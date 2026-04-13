تعتزم الفنانة السورية سوسن ميخائيل مقاضاة أحد الأطباء على خلفية «خطأ طبي» جسيم تعرضت له أثناء جراحة سابقة، مؤكدة عدم التنازل عن حقها القانوني بعد التجاهل التام الذي أظهره الطرف المتسبب في الواقعة وعدم تحمله للمسؤولية.

عارض صحي

وأوضحت سوسن، في تصريحات إعلامية، أن العارض الصحي لم يؤثر فقط على سلامتها الجسدية، بل امتد ليعيد صياغة حياتها اليومية وحالتها النفسية، مشيرة إلى أن التداعيات الصحية كانت السبب الرئيسي وراء غيابها عن الساحة الفنية وفقدانها فرص عمل عديدة خلال الموسم الماضي، حيث اضطرت لتأجيل مشاريعها بانتظار تعافٍ لم يكتمل بسهولة.

العزوبية ظرف

وفي ما يخص حياتها الشخصية، نفت سوسن ميخائيل أن يكون عزوفها عن الزواج ناتجاً عن موقف عدائي من الفكرة، واصفة العزوبية بالظرف الذي فرضته الحياة لعدم اللقاء بالشريك الملائم، مؤكدة عدم ممانعتها الارتباط في حال وجدت الشخص الذي يمثل سنداً حقيقياً لها، مشيرة إلى أن تجارب الخذلان والغدر التي تعرضت لها أخيراً جعلتها تميل أكثر نحو العزلة، وتنتقي المحيطين بها بحذر شديد، بحثاً عن السلام النفسي بعيداً عن صراعات الوسط

الاستقرار في دمشق

وأعلنت سوسن ميخائيل نيتها العودة للاستقرار النهائي في دمشق فور تحسن الظروف الخدمية، مؤكدة أن إقامتها الحالية في الإمارات لم تكن يوماً عائقاً أمام تواصلها مع جذورها أو استمرار نشاطها الفني.

مستقبل الدراما

وعلى الصعيد المهني، أعربت عن تفاؤلها بمستقبل الدراما السورية، مشيدة بعودتها القوية في موسم 2026. وصنفت مسلسل «مطبخ المدينة» كأفضل أعمال الموسم، معتبرة أن بطلته «أمل عرفة» هي النجمة الأولى في سورية حالياً، كما أثنت على أداء الفنانة كاريس بشار في عملها الأخير.