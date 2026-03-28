The Egyptian director Hosni Saleh revealed the first official poster for the film "39 Combat," starring the Egyptian artist Mostafa Shaaban, which narrates the heroics of the martyr Ibrahim El-Rifai, one of the heroes of the Egyptian armed forces who left a significant mark in the history of the army.

The director shared an image of the film's poster on his "Facebook" page, where Mostafa Shaaban is seen holding a weapon, with flames in the background in an epic scene that reflects the atmosphere of the battles and wars depicted in the film's events.



Inspiring National Signals

The director commented on the poster saying: "When the war begins, there is no turning back... Egypt the Great, 39 Martyrs," in a powerful message that highlights the national and epic character of the film, which focuses on heroism and Egyptian military history.



The Biography of Martyr Ibrahim El-Rifai

The work addresses the life of the martyr Major General Ibrahim El-Rifai, known by the title "Lion of the Thunderbolt," shedding light on his heroics and achievements during critical phases in the history of the Egyptian armed forces, to present the audience with a distinctive historical and national image.



Mostafa Shaaban's Role

Mostafa Shaaban portrays the character of El-Rifai in a cinematic experience that combines heroism, nationalism, and history, marking an important milestone in his artistic journey after a long hiatus of 16 years from cinema.



The Film's Cast

The film features a large number of stars alongside Mostafa Shaaban, including: Mohamed Riyad, Ahmed El-Tahamy, Mohamed Mamdouh, Mahmoud Abdel-Moghny, Shady Maqar, Kamal Abu Riya, and others.