وصول راشد الماجد إلى جدة استعداداً لحفلته المرتقبة

وصل راشد الماجد إلى مطار جدة، استعداداً لإحياء حفلة غنائية استثنائية على مسرح جدة سوبردوم يوم 24 أبريل الجاري، في أول ظهور فني له بعد وعكة صحية مفاجئة أبعدته عن الساحة خلال الفترة الماضية.
ظهور بالعصا يلفت الأنظار
وشاركت روتانا جمهورها مقطع فيديو من كواليس وصوله عبر «إنستغرام»، إذ ظهر الفنان متكئاً على عصا، في إشارة واضحة لتأثره بالأزمة الصحية الأخيرة.
دعم جماهيري واسع
وأثار الظهور الأول للفنان تفاعلاً واسعاً عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ عبّر الجمهور عن دعمهم الكبير له، متمنين له الشفاء العاجل وعودته سريعاً إلى نشاطه الفني بكامل طاقته، فيما امتلأت التعليقات برسائل المحبة والدعاء، إلى جانب حالة من الترقب لعودته إلى المسرح.
نفاد التذاكر بالكامل
ويأتي ذلك بالتزامن مع نفاد جميع تذاكر حفلته المرتقبة في جدة، التي يحييهت بمصاحبة الفرقة الموسيقية بقيادة وليد فايد، إذ سجلت الحفلة إقبالاً جماهيرياً ضخماً، مع اقتراب عدد المنتظرين على قوائم الحجز من مليون شخص، ما دفع الجهة المنظمة إلى طرح تذاكر إضافية لتلبية الطلب المتزايد.
حفلات جديدة قادمة
وفي سياق متصل، يعيش راشد الماجد حالة من النشاط الفني، إذ يستعد لإحياء حفلة جديدة في أبوظبي يوم 30 أبريل 2026، على مسرح الاتحاد أرينا، وسط ترقب جماهيري واسع لاستكمال عودته القوية إلى الساحة الغنائية.
Rashed Al-Majed arrived at Jeddah Airport, preparing to hold an exceptional concert at Jeddah Superdome on April 24, in his first artistic appearance after a sudden health setback that kept him away from the scene in recent times.
A Notable Appearance with a Cane
Rotana shared a video clip of his arrival behind the scenes on Instagram, where the artist was seen leaning on a cane, clearly indicating the impact of his recent health crisis.
Widespread Public Support
The artist's first appearance sparked widespread interaction on social media, as fans expressed their strong support for him, wishing him a speedy recovery and a quick return to his artistic activities with full energy. The comments were filled with messages of love and prayers, alongside a sense of anticipation for his return to the stage.
Tickets Sold Out Completely
This comes as all tickets for his anticipated concert in Jeddah have sold out, which he will perform with a musical band led by Walid Fayed. The concert has seen massive public interest, with the number of people waiting on the reservation lists approaching one million, prompting the organizers to release additional tickets to meet the growing demand.
Upcoming New Concerts
In a related context, Rashed Al-Majed is experiencing a period of artistic activity, as he prepares to hold a new concert in Abu Dhabi on April 30, 2026, at the Etihad Arena, amidst widespread public anticipation for the continuation of his strong return to the music scene.