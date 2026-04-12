حرصت الفنانة أميرة الشريف على طمأنة جمهورها على حالتها الصحية بعد إصابتها بتسمم نقلت على إثره إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج اللازم.
تحسن تدريجي
وقالت الفنانة الشابة في رسالة صوتية لبرنامج ET بالعربي: «حالتي الصحية تتحسن تدريجياً وأصبحت بصحة أفضل بعد الأيام الصعبة التي مررت بها»، مشيرة إلى معاناتها من التسمم ما تسبب في مضاعفات صحية مثل الارتجاع الشديد والتهاب المريء والمعدة، وهو ما استوجب بقاءها في المستشفى لتلقي العلاج اللازم والتخلص من التسمم.
وأضافت: «كانت الفترة اللي فاتت متعبة علي شوي، لكن الحمد لله مع العلاج والراحة بدأت أتحسن شوي شوي، والآن أموري تمام».
8 أيام
وأكدت الشريف في تصريح سابق بقاءها في المستشفى 8 أيام صعبة عانت خلالها من صعوبة في الأكل والشرب واضطرت للاعتماد على المحاليل الطبية، إلى جانب نقص في بعض العناصر المهمة في الجسم.
The artist Amira Al-Sharif was keen to reassure her audience about her health condition after suffering from poisoning that required her to be hospitalized for necessary treatment.
Gradual Improvement
The young artist said in a voice message to the ET بالعربي program: "My health is gradually improving, and I am feeling better after the difficult days I went through," noting that she suffered from poisoning which led to health complications such as severe reflux and esophagitis, requiring her to stay in the hospital for necessary treatment and to rid herself of the poisoning.
She added: "The past period was a bit exhausting for me, but thank God with treatment and rest, I started to improve little by little, and now everything is fine."
8 Days
Al-Sharif confirmed in a previous statement that she spent 8 difficult days in the hospital during which she experienced difficulty eating and drinking, and had to rely on medical solutions, in addition to a deficiency in some important elements in the body.