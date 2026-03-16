سخر الفنان المصري وائل عبدالعزيز من الحكم بسجنه شهراً بتهمة سب وقذف الصحافي هاني عزب.
«مش تقولولي»
ونشر عبدالعزيز على حسابه في «فيسبوك» صورة لخبر صدور حكم بحبسه شهراً بتهمة سب وقذف، وعلّق على الصورة ساخراً: «الله طب مش تقولولي عشان أروح أزورني وأجبلي عيش وحلاوة.. حد يسجن حد وهو نايم كده مش تستنى أصحى طيب وبعدين أنا أسب وأنا نايم براحتي يا عم».
سجن وغرامة
وأصدرت محكمة الجنح أخيراً، حكماً بسجن الفنان وائل عبدالعزيز، شقيق الفنانة ياسمين عبدالعزيز، شهراً مع الشغل، وإيقاف تنفيذ العقوبة مؤقتاً مقابل كفالة قيمتها 10 آلاف جنيه.
كما فرضت عليه غرامة مالية قدرها 20 ألف جنيه، بعد ثبوت إدانته في قضية سبّ وقذف أقامها ضده الصحافي هاني عزب، معتبرةً أن الواقعة صحيحة وأن المتهم تجاوز في حق المدعي، ما أدى الى صدور هذا الحكم القضائي.
«وننسى اللي كان»
ويشارك وائل عبدالعزيز في السباق الدرامي الرمضاني الحالي بمسلسل «وننسى اللي كان»، تأليف عمرو محمود ياسين، وإخراج محمد الخيبري، بطولة ياسمين عبدالعزيز، كريم فهمي، شيرين رضا، خالد سرحان، منة فضالي، محمود ياسين جونيور، محمد لطفي، محمود حافظ، وإيهاب فهمي.
The Egyptian artist Wael Abdelaziz mocked the ruling sentencing him to a month in prison for defaming journalist Hani Azab.
“Don’t you tell me”
Abdelaziz posted on his “Facebook” account a picture of the news regarding the ruling of his one-month imprisonment for defamation, and he sarcastically commented on the picture: “Oh God, why didn’t you tell me so I could go visit myself and bring me some bread and sweets... Who puts someone in jail while they are sleeping like this? Can’t you wait for me to wake up? By the way, I can defame while I’m sleeping comfortably, man.”
Prison and Fine
The misdemeanor court recently issued a ruling sentencing artist Wael Abdelaziz, the brother of artist Yasmine Abdelaziz, to one month in prison with hard labor, temporarily suspending the execution of the sentence in exchange for a bail of 10,000 Egyptian pounds.
He was also fined 20,000 Egyptian pounds after being found guilty in a defamation case brought against him by journalist Hani Azab, considering that the incident was valid and that the accused exceeded his rights against the plaintiff, which led to the issuance of this judicial ruling.
“And Let’s Forget What Was”
Wael Abdelaziz is participating in the current Ramadan drama race with the series “And Let’s Forget What Was,” written by Amr Mahmoud Yassin, directed by Mohamed Al-Khaibari, starring Yasmine Abdelaziz, Karim Fahmy, Sherine Reda, Khaled Sarhan, Menna Fadali, Mahmoud Yassin Junior, Mohamed Lotfy, Mahmoud Hafez, and Ihab Fahmy.