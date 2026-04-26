فيما أكد المطرب الشعبي مسلم دفع 200 ألف جنيه كل 5 أشهر كنفقة لابنه، توعدت طليقته ضحى بسجنه ومنعه من السفر قريباً.
محضر تبديد
وفي ردها الأول على تصريحات مسلم، نشرت ضحى صوراً لمستندات قضايا حررتها ضده، منها محضر تبديد، وعلقت: «اللي بيقول بيدفع نفقة ابنه أنا عملاله حجز على عفش بيته ومنزلاه جنحة تبديد منقولات وقريب جداً حبس ومنع من السفر».
صورة لمحضر تبديد نشرته ضحى على حساباتها الالكترونية
اتهامات متبادلة
وخرج مسلم، في وقت سابق في بث مباشر، عبر حسابه الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، رد من خلاله على اتهامات طليقته ضحى إليه، بعدم إنفاقه على ابنه.
ونفى ما قالته، مؤكداً دفع 200 ألف جنيه كل 5 أشهر كنفقة لابنه، ولديه مستندات عند محاميه تثبت ما يقول، مستنكراً تدخل البعض في حياته الخاصة، وقال: «أنا مطرب ولا يجب محاسبتي إلا على أعمالي الفنية فقط».
ورد مسلم على طليقته بعدما ظهرت في مقطع، عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام» قالت فيه: «معنديش أي مشكلة نطلع اسكرينات لبعض ونشوف مين فينا الغلطان بس أنا مش هعمل كده لأن مش هبرر لنفسي إن أنا كويسة ولا وحشة لحد، أنا ليا ابني ويتصرف عليه بالقانون وغصب عن أي حد.. یعني مش مشكله اطلع وحشة أهم حاجة ابني».
While the popular singer Muslim confirmed that he pays 200,000 Egyptian pounds every 5 months as alimony for his son, his ex-wife Doaa threatened to imprison him and prevent him from traveling soon.
Report of Misappropriation
In her initial response to Muslim's statements, Doaa published photos of documents related to cases she filed against him, including a report of misappropriation, and commented: "Whoever says he pays alimony for his son, I have placed a lien on his household items and filed a misdemeanor for misappropriation of movable property, and soon there will be imprisonment and a travel ban."
صورة لمحضر تبديد نشرته ضحى على حساباتها الالكترونية
Mutual Accusations
Earlier, Muslim appeared in a live broadcast on his official Instagram account, responding to accusations from his ex-wife Doaa regarding his failure to support their son.
He denied her claims, affirming that he pays 200,000 Egyptian pounds every 5 months as alimony for his son, and he has documents with his lawyer that prove his statements, expressing his discontent with some people's interference in his private life, and said: "I am a singer and should only be held accountable for my artistic work."
Muslim responded to his ex-wife after she appeared in a video on her Instagram account, saying: "I have no problem showing screenshots of each other and seeing who is at fault, but I won't do that because I won't justify to myself whether I'm good or bad to anyone. I have my son, and he should be taken care of legally, regardless of anyone... So, it's not a problem if I come off badly; the most important thing is my son."