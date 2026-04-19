أثار الفنان السوري علي كريم، الذي جسد شخصية أبو النار في المسلسل الشهير باب الحارة، حالة من الجدل عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد تصريحاته التي تناول فيها زميله الفنان بسام كوسا، واعتبرها كثيرون تحمل تقليلاً من قيمة ومسيرة أحد أبرز وجوه الدراما السورية.

النجوم الكبار

وقال كريم في تصريحات إعلامية: «الأدوار التي جسدها بسام كوسا خلال مسيرته الفنية، رغم تنوعها واجتهاده فيها، لم تصل إلى مستوى التعقيد والعمق الذي يضع الفنان ضمن خانة النجوم الكبار في التمثيل".

جودة الأداء

وأضاف: «لا أنفي جودة أداء كوسا كممثل، إلا أن هناك فرقاً بين جودة الأداء والقدرة على تجسيد شخصيات ذات بنية نفسية معقدة ومركبة»، معتبراً أن هذا النوع من الأدوار هو المعيار الأهم في تقييم التجربة الفنية للممثل.

ولم تقتصر تصريحات كريم على زميله فحسب، بل امتدت لتشمل الدراما السورية بشكل عام، إذ أشار إلى وجود ضعف واضح في بناء الشخصيات وافتقارها للعمق النفسي مقارنة بما يقدم في بعض الأعمال العربية والعالمية، على حد وصفه.

تقييد الإبداع

وقال: «عدد كبير من الشخصيات التي ظهرت في الأعمال السورية خلال السنوات الماضية لم تبن على أسس نفسية متماسكة»، وهو ما اعتبره سبباً في تقييد مساحة الإبداع لدى الممثلين ودفعهم أحياناً نحو التكرار والنمطية في الأداء، منتقداً تفاوت أجور بعض نجوم الدراما السورية، مشيراً إلى أن ارتفاع الأجور في بعض الحالات لا يعكس بالضرورة القيمة الفنية الحقيقية، بل يرتبط أحياناً بعوامل التسويق والعلاقات داخل الوسط الفني أكثر من ارتباطه بجودة الأداء أو عمق التجربة الفنية.