حرصت الفنانة أميرة الشريف على طمأنة جمهورها على حالتها الصحية بعد إصابتها بتسمم نقلت على إثره إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج اللازم.

تحسن تدريجي

وقالت الفنانة الشابة في رسالة صوتية لبرنامج ET بالعربي: «حالتي الصحية تتحسن تدريجياً وأصبحت بصحة أفضل بعد الأيام الصعبة التي مررت بها»، مشيرة إلى معاناتها من التسمم ما تسبب في مضاعفات صحية مثل الارتجاع الشديد والتهاب المريء والمعدة، وهو ما استوجب بقاءها في المستشفى لتلقي العلاج اللازم والتخلص من التسمم.

وأضافت: «كانت الفترة اللي فاتت متعبة علي شوي، لكن الحمد لله مع العلاج والراحة بدأت أتحسن شوي شوي، والآن أموري تمام».

8 أيام

وأكدت الشريف في تصريح سابق بقاءها في المستشفى 8 أيام صعبة عانت خلالها من صعوبة في الأكل والشرب واضطرت للاعتماد على المحاليل الطبية، إلى جانب نقص في بعض العناصر المهمة في الجسم.