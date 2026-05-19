يقود مالك نادي الخلود الأمريكي بن هاربورغ، تحركات واسعة لتسهيل إجراءات حصول الجماهير السعودية على تأشيرات دخول الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لحضور منافسات كأس العالم 2026، وذلك دعماً لمشاركة المنتخب السعودي في الحدث العالمي المرتقب.


وأوضح هاربورغ، عبر تغريدة نشرها في موقعه الرسمي في منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «إكس»، أنه منذ نشره السابق المتعلق بتأشيرات السعوديين الخاصة بالمونديال، كثّف اتصالاته مع عدد من الجهات الرسمية الأمريكية والدولية، شملت البيت الأبيض، والكونغرس، والسفارة الأمريكية، ووزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، إضافة إلى رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» جياني إنفانتينو، بهدف تسهيل وتسريع إجراءات التأشيرات للمشجعين السعوديين على الرابط التالي:


‏ state.gov/fifa-world-cup... .


وأشار إلى أنه تلقى إفادة بإمكانية التقديم عبر الرابط المخصص من وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية المتعلق بإجراءات حضور كأس العالم، مؤكداً أنه يبذل أقصى جهوده عبر القنوات الرسمية وغير الرسمية لجعل الإجراءات أكثر سهولة وسرعة، بما يضمن حضور أكبر عدد ممكن من الجماهير السعودية لمساندة «الأخضر» في البطولة.


وأكد هاربورغ استعداده لاستقبال أي ملاحظات أو مشكلات قد تواجه السعوديين فيما يخص التأشيرات والعمل على متابعتها بشكل مباشر، في خطوة لاقت تفاعلاً واسعاً بين الجماهير الرياضية السعودية عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.