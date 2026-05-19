قُتل 175 مسلحاً من تنظيم داعش الإرهابي في نيجيريا بينهم الرجل الثاني في قيادة التنظيم على مستوى العالم، بحسب ما أعلنه الجيش النيجيري اليوم (الثلاثاء).


وقال الجيش النيجيري إن قواته وجهت ضربات جوية مشتركة مع القوات الأمريكية في نهاية الأسبوع أسفرت عن مقتل 175 مقاتلاً في تنظيم داعش، بينهم القيادي في التنظيم أبو بلال المنوكي، مبينة أن الضربات المشتركة بدأت قبل بضعة أيام، وحتى 19 مايو.


ولفت إلى أن الضربات أسفرت عن تدمير نقاط تفتيش لتنظيم داعش ومخازن أسلحة ومراكز لوجستية ومعدات عسكرية وشبكات مالية تُستخدم في دعم العمليات الإرهابية.


بدورها، ذكرت القيادة الأمريكية في أفريقيا (أفريكوم) أن المنوكي قدّم توجيهات إستراتيجية بشأن العمليات الإعلامية والمالية، وتطوير وتصنيع الأسلحة والمتفجرات والطائرات المسيّرة، بصفته مديراً للعمليات العالمية في تنظيم داعش.


وتخوض نيجيريا حرباً ضد جماعة بوكو حرام وفصيلها المنشق تنظيم داعش-ولاية غرب أفريقيا منذ 2009.


ويعتبر المنوكي الرجل الثاني في قيادة تنظيم داعش عالمياً، بحسب ما ذكره الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الأسبوع الماضي، فيما وصفته القوات النيجيرية بأنه أحد أكثر الإرهابيين نشاطاً في العالم.


وبرز أبو بكر بن محمد بن علي المنوكي المعروف باسم أبو بلاك المنوكي في صفوف جماعة «بوكو حرام»، ثم التحق بتنظيم داعش الإرهابي وترقى في أدواره القيادية حتى وصل إلى الرجل الثاني في الهرم القيادي العالمي للتنظيم، ووُصف بأنه «قائد الظل»، نظراً لاعتماده أساليب عمل تتسم بالتكتم وتجنّب الظهور العلني، ما مكّنه من إدارة أنشطة عملياتية مدة طويلة، وجنّبه التعرض للملاحقة الأمنية.


وتنحدر أصول المنوكي من بلدة ماينوك التابعة لولاية بورنو شمال شرقي نيجيريا، وهي الولاية التي تشهد منذ 2009 تمرداً مسلحاً، ووُلد فيها عام 1982، وعُرف أيضاً بـ«أبو ماينوك».