هدد الجيش الإيراني بفتح «جبهات جديدة» ضد الولايات المتحدة في حال استأنفت الهجمات عليها.


ونقلت وكالة أنباء الطلبة الإيرانية (إيسنا) عن المتحدث باسم الجيش محمد أكرمي نيا قوله، اليوم (الثلاثاء): إنه «إذا شنت الولايات المتحدة عدواناً جديداً على بلدنا، فسنفتح جبهات جديدة وسنستخدم معدات وأساليب جديدة».


وشدد على جاهزية الجيش الإيراني، مؤكداً أنه يعتبر فترة وقف إطلاق النار بمثابة فترة حرب، وقد استغل هذه الفرصة لتعزيز قدراته القتالية.


وزعم أن «إيران ليست قابلة للحصار أو الهزيمة»، مشدداً على سيطرة القوات المسلحة الإيرانية على مضيق هرمز، وادعى أن وضع هذا المضيق لن يعود إلى ما كان عليه في السابق.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أعلن مساء أمس (الإثنين)، أنه أوقف مؤقتاً استئناف الهجمات على إيران بعد أن أرسلت طهران مقترح سلام جديداً إلى واشنطن، وأن هناك الآن «فرصة جيدة جداً» للتوصل إلى اتفاق يكبح جماح برنامج إيران النووي.


وسُمع دوي انفجار، اليوم، في جزيرة قشم الإيرانية بمضيق هرمز، بحسب ما أفادت وكالة «مهر» للأنباء نقلاً عن سكان محليين. ونقلت وكالة «تسنيم» عن مسؤول أن الانفجارات في جزيرة قشم ناتجة عن تفكيك ذخائر غير منفجرة.


وقال مساعد محافظ هرمزغان للشؤون الأمنية: «سُمعت ظهر اليوم عدة انفجارات متتالية في مناطق مختلفة من جزيرة قشم، ما أثار قلق المواطنين».


وأضاف أن أصوات الانفجارات التي سُمعت في جزيرة قشم مرتبطة بإبطال مفعول ذخائر غير منفجرة بواسطة قوات متخصصة.