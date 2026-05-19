American officials ruled out today (Tuesday) any significant progress in the talks between Iran and the U.S., confirming that Iran's position has not changed.



The Wall Street Journal reported that intermediaries and U.S. officials stated: "We do not see any significant progress in the Iranian-American talks," explaining that Iran's position in the negotiations has not changed much from previous rounds, raising doubts about the possibility of finding a way out of the conflict.



The intermediaries indicated that Iran still insists on ending hostilities, easing sanctions, receiving compensation, and playing a role in overseeing the Strait of Hormuz, while opposing U.S. demands to halt or suspend its nuclear program for an extended period.



The newspaper quoted regional sources confirming that the United States and Israel are preparing to launch new attacks on Iran within days, explaining that they could resume strikes on Iran as early as next week.



In another context, three U.S. officials told the Wall Street Journal that the United States detained an oil tanker linked to Iran in the Indian Ocean during the night of Monday/Tuesday, explaining that the tanker, named "Sky Wave," had been subject to U.S. sanctions in March for its role in transporting Iranian oil, and it is believed to have been loaded with more than one million barrels of crude oil from Iran's Kharg Island in February.



On another note, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stated that Cairo has been very clear in condemning all attacks against Gulf countries, emphasizing: "Their (Gulf countries') security is our security, and there is no justification for attacking them."



He pointed out in an interview with CNN that there is no military solution to the current crisis, indicating that the issue of reopening the Strait of Hormuz is an integral part of any future agreement.



Abdelatty stressed the necessity of ensuring freedom of navigation and reaching a swift agreement to reopen the strait, noting that everyone is suffering from the repercussions of the crisis.



He added: "It's not just the countries in the region, but the global economy as a whole," pointing out that at least 50% of oil and gas, in addition to fertilizers, passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making freedom of navigation there a matter of utmost importance for the entire world.