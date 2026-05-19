أكد مدرب القادسية، الإيرلندي بريندان رودجرز، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الخاص بمواجهة الاتحاد، أن الفريق يتعامل مع المباراة الأخيرة في الموسم بنفس الجدية والعقلية التي بدأ بها العمل منذ ديسمبر، مشدداً على أهمية إنهاء الموسم بأفضل صورة ممكنة وتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية أمام منافس قوي بحجم الاتحاد.


وأشاد رودجرز باحترافية اللاعبين والتزامهم حتى نهاية الموسم، رغم عدم ارتباط المرحلة الحالية بأهداف تتعلق بالترتيب، مؤكداً سعادته بالتجربة التي يعيشها مع القادسية وبما وجده من جودة على مستوى اللاعبين والدوري والبنية التحتية، إلى جانب الاحترافية العالية داخل النادي ووضوح العمل للمستقبل.


كما أوضح أن خسارة نهائي كأس الملك كانت غير مرضية لكنها تمثل محطة للتعلم، مشيراً إلى أن الفريق قدم مستويات جيدة أمام الاتحاد هذا الموسم ويتطلع لإنهائه بانتصار، مع احتمالية إجراء بعض الإضافات للموسم القادم من أجل الوصول لمستوى أعلى.


ووجّه مدرب القادسية شكره لجماهير النادي على دعمهم المستمر طوال الموسم، وأشاد بالحضور المميز للإعلاميين وتفاعلهم الإيجابي طوال الموسم، مؤكداً أن الترحيب الكبير الذي وجده منذ وصوله إلى النادي كان محل تقدير كبير بالنسبة له، وأسهم في خلق أجواء عمل احترافية ومريحة.


وقدم المدرب شكره وتقديره لكافة الإعلاميين على دعمهم المستمر وتعاونهم الدائم، مشيداً بحرصهم على التواجد والمتابعة والتفاعل في مختلف مراحل الموسم، ومتمنياً لهم دوام التوفيق والنجاح.