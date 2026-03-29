في تطور دراماتيكي يجسد المثل الدارج «انقلب السحر على الساحر»، تحوّل مسار قضية الفنان المغربي سعد لمجرد أمام القضاء الفرنسي، بعد أن انتقلت الاتهامات من مزاعم الاغتصاب إلى شبهات ابتزاز طالت فتاة ووالدتها ومن معهما، عقب الطعن الذي تقدم به لمجرد.

مسار القضية ينقلب لصالح لمجرد

طالبت النيابة العامة الفرنسية بفرض عقوبات مشددة على المتهمين، معتبرة أن الوقائع تكشف محاولة ابتزاز ممنهجة، في تطور يعيد رسم ملامح القضية بالكامل.

أحكام بالسجن والغرامات

ودعت النيابة إلى سجن المتهمة الرئيسية عاماً مع وقف التنفيذ وتغريمها 20 ألف يورو، فيما طالبت بسجن والدتها 18 شهراً مع وقف التنفيذ وغرامة 10 آلاف يورو.

محامية تحت طائلة العقوبة

وامتدت المطالبات لتشمل محامية المتهمة، إذ دعت النيابة إلى سجنها 3 سنوات، بينها سنة تحت المراقبة الإلكترونية وسنتان مع وقف التنفيذ، إضافة إلى غرامة 50 ألف يورو، مع توصية بمنعها من مزاولة المهنة أو تولي أي وظيفة عامة.

عقوبات متفاوتة

كما طالبت النيابة بفرض عقوبات متفاوتة على بقية المتهمين، راوحت بين السجن مع وقف التنفيذ لمدة عام، وأحكام بالسجن النافذ لمدة عام، إلى جانب غرامات تصل إلى 20 ألف يورو.

ترقب الحكم النهائي

ولا تزال القضية قيد النظر أمام القضاء الفرنسي، وسط ترقب واسع لصدور الحكم النهائي خلال الفترة القادمة، بعد تحولات قلبت موازين الاتهام.