his household items and filed a misdemeanor for misappropriation of movable property, and soon there will be imprisonment and a travel ban."

صورة لمحضر تبديد نشرته ضحى على حساباتها الالكترونية

Mutual Accusations

Earlier, Muslim appeared in a live broadcast on his official Instagram account, responding to accusations from his ex-wife Doaa regarding his failure to support their son.

He denied her claims, affirming that he pays 200,000 Egyptian pounds every 5 months as alimony for his son, and he has documents with his lawyer that prove his statements, expressing his discontent with some people's interference in his private life, and said: "I am a singer and should only be held accountable for my artistic work."

Muslim responded to his ex-wife after she appeared in a video on her Instagram account, saying: "I have no problem showing screenshots of each other and seeing who is at fault, but I won't do that because I won't justify to myself whether I'm good or bad to anyone. I have my son, and he should be taken care of legally, regardless of anyone... So, it's not a problem if I come off badly; the most important thing is my son."