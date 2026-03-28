كشف المخرج المصري حسني صالح عن البوستر الرسمي الأول لفيلم «39 قتال»، بطولة الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان، الذي يسرد بطولات الشهيد إبراهيم الرفاعي، أحد أبطال القوات المسلحة المصرية الذين تركوا بصمة بارزة في تاريخ الجيش.
وشارك المخرج صورة من البوستر الخاص بالفيلم عبر صفحته في «فيسبوك»، حيث يظهر مصطفى شعبان وهو ممسك بالسلاح، وخلفه ألسنة النيران في مشهد ملحمي يعكس أجواء المعارك والحروب التي تتناولها أحداث الفيلم.
إشارات وطنية ملهمة
وعلّق المخرج على البوستر قائلاً: «لما الحرب تبدأ مفيش رجوع.. مصر العظمى 39 فدائيًا»، في رسالة قوية تبرز الطابع الوطني والملحمي للفيلم، الذي يركز على البطولة والتاريخ العسكري المصري.
سيرة الشهيد إبراهيم الرفاعي
ويتناول العمل حياة الشهيد اللواء إبراهيم الرفاعي، المعروف بلقب «أسد الصاعقة»، مسلطًا الضوء على بطولاته وإنجازاته خلال مراحل حاسمة في تاريخ القوات المسلحة المصرية، ليقدّم للجمهور صورة تاريخية ووطنية مميزة.
دور مصطفى شعبان
ويجسد مصطفى شعبان شخصية الرفاعي، في تجربة سينمائية مختلفة تجمع بين البطولة والوطنية والتاريخ، لتكون محطة مهمة في مسيرته الفنية بعد فترة انقطاع طويلة دامت 16 عامًا عن السينما.
أبطال العمل
ويجمع في بطولة الفيلم بجانب مصطفى شعبان عدد كبير من النجوم، من بينهم: محمد رياض، أحمد التهامي، محمد ممدوح، محمود عبد المغني، شادي مقار، كمال أبو رية وآخرون.
The Egyptian director Hosni Saleh revealed the first official poster for the film "39 Combat," starring the Egyptian artist Mostafa Shaaban, which narrates the heroics of the martyr Ibrahim El-Rifai, one of the heroes of the Egyptian armed forces who left a significant mark in the history of the army.
The director shared an image of the film's poster on his "Facebook" page, where Mostafa Shaaban is seen holding a weapon, with flames in the background in an epic scene that reflects the atmosphere of the battles and wars depicted in the film's events.
Inspiring National Signals
The director commented on the poster saying: "When the war begins, there is no turning back... Egypt the Great, 39 Martyrs," in a powerful message that highlights the national and epic character of the film, which focuses on heroism and Egyptian military history.
The Biography of Martyr Ibrahim El-Rifai
The work addresses the life of the martyr Major General Ibrahim El-Rifai, known by the title "Lion of the Thunderbolt," shedding light on his heroics and achievements during critical phases in the history of the Egyptian armed forces, to present the audience with a distinctive historical and national image.
Mostafa Shaaban's Role
Mostafa Shaaban portrays the character of El-Rifai in a cinematic experience that combines heroism, nationalism, and history, marking an important milestone in his artistic journey after a long hiatus of 16 years from cinema.
The Film's Cast
The film features a large number of stars alongside Mostafa Shaaban, including: Mohamed Riyad, Ahmed El-Tahamy, Mohamed Mamdouh, Mahmoud Abdel-Moghny, Shady Maqar, Kamal Abu Riya, and others.