استبعد مسؤولون أمريكيون اليوم (الثلاثاء)، حدوث تقدم يذكر في المحادثات بين إيران وأمريكا، مؤكدين أن موقف إيران لم يتغير.


ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن وسطاء ومسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم: لا نرى أي تقدم يذكر في المحادثات الإيرانية الأمريكية، موضحين أن موقف إيران في المحادثات لم يتغير كثيراً عن الجولات السابقة، ما يثير شكوكاً حول إمكانية إيجاد مخرج من الصراع.


وأشار الوسطاء إلى أن إيران لا تزال تُصرّ على إنهاء الأعمال العدائية وتخفيف العقوبات والحصول على تعويضات والقيام بدور في الإشراف على مضيق هرمز، كما تعارض المطالب الأمريكية بوقف برنامجها النووي أو تعليقه لفترة طويلة.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن مصادر إقليمية تأكيدها أن الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل تُحضّران لشنّ هجمات جديدة على إيران خلال أيام، موضحين أنهما قد تتستأنفان الضربات على إيران الأسبوع القادم على أقرب تقدير.


وفي سياق آخر، ذكر ثلاثة مسؤولين أمريكيين لصحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، أن ⁠الولايات المتحدة احتجزت ناقلة نفط ⁠مرتبطة بإيران في المحيط الهندي خلال ليل الإثنين/الثلاثاء، موضحين أن الناقلة التي تحمل اسم «سكاي ويف»، ⁠كانت قد خضعت ​لعقوبات أمريكية ​في مارس الماضي لدورها في نقل النفط الإيراني، ​ويُرجّح أنه ⁠جرى تحميلها ​بأكثر من ⁠مليون ‌برميل من النفط الخام من جزيرة خرج ‌الإيرانية في فبراير.


من جهة أخرى، قال وزير الخارجية المصري بدر عبدالعاطي إن القاهرة كانت واضحة للغاية في إدانة جميع الهجمات التي تعرضت لها دول الخليج، مشدداً بالقول: أمنها (دول الخليج) هو أمننا، ولا يوجد أي مبرر لمهاجمتها.


وأشار في مقابلة مع «سي إن إن» إلى أنه لا يوجد حل عسكري للأزمة الحالية، مبيناً أن مسألة إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز تمثل جزءاً لا يتجزأ من أي اتفاق مستقبلي.


وشدد عبدالعاطي على ضرورة ضمان حرية الملاحة والتوصل إلى اتفاق سريع يعيد فتح المضيق، مبيناً أن الجميع يعاني من تداعيات الأزمة.


وأضاف: «ليست فقط دول المنطقة، بل الاقتصاد العالمي ككل»، لافتاً إلى أن ما لا يقل عن 50% من النفط والغاز، إضافة إلى الأسمدة، يمر عبر مضيق هرمز، ما يجعل حرية الملاحة فيه مسألة بالغة الأهمية للعالم أجمع.