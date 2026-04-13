تعتزم الفنانة السورية سوسن ميخائيل مقاضاة أحد الأطباء على خلفية «خطأ طبي» جسيم تعرضت له أثناء جراحة سابقة، مؤكدة عدم التنازل عن حقها القانوني بعد التجاهل التام الذي أظهره الطرف المتسبب في الواقعة وعدم تحمله للمسؤولية.
عارض صحي
وأوضحت سوسن، في تصريحات إعلامية، أن العارض الصحي لم يؤثر فقط على سلامتها الجسدية، بل امتد ليعيد صياغة حياتها اليومية وحالتها النفسية، مشيرة إلى أن التداعيات الصحية كانت السبب الرئيسي وراء غيابها عن الساحة الفنية وفقدانها فرص عمل عديدة خلال الموسم الماضي، حيث اضطرت لتأجيل مشاريعها بانتظار تعافٍ لم يكتمل بسهولة.
العزوبية ظرف
وفي ما يخص حياتها الشخصية، نفت سوسن ميخائيل أن يكون عزوفها عن الزواج ناتجاً عن موقف عدائي من الفكرة، واصفة العزوبية بالظرف الذي فرضته الحياة لعدم اللقاء بالشريك الملائم، مؤكدة عدم ممانعتها الارتباط في حال وجدت الشخص الذي يمثل سنداً حقيقياً لها، مشيرة إلى أن تجارب الخذلان والغدر التي تعرضت لها أخيراً جعلتها تميل أكثر نحو العزلة، وتنتقي المحيطين بها بحذر شديد، بحثاً عن السلام النفسي بعيداً عن صراعات الوسط
الاستقرار في دمشق
وأعلنت سوسن ميخائيل نيتها العودة للاستقرار النهائي في دمشق فور تحسن الظروف الخدمية، مؤكدة أن إقامتها الحالية في الإمارات لم تكن يوماً عائقاً أمام تواصلها مع جذورها أو استمرار نشاطها الفني.
مستقبل الدراما
وعلى الصعيد المهني، أعربت عن تفاؤلها بمستقبل الدراما السورية، مشيدة بعودتها القوية في موسم 2026. وصنفت مسلسل «مطبخ المدينة» كأفضل أعمال الموسم، معتبرة أن بطلته «أمل عرفة» هي النجمة الأولى في سورية حالياً، كما أثنت على أداء الفنانة كاريس بشار في عملها الأخير.
The Syrian artist Sawsan Mikhaeel intends to sue a doctor over a serious "medical error" she suffered during a previous surgery, asserting that she will not waive her legal rights after the complete disregard shown by the party responsible for the incident and their failure to take responsibility.
Health Issue
Sawsan explained in media statements that the health issue not only affected her physical well-being but also reshaped her daily life and mental state, noting that the health repercussions were the main reason for her absence from the artistic scene and the loss of numerous job opportunities during the last season, as she was forced to postpone her projects while waiting for a recovery that did not come easily.
Singleness as a Circumstance
Regarding her personal life, Sawsan Mikhaeel denied that her reluctance to marry stems from an antagonistic stance towards the idea, describing singleness as a circumstance imposed by life due to not meeting the right partner. She confirmed that she would not oppose a relationship if she found someone who truly supports her, indicating that the experiences of betrayal and disappointment she has faced recently have made her lean more towards isolation, carefully selecting those around her in search of psychological peace away from the conflicts of the industry.
Stability in Damascus
Sawsan Mikhaeel announced her intention to return to settle permanently in Damascus as soon as the service conditions improve, emphasizing that her current residence in the UAE has never been an obstacle to her connection with her roots or the continuation of her artistic activity.
The Future of Drama
Professionally, she expressed optimism about the future of Syrian drama, praising its strong return in the 2026 season. She classified the series "Maktab Al-Madina" as the best work of the season, considering its star "Amal Arafa" to be the top actress in Syria currently, and she also praised the performance of artist Karis Bashar in her latest work.