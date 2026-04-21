أكد محامي الفنان المصري هاني شاكر أن «أمير الغناء العربي» على قيد الحياة حي يُرزق، ويحتاج في هذا التوقيت إلى الدعاء والدعم، بدلاً من نشر الشائعات التي تثير القلق وتفتقر إلى المصداقية.

إجراءات قانونية

وتوعد محامي شاكر المستشار القانوني ياسر قنطوش، في بيان أصدره، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، باتخاذ جميع الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، والتقدم ببلاغ رسمي إلى النائب العام ضد كل من يثبت تورطه في نشر أو ترويج شائعات وفاة هاني شاكر، باعتبارها جريمة نشر أخبار كاذبة يعاقب عليها القانون، مؤكداً رصد وحصر عدد من هذه الأخبار الكاذبة المتداولة عبر بعض المنصات.

مرحلة صعبة

وحسمت مصادر إعلامية الجدل حول الحالة الصحية للفنان هاني شاكر، مؤكدة أنه على قيد الحياة، خلافاً لما تم تداوله أخيراً، عبر منصات التواصل.

وأوضح الإعلامي عمرو أديب أن خبر الوفاة غير صحيح، مشيراً إلى التحقق من الأمر بشكل مباشر، مع التأكيد على أن الحالة الصحية للفنان تمر بمرحلة صعبة، لافتاً إلى أن «أمير الغناء العربي» يواجه وضعاً صحياً حرجاً، لكنه لا يزال على قيد الحياة، في ظل متابعة طبية مستمرة.

وعكة صحية

بدورها، أكدت نقابة المهن الموسيقية، عبر مستشارها الإعلامي مصطفى القصبي، عدم صحة ما تم تداوله، مشددة على أن الفنان يمر بوعكة صحية فقط.

وكان المتحدث باسم النقابة طارق مرتضى قد أشار في وقت سابق إلى تعرض هاني شاكر لانتكاسة مرتبطة بالجهاز التنفسي، عقب تحسن جزئي من أزمة صحية سابقة.