The lawyer of the Egyptian artist Hani Shaker confirmed that “the prince of Arab singing” is alive and well, and needs prayers and support at this time, instead of spreading rumors that cause concern and lack credibility.

Legal Actions

Shaker's lawyer, legal advisor Yasser Qantoush, vowed in a statement issued today (Tuesday) to take all necessary legal actions and file an official complaint with the public prosecutor against anyone proven to be involved in spreading or promoting rumors of Hani Shaker's death, considering it a crime of spreading false news punishable by law. He confirmed that he has monitored and compiled a number of these false news circulating on some platforms.

Difficult Phase

Media sources have settled the debate regarding the health condition of artist Hani Shaker, confirming that he is alive, contrary to what has been circulated recently on social media platforms.

Journalist Amr Adib clarified that the news of his death is untrue, indicating that he verified the matter directly, while emphasizing that the artist's health is going through a difficult phase, noting that “the prince of Arab singing” is facing a critical health situation, but he is still alive, under continuous medical supervision.

Health Setback

For its part, the Musicians Syndicate, through its media advisor Mustafa Al-Qasabi, confirmed that what has been circulated is not true, stressing that the artist is only experiencing a health setback.

The syndicate's spokesperson, Tarek Mortada, had previously indicated that Hani Shaker suffered a setback related to the respiratory system, following partial improvement from a previous health crisis.