غياب شيرين عبد الوهاب عن تخرج ابنتها يثير التساؤلات

Mariam, the daughter of Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, celebrated her graduation from high school at an international school in Cairo, amidst a festive atmosphere that saw the attendance of several art stars and public figures. Meanwhile, the absence of her mother from the ceremony caught the attention of followers and raised widespread questions on social media.

Artistic Attendance

The ceremony featured the participation of artist Zina, along with artist Mai Omar and her husband, director Mohamed Sami, who were keen to congratulate the graduates and share in the joy of graduation at the end of the academic year.

Notable Absence

On the other hand, Sherine Abdel Wahab did not appear in the photos and videos circulating from the event, and no confirmation regarding her attendance was issued, which opened the door for speculation among the audience, especially with the presence of Mariam's father, composer Mohamed Mustafa, and several family members during the celebration.

Ongoing Artistic Activity

On the artistic front, Sherine Abdel Wahab continues her preparations for new works, after recently collaborating with singer Mohamed Hamaki on the duet "Bahriya," with lyrics and music by Aziz El Shafie, and arrangement by Hatem Abdel Aziz.

She also recently released the song "Taba'an Taba'an" as part of the preparations for her new album, which is written and composed by Aziz El Shafie and arranged by Touma, and it achieved wide interaction among her audience following its release.