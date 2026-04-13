The Syrian artist Sawsan Mikhaeel intends to sue a doctor over a serious "medical error" she suffered during a previous surgery, asserting that she will not waive her legal rights after the complete disregard shown by the party responsible for the incident and their failure to take responsibility.

Health Issue

Sawsan explained in media statements that the health issue not only affected her physical well-being but also reshaped her daily life and mental state, noting that the health repercussions were the main reason for her absence from the artistic scene and the loss of numerous job opportunities during the last season, as she was forced to postpone her projects while waiting for a recovery that did not come easily.

Singleness as a Circumstance

Regarding her personal life, Sawsan Mikhaeel denied that her reluctance to marry stems from an antagonistic stance towards the idea, describing singleness as a circumstance imposed by life due to not meeting the right partner. She confirmed that she would not oppose a relationship if she found someone who truly supports her, indicating that the experiences of betrayal and disappointment she has faced recently have made her lean more towards isolation, carefully selecting those around her in search of psychological peace away from the conflicts of the industry.

Stability in Damascus

Sawsan Mikhaeel announced her intention to return to settle permanently in Damascus as soon as the service conditions improve, emphasizing that her current residence in the UAE has never been an obstacle to her connection with her roots or the continuation of her artistic activity.

The Future of Drama

Professionally, she expressed optimism about the future of Syrian drama, praising its strong return in the 2026 season. She classified the series "Maktab Al-Madina" as the best work of the season, considering its star "Amal Arafa" to be the top actress in Syria currently, and she also praised the performance of artist Karis Bashar in her latest work.