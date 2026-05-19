175 militants from the terrorist organization ISIS were killed in Nigeria, including the second-in-command of the organization globally, according to the Nigerian army's announcement today (Tuesday).



The Nigerian army stated that its forces carried out joint airstrikes with American forces over the weekend, resulting in the deaths of 175 fighters from ISIS, including the organization's leader Abu Bilal al-Manouki. It indicated that the joint strikes began a few days ago and continued until May 19.



It noted that the strikes resulted in the destruction of ISIS checkpoints, weapon caches, logistical centers, military equipment, and financial networks used to support terrorist operations.



For its part, the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) mentioned that al-Manouki provided strategic guidance on media and financial operations, as well as the development and manufacture of weapons, explosives, and drones, in his role as the director of global operations for ISIS.



Nigeria has been engaged in a war against the Boko Haram group and its splinter faction, ISIS-West Africa, since 2009.



Al-Manouki is considered the second-in-command of ISIS globally, as mentioned by U.S. President Donald Trump last week, while Nigerian forces described him as one of the most active terrorists in the world.



Abu Bakr bin Muhammad bin Ali al-Manouki, known as Abu Black al-Manouki, emerged from the ranks of the Boko Haram group before joining the terrorist organization ISIS, where he rose through the leadership ranks to become the second-in-command in the global leadership hierarchy of the organization. He was described as a "shadow leader" due to his reliance on discreet operational methods and avoidance of public appearances, which allowed him to manage operational activities for a long time and evade security pursuit.



Al-Manouki hails from the town of Mainok in Borno State, northeastern Nigeria, which has been experiencing an armed insurgency since 2009. He was born there in 1982 and was also known as "Abu Mainok."