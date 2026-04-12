The artist Amira Al-Sharif was keen to reassure her audience about her health condition after suffering from poisoning that required her to be hospitalized for necessary treatment.

Gradual Improvement

The young artist said in a voice message to the ET بالعربي program: "My health is gradually improving, and I am feeling better after the difficult days I went through," noting that she suffered from poisoning which led to health complications such as severe reflux and esophagitis, requiring her to stay in the hospital for necessary treatment and to rid herself of the poisoning.

She added: "The past period was a bit exhausting for me, but thank God with treatment and rest, I started to improve little by little, and now everything is fine."

8 Days

Al-Sharif confirmed in a previous statement that she spent 8 difficult days in the hospital during which she experienced difficulty eating and drinking, and had to rely on medical solutions, in addition to a deficiency in some important elements in the body.