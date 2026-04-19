The Syrian artist Ali Karim, who portrayed the character Abu Al-Nar in the famous series Bab Al-Hara, sparked a controversy on social media following his statements regarding his colleague, the artist Bassam Kousa. Many considered his remarks to undermine the value and career of one of the most prominent faces of Syrian drama.

The Great Stars

Karim stated in media remarks: "The roles that Bassam Kousa has played throughout his artistic career, despite their diversity and his efforts in them, have not reached the level of complexity and depth that places an artist among the great stars of acting."

Quality of Performance

He added: "I do not deny the quality of Kousa's performance as an actor, but there is a difference between the quality of performance and the ability to portray characters with complex and intricate psychological structures," considering that this type of role is the most important criterion in evaluating an actor's artistic experience.

Karim's statements were not limited to his colleague alone, but extended to Syrian drama in general, as he pointed to a clear weakness in character development and a lack of psychological depth compared to what is presented in some Arab and international works, as he described.

Restricting Creativity

He said: "A large number of characters that appeared in Syrian works over the past years were not built on coherent psychological foundations," which he considered a reason for restricting the space for creativity among actors and sometimes pushing them towards repetition and stereotypical performances. He criticized the disparity in the salaries of some Syrian drama stars, noting that high salaries in some cases do not necessarily reflect true artistic value, but are sometimes linked to marketing factors and relationships within the artistic community more than to the quality of performance or the depth of the artistic experience.