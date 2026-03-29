في تطور دراماتيكي يجسد المثل الدارج «انقلب السحر على الساحر»، تحوّل مسار قضية الفنان المغربي سعد لمجرد أمام القضاء الفرنسي، بعد أن انتقلت الاتهامات من مزاعم الاغتصاب إلى شبهات ابتزاز طالت فتاة ووالدتها ومن معهما، عقب الطعن الذي تقدم به لمجرد.
مسار القضية ينقلب لصالح لمجرد
طالبت النيابة العامة الفرنسية بفرض عقوبات مشددة على المتهمين، معتبرة أن الوقائع تكشف محاولة ابتزاز ممنهجة، في تطور يعيد رسم ملامح القضية بالكامل.
أحكام بالسجن والغرامات
ودعت النيابة إلى سجن المتهمة الرئيسية عاماً مع وقف التنفيذ وتغريمها 20 ألف يورو، فيما طالبت بسجن والدتها 18 شهراً مع وقف التنفيذ وغرامة 10 آلاف يورو.
محامية تحت طائلة العقوبة
وامتدت المطالبات لتشمل محامية المتهمة، إذ دعت النيابة إلى سجنها 3 سنوات، بينها سنة تحت المراقبة الإلكترونية وسنتان مع وقف التنفيذ، إضافة إلى غرامة 50 ألف يورو، مع توصية بمنعها من مزاولة المهنة أو تولي أي وظيفة عامة.
عقوبات متفاوتة
كما طالبت النيابة بفرض عقوبات متفاوتة على بقية المتهمين، راوحت بين السجن مع وقف التنفيذ لمدة عام، وأحكام بالسجن النافذ لمدة عام، إلى جانب غرامات تصل إلى 20 ألف يورو.
ترقب الحكم النهائي
ولا تزال القضية قيد النظر أمام القضاء الفرنسي، وسط ترقب واسع لصدور الحكم النهائي خلال الفترة القادمة، بعد تحولات قلبت موازين الاتهام.
In a dramatic turn that embodies the saying "the spell has turned against the sorcerer," the course of Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred's case before the French judiciary has shifted, as the accusations have transitioned from allegations of rape to suspicions of extortion involving a girl, her mother, and others, following the appeal made by Lamjarred.
The Course of the Case Turns in Favor of Lamjarred
The French public prosecutor has called for severe penalties against the accused, considering that the facts reveal a systematic attempt at extortion, in a development that completely reshapes the outlines of the case.
Prison Sentences and Fines
The prosecutor has requested a one-year prison sentence for the main accused, suspended, along with a fine of 20,000 euros, while calling for 18 months in prison for her mother, also suspended, and a fine of 10,000 euros.
Lawyer Under Penalty
The demands have extended to include the lawyer of the accused, as the prosecutor has called for her to be sentenced to 3 years in prison, including 1 year under electronic monitoring and 2 years suspended, in addition to a fine of 50,000 euros, with a recommendation to prohibit her from practicing her profession or holding any public office.
Varied Penalties
The prosecutor has also requested varied penalties for the remaining accused, ranging from suspended prison sentences of one year to actual prison sentences of one year, along with fines reaching up to 20,000 euros.
Awaiting the Final Verdict
The case is still under consideration by the French judiciary, amid widespread anticipation for the final verdict to be issued in the coming period, following transformations that have shifted the balance of accusations.