وصول راشد الماجد إلى جدة استعداداً لحفلته المرتقبة

وصل راشد الماجد إلى مطار جدة، استعداداً لإحياء حفلة غنائية استثنائية على مسرح جدة سوبردوم يوم 24 أبريل الجاري، في أول ظهور فني له بعد وعكة صحية مفاجئة أبعدته عن الساحة خلال الفترة الماضية.

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ظهور بالعصا يلفت الأنظار

وشاركت روتانا جمهورها مقطع فيديو من كواليس وصوله عبر «إنستغرام»، إذ ظهر الفنان متكئاً على عصا، في إشارة واضحة لتأثره بالأزمة الصحية الأخيرة.

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دعم جماهيري واسع

وأثار الظهور الأول للفنان تفاعلاً واسعاً عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ عبّر الجمهور عن دعمهم الكبير له، متمنين له الشفاء العاجل وعودته سريعاً إلى نشاطه الفني بكامل طاقته، فيما امتلأت التعليقات برسائل المحبة والدعاء، إلى جانب حالة من الترقب لعودته إلى المسرح.

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نفاد التذاكر بالكامل

ويأتي ذلك بالتزامن مع نفاد جميع تذاكر حفلته المرتقبة في جدة، التي يحييهت بمصاحبة الفرقة الموسيقية بقيادة وليد فايد، إذ سجلت الحفلة إقبالاً جماهيرياً ضخماً، مع اقتراب عدد المنتظرين على قوائم الحجز من مليون شخص، ما دفع الجهة المنظمة إلى طرح تذاكر إضافية لتلبية الطلب المتزايد.

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حفلات جديدة قادمة

وفي سياق متصل، يعيش راشد الماجد حالة من النشاط الفني، إذ يستعد لإحياء حفلة جديدة في أبوظبي يوم 30 أبريل 2026، على مسرح الاتحاد أرينا، وسط ترقب جماهيري واسع لاستكمال عودته القوية إلى الساحة الغنائية.