احتفلت مريم، ابنة الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبد الوهاب، بتخرجها من المرحلة الثانوية في إحدى المدارس الدولية بالقاهرة، وسط أجواء احتفالية شهدت حضور عدد من نجوم الفن والشخصيات العامة، فيما لفت غياب والدتها عن الحفل انتباه المتابعين وأثار تساؤلات واسعة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

غياب شيرين عبد الوهاب عن تخرج ابنتها يثير التساؤلات

حضور فني

وشهد الحفل مشاركة الفنانة زينة، إلى جانب الفنانة مي عمر وزوجها المخرج محمد سامي، الذين حرصوا على تهنئة الخريجين ومشاركتهم فرحة التخرج في ختام العام الدراسي.

غياب لافت

وفي المقابل، لم تظهر شيرين عبد الوهاب في الصور ومقاطع الفيديو المتداولة من الحفل، كما لم يصدر أي تأكيد بشأن حضورها المناسبة، ما فتح باب التكهنات بين الجمهور، خصوصاً مع ظهور والد مريم، الملحن محمد مصطفى، وعدد من أفراد الأسرة خلال مراسم الاحتفال.

غياب شيرين عبد الوهاب عن تخرج ابنتها يثير التساؤلات

نشاط فني مستمر

على الصعيد الفني، تواصل شيرين عبد الوهاب تحضيراتها لأعمال جديدة، بعدما تعاونت أخيراً مع المطرب محمد حماقي في دويتو «بحرية»، من كلمات وألحان عزيز الشافعي، وتوزيع حاتم عبدالعزيز.

كما طرحت أخيراً أغنية «تباعاً تباعاً» ضمن الاستعدادات الخاصة بألبومها الجديد، وهي من كلمات وألحان عزيز الشافعي وتوزيع توما، وحققت تفاعلاً واسعاً بين جمهورها عقب طرحها.