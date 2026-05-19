استبعد مسؤولون أمريكيون اليوم (الثلاثاء)، حدوث تقدم يذكر في المحادثات بين إيران وأمريكا، مؤكدين أن موقف إيران لم يتغير.
ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن وسطاء ومسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم: لا نرى أي تقدم يذكر في المحادثات الإيرانية الأمريكية، موضحين أن موقف إيران في المحادثات لم يتغير كثيراً عن الجولات السابقة، ما يثير شكوكاً حول إمكانية إيجاد مخرج من الصراع.
وأشار الوسطاء إلى أن إيران لا تزال تُصرّ على إنهاء الأعمال العدائية وتخفيف العقوبات والحصول على تعويضات والقيام بدور في الإشراف على مضيق هرمز، كما تعارض المطالب الأمريكية بوقف برنامجها النووي أو تعليقه لفترة طويلة.
ونقلت الصحيفة عن مصادر إقليمية تأكيدها أن الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل تُحضّران لشنّ هجمات جديدة على إيران خلال أيام، موضحين أنهما قد تتستأنفان الضربات على إيران الأسبوع القادم على أقرب تقدير.
وفي سياق آخر، ذكر ثلاثة مسؤولين أمريكيين لصحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، أن الولايات المتحدة احتجزت ناقلة نفط مرتبطة بإيران في المحيط الهندي خلال ليل الإثنين/الثلاثاء، موضحين أن الناقلة التي تحمل اسم «سكاي ويف»، كانت قد خضعت لعقوبات أمريكية في مارس الماضي لدورها في نقل النفط الإيراني، ويُرجّح أنه جرى تحميلها بأكثر من مليون برميل من النفط الخام من جزيرة خرج الإيرانية في فبراير.
من جهة أخرى، قال وزير الخارجية المصري بدر عبدالعاطي إن القاهرة كانت واضحة للغاية في إدانة جميع الهجمات التي تعرضت لها دول الخليج، مشدداً بالقول: أمنها (دول الخليج) هو أمننا، ولا يوجد أي مبرر لمهاجمتها.
وأشار في مقابلة مع «سي إن إن» إلى أنه لا يوجد حل عسكري للأزمة الحالية، مبيناً أن مسألة إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز تمثل جزءاً لا يتجزأ من أي اتفاق مستقبلي.
وشدد عبدالعاطي على ضرورة ضمان حرية الملاحة والتوصل إلى اتفاق سريع يعيد فتح المضيق، مبيناً أن الجميع يعاني من تداعيات الأزمة.
وأضاف: «ليست فقط دول المنطقة، بل الاقتصاد العالمي ككل»، لافتاً إلى أن ما لا يقل عن 50% من النفط والغاز، إضافة إلى الأسمدة، يمر عبر مضيق هرمز، ما يجعل حرية الملاحة فيه مسألة بالغة الأهمية للعالم أجمع.
American officials ruled out today (Tuesday) any significant progress in the talks between Iran and the U.S., confirming that Iran's position has not changed.
The Wall Street Journal reported that intermediaries and U.S. officials stated: "We do not see any significant progress in the Iranian-American talks," explaining that Iran's position in the negotiations has not changed much from previous rounds, raising doubts about the possibility of finding a way out of the conflict.
The intermediaries indicated that Iran still insists on ending hostilities, easing sanctions, receiving compensation, and playing a role in overseeing the Strait of Hormuz, while opposing U.S. demands to halt or suspend its nuclear program for an extended period.
The newspaper quoted regional sources confirming that the United States and Israel are preparing to launch new attacks on Iran within days, explaining that they could resume strikes on Iran as early as next week.
In another context, three U.S. officials told the Wall Street Journal that the United States detained an oil tanker linked to Iran in the Indian Ocean during the night of Monday/Tuesday, explaining that the tanker, named "Sky Wave," had been subject to U.S. sanctions in March for its role in transporting Iranian oil, and it is believed to have been loaded with more than one million barrels of crude oil from Iran's Kharg Island in February.
On another note, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stated that Cairo has been very clear in condemning all attacks against Gulf countries, emphasizing: "Their (Gulf countries') security is our security, and there is no justification for attacking them."
He pointed out in an interview with CNN that there is no military solution to the current crisis, indicating that the issue of reopening the Strait of Hormuz is an integral part of any future agreement.
Abdelatty stressed the necessity of ensuring freedom of navigation and reaching a swift agreement to reopen the strait, noting that everyone is suffering from the repercussions of the crisis.
He added: "It's not just the countries in the region, but the global economy as a whole," pointing out that at least 50% of oil and gas, in addition to fertilizers, passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making freedom of navigation there a matter of utmost importance for the entire world.