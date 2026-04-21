أكد محامي الفنان المصري هاني شاكر أن «أمير الغناء العربي» على قيد الحياة حي يُرزق، ويحتاج في هذا التوقيت إلى الدعاء والدعم، بدلاً من نشر الشائعات التي تثير القلق وتفتقر إلى المصداقية.
إجراءات قانونية
وتوعد محامي شاكر المستشار القانوني ياسر قنطوش، في بيان أصدره، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، باتخاذ جميع الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، والتقدم ببلاغ رسمي إلى النائب العام ضد كل من يثبت تورطه في نشر أو ترويج شائعات وفاة هاني شاكر، باعتبارها جريمة نشر أخبار كاذبة يعاقب عليها القانون، مؤكداً رصد وحصر عدد من هذه الأخبار الكاذبة المتداولة عبر بعض المنصات.
مرحلة صعبة
وحسمت مصادر إعلامية الجدل حول الحالة الصحية للفنان هاني شاكر، مؤكدة أنه على قيد الحياة، خلافاً لما تم تداوله أخيراً، عبر منصات التواصل.
وأوضح الإعلامي عمرو أديب أن خبر الوفاة غير صحيح، مشيراً إلى التحقق من الأمر بشكل مباشر، مع التأكيد على أن الحالة الصحية للفنان تمر بمرحلة صعبة، لافتاً إلى أن «أمير الغناء العربي» يواجه وضعاً صحياً حرجاً، لكنه لا يزال على قيد الحياة، في ظل متابعة طبية مستمرة.
وعكة صحية
بدورها، أكدت نقابة المهن الموسيقية، عبر مستشارها الإعلامي مصطفى القصبي، عدم صحة ما تم تداوله، مشددة على أن الفنان يمر بوعكة صحية فقط.
وكان المتحدث باسم النقابة طارق مرتضى قد أشار في وقت سابق إلى تعرض هاني شاكر لانتكاسة مرتبطة بالجهاز التنفسي، عقب تحسن جزئي من أزمة صحية سابقة.
The lawyer of the Egyptian artist Hani Shaker confirmed that “the prince of Arab singing” is alive and well, and needs prayers and support at this time, instead of spreading rumors that cause concern and lack credibility.
Legal Actions
Shaker's lawyer, legal advisor Yasser Qantoush, vowed in a statement issued today (Tuesday) to take all necessary legal actions and file an official complaint with the public prosecutor against anyone proven to be involved in spreading or promoting rumors of Hani Shaker's death, considering it a crime of spreading false news punishable by law. He confirmed that he has monitored and compiled a number of these false news circulating on some platforms.
Difficult Phase
Media sources have settled the debate regarding the health condition of artist Hani Shaker, confirming that he is alive, contrary to what has been circulated recently on social media platforms.
Journalist Amr Adib clarified that the news of his death is untrue, indicating that he verified the matter directly, while emphasizing that the artist's health is going through a difficult phase, noting that “the prince of Arab singing” is facing a critical health situation, but he is still alive, under continuous medical supervision.
Health Setback
For its part, the Musicians Syndicate, through its media advisor Mustafa Al-Qasabi, confirmed that what has been circulated is not true, stressing that the artist is only experiencing a health setback.
The syndicate's spokesperson, Tarek Mortada, had previously indicated that Hani Shaker suffered a setback related to the respiratory system, following partial improvement from a previous health crisis.