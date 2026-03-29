In a dramatic turn that embodies the saying "the spell has turned against the sorcerer," the course of Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred's case before the French judiciary has shifted, as the accusations have transitioned from allegations of rape to suspicions of extortion involving a girl, her mother, and others, following the appeal made by Lamjarred.

The Course of the Case Turns in Favor of Lamjarred

The French public prosecutor has called for severe penalties against the accused, considering that the facts reveal a systematic attempt at extortion, in a development that completely reshapes the outlines of the case.

Prison Sentences and Fines

The prosecutor has requested a one-year prison sentence for the main accused, suspended, along with a fine of 20,000 euros, while calling for 18 months in prison for her mother, also suspended, and a fine of 10,000 euros.

Lawyer Under Penalty

The demands have extended to include the lawyer of the accused, as the prosecutor has called for her to be sentenced to 3 years in prison, including 1 year under electronic monitoring and 2 years suspended, in addition to a fine of 50,000 euros, with a recommendation to prohibit her from practicing her profession or holding any public office.

Varied Penalties

The prosecutor has also requested varied penalties for the remaining accused, ranging from suspended prison sentences of one year to actual prison sentences of one year, along with fines reaching up to 20,000 euros.

Awaiting the Final Verdict

The case is still under consideration by the French judiciary, amid widespread anticipation for the final verdict to be issued in the coming period, following transformations that have shifted the balance of accusations.