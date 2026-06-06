غياب شيرين عبد الوهاب عن تخرج ابنتها يثير التساؤلات

احتفلت مريم، ابنة الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبد الوهاب، بتخرجها من المرحلة الثانوية في إحدى المدارس الدولية بالقاهرة، وسط أجواء احتفالية شهدت حضور عدد من نجوم الفن والشخصيات العامة، فيما لفت غياب والدتها عن الحفل انتباه المتابعين وأثار تساؤلات واسعة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
حضور فني
وشهد الحفل مشاركة الفنانة زينة، إلى جانب الفنانة مي عمر وزوجها المخرج محمد سامي، الذين حرصوا على تهنئة الخريجين ومشاركتهم فرحة التخرج في ختام العام الدراسي.
غياب لافت
وفي المقابل، لم تظهر شيرين عبد الوهاب في الصور ومقاطع الفيديو المتداولة من الحفل، كما لم يصدر أي تأكيد بشأن حضورها المناسبة، ما فتح باب التكهنات بين الجمهور، خصوصاً مع ظهور والد مريم، الملحن محمد مصطفى، وعدد من أفراد الأسرة خلال مراسم الاحتفال.
نشاط فني مستمر
على الصعيد الفني، تواصل شيرين عبد الوهاب تحضيراتها لأعمال جديدة، بعدما تعاونت أخيراً مع المطرب محمد حماقي في دويتو «بحرية»، من كلمات وألحان عزيز الشافعي، وتوزيع حاتم عبدالعزيز.
كما طرحت أخيراً أغنية «تباعاً تباعاً» ضمن الاستعدادات الخاصة بألبومها الجديد، وهي من كلمات وألحان عزيز الشافعي وتوزيع توما، وحققت تفاعلاً واسعاً بين جمهورها عقب طرحها.
Mariam, the daughter of Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, celebrated her graduation from high school at an international school in Cairo, amidst a festive atmosphere that saw the attendance of several art stars and public figures. Meanwhile, the absence of her mother from the ceremony caught the attention of followers and raised widespread questions on social media.
Artistic Attendance
The ceremony featured the participation of artist Zina, along with artist Mai Omar and her husband, director Mohamed Sami, who were keen to congratulate the graduates and share in the joy of graduation at the end of the academic year.
Notable Absence
On the other hand, Sherine Abdel Wahab did not appear in the photos and videos circulating from the event, and no confirmation regarding her attendance was issued, which opened the door for speculation among the audience, especially with the presence of Mariam's father, composer Mohamed Mustafa, and several family members during the celebration.
Ongoing Artistic Activity
On the artistic front, Sherine Abdel Wahab continues her preparations for new works, after recently collaborating with singer Mohamed Hamaki on the duet "Bahriya," with lyrics and music by Aziz El Shafie, and arrangement by Hatem Abdel Aziz.
She also recently released the song "Taba'an Taba'an" as part of the preparations for her new album, which is written and composed by Aziz El Shafie and arranged by Touma, and it achieved wide interaction among her audience following its release.