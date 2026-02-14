يتساءل الجمهور دائماً: كيف تحافظ نجمات تركيا على رشاقتهن بعد الولادة؟ وما مدى صحة البرامج الغذائية المنتشرة على الإنترنت؟

الحقيقة كما تكشفها نجمات تركيا، بعيدة كل البعد عن الإعلانات المضللة التي تعد بخسارة الوزن السحرية.

  • فهرية أفجان: صحة الطفل أولاً

استغلت بعض الحملات الإعلانية اهتمام الجمهور برشاقة فهرية أفجان بعد ولادة طفلها الأول كاران، لترويج منتجات «سحرية» تعتمد على الكركم. لكن فهرية اعتمدت على التقاليد العائلية: فواكه مجففة، وتمر، وبرغل، وشراب «الخشاف»، مع التركيز على رضاعة الطفل الطبيعية، دون أي منتج مجهول المصدر.

  • تولين شاهين: 6 وجبات صغيرة لتسريع الأيض

تعتمد عارضة الأزياء تولين شاهين على تقسيم يومها إلى ست وجبات صغيرة، تبدأ بفطور ملكي من خبز كامل، وأجبان، وبيض، مع سلطة فواكه بالمكسرات لتعزيز البشرة. في استراتيجية تساعد على استمرار عملية التمثيل الغذائي بأقصى طاقتها.

  • سدى سايان: نظام فصل الغذاء والماء

تبدأ المذيعة سدى سايان يومها بحبات مشمش مجفف وكوبين ماء، مع شاي أعشاب، ثم طماطم وجبن أبيض. وتتناول في الغداء سلطة غنية أو توست، وفي العشاء سمكاً أو لحوماً مع سلطة وأحياناً الأرز أو معكرونة، مع الكثير من الماء. وأحياناً تعتمد نظام هوليوود بالماء لمدة يومين لخسارة 3 كيلوغرامات.

  • نورغول يشيلتشاي: رشاقة طبيعية دون حرمان

استعادت رشاقتها بعد الولادة بتناول وجبات صغيرة متكررة مع تفضيل الخضار المطبوخ، مع السماح بالشوكولاتة اليومية، وتقليل الأطعمة المقلية. والسر يكمن في الكميات الصغيرة والحركة المستمرة.

  • شيناي أكاي: الانضباط المهني أولاً

عارضة الأزياء شيناي أكاي تتناول وجبات متعددة لمنع انخفاض السكر، وتبدأ يومها بالماء وفطور غني، ثم وجبات خفيفة من الفواكه، وغداء من السلطات أو المعكرونة، والعشاء دجاج أو سمك مشوي بدون دهون، مع ساعة مشي يومياً ومكسرات صحية، مع السماح أحياناً بالمانتي.

  • سيبل جان: النظام المتكامل

المطربة سيبل جان تبدأ يومها بكوب ماء وسلطة فواكه، وفطور من خبز أسمر وأجبان وعسل وبيضة كل يومين، مع شاي بدون سكر وعصير برتقال، وغداء عبارة عن معكرونة بالخضار وآيس كريم خفيف، وعشاء من سلطة بالتونة وخبز أسمر، وتمارس الرياضة مرتين أسبوعياً.

  • بيرنا لاتشين: التوازن النفسي أولاً

بيرنا لاتشين تعلم أن الهوس بالأرقام يعيق عملية الحرق، فاتبعت استراتيجية نصف الحلول: نصف السميط، وتجنب الصلصات، وتفضيل الأطباق المنزلية بزيت الزيتون، ونشاط بدني مستمر، ما ساعدها على خسارة 10 كيلوغرامات خلال عام بطريقة متوازنة.

  • سينام أونسال: اقتصاد الوقت والغذاء

نجمة مسلسل «المدينة البعيدة» تعتمد على نافذة طعام محدودة: 4 ساعات يومياً لتناول الطعام، و20 ساعة صيام، ما يفسر قوامها الممشوق ونحافتها الملحوظة.

وفي تحذير للخبراء أكدوا أنه لا يُنصح باتباع هذه الأنظمة دون استشارة طبية، فالأجسام تختلف، واستخدام حبوب التخسيس سابقاً تسبب مشكلات صحية خطيرة، بما في ذلك فقدان السيطرة على البول.