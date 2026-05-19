The owner of the American club Al-Khulood, Ben Harburg, is leading extensive efforts to facilitate the process for Saudi fans to obtain visas to enter the United States to attend the 2026 World Cup, in support of the Saudi national team's participation in the anticipated global event.



Harburg explained, in a tweet posted on his official account on the social media platform "X," that since his previous post regarding the visas for Saudis related to the World Cup, he has intensified his communications with several official American and international entities, including the White House, Congress, the American Embassy, the U.S. Department of State, in addition to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, with the aim of facilitating and expediting the visa process for Saudi fans at the following link:



‏ state.gov/fifa-world-cup... .



He noted that he received confirmation about the possibility of applying through the designated link from the U.S. Department of State related to the procedures for attending the World Cup, affirming that he is making every effort through both official and unofficial channels to make the process easier and faster, ensuring that the largest possible number of Saudi fans can support the "Green" in the tournament.



Harburg confirmed his readiness to receive any feedback or issues that Saudis may face regarding visas and to follow up on them directly, a step that has garnered wide interaction among Saudi sports fans across social media platforms.