سخر الفنان المصري وائل عبدالعزيز من الحكم بسجنه شهراً بتهمة سب وقذف الصحافي هاني عزب.

«مش تقولولي»

ونشر عبدالعزيز على حسابه في «فيسبوك» صورة لخبر صدور حكم بحبسه شهراً بتهمة سب وقذف، وعلّق على الصورة ساخراً: «الله طب مش تقولولي عشان أروح أزورني وأجبلي عيش وحلاوة.. حد يسجن حد وهو نايم كده مش تستنى أصحى طيب وبعدين أنا أسب وأنا نايم براحتي يا عم».

سجن وغرامة

وأصدرت محكمة الجنح أخيراً، حكماً بسجن الفنان وائل عبدالعزيز، شقيق الفنانة ياسمين عبدالعزيز، شهراً مع الشغل، وإيقاف تنفيذ العقوبة مؤقتاً مقابل كفالة قيمتها 10 آلاف جنيه.

كما فرضت عليه غرامة مالية قدرها 20 ألف جنيه، بعد ثبوت إدانته في قضية سبّ وقذف أقامها ضده الصحافي هاني عزب، معتبرةً أن الواقعة صحيحة وأن المتهم تجاوز في حق المدعي، ما أدى الى صدور هذا الحكم القضائي.

«وننسى اللي كان»

ويشارك وائل عبدالعزيز في السباق الدرامي الرمضاني الحالي بمسلسل «وننسى اللي كان»، تأليف عمرو محمود ياسين، وإخراج محمد الخيبري، بطولة ياسمين عبدالعزيز، كريم فهمي، شيرين رضا، خالد سرحان، منة فضالي، محمود ياسين جونيور، محمد لطفي، محمود حافظ، وإيهاب فهمي.