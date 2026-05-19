The Iranian army threatened to open "new fronts" against the United States if it resumes attacks on it.



The Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) quoted the army spokesman Mohammad Akrami Nia as saying today (Tuesday): "If the United States launches a new aggression against our country, we will open new fronts and we will use new equipment and methods."



He emphasized the readiness of the Iranian army, asserting that it considers the ceasefire period as a time of war, and has taken advantage of this opportunity to enhance its combat capabilities.



He claimed that "Iran is not subject to siege or defeat," stressing the control of the Iranian armed forces over the Strait of Hormuz, and asserted that the situation in this strait will not return to what it was before.



U.S. President Donald Trump announced last night (Monday) that he temporarily halted the resumption of attacks on Iran after Tehran sent a new peace proposal to Washington, and that there is now a "very good chance" of reaching an agreement to curb Iran's nuclear program.



An explosion was heard today on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Mehr news agency, citing local residents. The Tasnim news agency reported that an official stated that the explosions on Qeshm Island were due to the dismantling of unexploded ordnance.



The assistant governor of Hormozgan for security affairs said: "Several consecutive explosions were heard this afternoon in different areas of Qeshm Island, which raised concerns among citizens."



He added that the sounds of explosions heard on Qeshm Island are related to the deactivation of unexploded ordnance by specialized forces.