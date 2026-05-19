The coach of Al-Qadisiyah, Irishman Brendan Rodgers, confirmed during the press conference for the match against Al-Ittihad that the team is approaching the last match of the season with the same seriousness and mentality that he began working with since December, emphasizing the importance of finishing the season in the best possible way and achieving a positive result against a strong opponent like Al-Ittihad.



Rodgers praised the professionalism of the players and their commitment until the end of the season, despite the current phase not being linked to goals related to standings. He expressed his happiness with the experience he is having with Al-Qadisiyah and what he has found in terms of quality at the player level, the league, and the infrastructure, along with the high professionalism within the club and the clarity of work for the future.



He also clarified that the loss in the King’s Cup final was unsatisfactory but represents a learning opportunity, noting that the team has performed well against Al-Ittihad this season and is looking to finish it with a victory, with the possibility of making some additions for the next season to reach a higher level.



The Al-Qadisiyah coach expressed his gratitude to the club's fans for their continuous support throughout the season and praised the remarkable presence of the media and their positive interaction throughout the season, confirming that the warm welcome he received since arriving at the club was greatly appreciated by him and contributed to creating a professional and comfortable working atmosphere.



He extended his thanks and appreciation to all the media for their ongoing support and constant cooperation, commending their eagerness to be present, follow, and interact at various stages of the season, wishing them continued success and prosperity.