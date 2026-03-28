كشف المخرج المصري حسني صالح عن البوستر الرسمي الأول لفيلم «39 قتال»، بطولة الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان، الذي يسرد بطولات الشهيد إبراهيم الرفاعي، أحد أبطال القوات المسلحة المصرية الذين تركوا بصمة بارزة في تاريخ الجيش.

وشارك المخرج صورة من البوستر الخاص بالفيلم عبر صفحته في «فيسبوك»، حيث يظهر مصطفى شعبان وهو ممسك بالسلاح، وخلفه ألسنة النيران في مشهد ملحمي يعكس أجواء المعارك والحروب التي تتناولها أحداث الفيلم.

إشارات وطنية ملهمة

وعلّق المخرج على البوستر قائلاً: «لما الحرب تبدأ مفيش رجوع.. مصر العظمى 39 فدائيًا»، في رسالة قوية تبرز الطابع الوطني والملحمي للفيلم، الذي يركز على البطولة والتاريخ العسكري المصري.


سيرة الشهيد إبراهيم الرفاعي

ويتناول العمل حياة الشهيد اللواء إبراهيم الرفاعي، المعروف بلقب «أسد الصاعقة»، مسلطًا الضوء على بطولاته وإنجازاته خلال مراحل حاسمة في تاريخ القوات المسلحة المصرية، ليقدّم للجمهور صورة تاريخية ووطنية مميزة.

دور مصطفى شعبان

ويجسد مصطفى شعبان شخصية الرفاعي، في تجربة سينمائية مختلفة تجمع بين البطولة والوطنية والتاريخ، لتكون محطة مهمة في مسيرته الفنية بعد فترة انقطاع طويلة دامت 16 عامًا عن السينما.

أبطال العمل

ويجمع في بطولة الفيلم بجانب مصطفى شعبان عدد كبير من النجوم، من بينهم: محمد رياض، أحمد التهامي، محمد ممدوح، محمود عبد المغني، شادي مقار، كمال أبو رية وآخرون.