وصول راشد الماجد إلى جدة استعداداً لحفلته المرتقبة

Rashed Al-Majed arrived at Jeddah Airport, preparing to hold an exceptional concert at Jeddah Superdome on April 24, in his first artistic appearance after a sudden health setback that kept him away from the scene in recent times.

A Notable Appearance with a Cane

Rotana shared a video clip of his arrival behind the scenes on Instagram, where the artist was seen leaning on a cane, clearly indicating the impact of his recent health crisis.

Widespread Public Support

The artist's first appearance sparked widespread interaction on social media, as fans expressed their strong support for him, wishing him a speedy recovery and a quick return to his artistic activities with full energy. The comments were filled with messages of love and prayers, alongside a sense of anticipation for his return to the stage.

Tickets Sold Out Completely

This comes as all tickets for his anticipated concert in Jeddah have sold out, which he will perform with a musical band led by Walid Fayed. The concert has seen massive public interest, with the number of people waiting on the reservation lists approaching one million, prompting the organizers to release additional tickets to meet the growing demand.

Upcoming New Concerts

In a related context, Rashed Al-Majed is experiencing a period of artistic activity, as he prepares to hold a new concert in Abu Dhabi on April 30, 2026, at the Etihad Arena, amidst widespread public anticipation for the continuation of his strong return to the music scene.