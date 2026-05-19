أكد مدرب القادسية، الإيرلندي بريندان رودجرز، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الخاص بمواجهة الاتحاد، أن الفريق يتعامل مع المباراة الأخيرة في الموسم بنفس الجدية والعقلية التي بدأ بها العمل منذ ديسمبر، مشدداً على أهمية إنهاء الموسم بأفضل صورة ممكنة وتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية أمام منافس قوي بحجم الاتحاد.
وأشاد رودجرز باحترافية اللاعبين والتزامهم حتى نهاية الموسم، رغم عدم ارتباط المرحلة الحالية بأهداف تتعلق بالترتيب، مؤكداً سعادته بالتجربة التي يعيشها مع القادسية وبما وجده من جودة على مستوى اللاعبين والدوري والبنية التحتية، إلى جانب الاحترافية العالية داخل النادي ووضوح العمل للمستقبل.
كما أوضح أن خسارة نهائي كأس الملك كانت غير مرضية لكنها تمثل محطة للتعلم، مشيراً إلى أن الفريق قدم مستويات جيدة أمام الاتحاد هذا الموسم ويتطلع لإنهائه بانتصار، مع احتمالية إجراء بعض الإضافات للموسم القادم من أجل الوصول لمستوى أعلى.
ووجّه مدرب القادسية شكره لجماهير النادي على دعمهم المستمر طوال الموسم، وأشاد بالحضور المميز للإعلاميين وتفاعلهم الإيجابي طوال الموسم، مؤكداً أن الترحيب الكبير الذي وجده منذ وصوله إلى النادي كان محل تقدير كبير بالنسبة له، وأسهم في خلق أجواء عمل احترافية ومريحة.
وقدم المدرب شكره وتقديره لكافة الإعلاميين على دعمهم المستمر وتعاونهم الدائم، مشيداً بحرصهم على التواجد والمتابعة والتفاعل في مختلف مراحل الموسم، ومتمنياً لهم دوام التوفيق والنجاح.
The coach of Al-Qadisiyah, Irishman Brendan Rodgers, confirmed during the press conference for the match against Al-Ittihad that the team is approaching the last match of the season with the same seriousness and mentality that he began working with since December, emphasizing the importance of finishing the season in the best possible way and achieving a positive result against a strong opponent like Al-Ittihad.
Rodgers praised the professionalism of the players and their commitment until the end of the season, despite the current phase not being linked to goals related to standings. He expressed his happiness with the experience he is having with Al-Qadisiyah and what he has found in terms of quality at the player level, the league, and the infrastructure, along with the high professionalism within the club and the clarity of work for the future.
He also clarified that the loss in the King’s Cup final was unsatisfactory but represents a learning opportunity, noting that the team has performed well against Al-Ittihad this season and is looking to finish it with a victory, with the possibility of making some additions for the next season to reach a higher level.
The Al-Qadisiyah coach expressed his gratitude to the club's fans for their continuous support throughout the season and praised the remarkable presence of the media and their positive interaction throughout the season, confirming that the warm welcome he received since arriving at the club was greatly appreciated by him and contributed to creating a professional and comfortable working atmosphere.
He extended his thanks and appreciation to all the media for their ongoing support and constant cooperation, commending their eagerness to be present, follow, and interact at various stages of the season, wishing them continued success and prosperity.