The audience always wonders: How do Turkish stars maintain their slimness after childbirth? And how valid are the dietary programs circulating on the internet?

The truth, as revealed by Turkish stars, is far from the misleading advertisements that promise magical weight loss.

Fahriye Evcen: Child's health comes first

Some advertising campaigns exploited the public's interest in Fahriye Evcen's slimness after the birth of her first child, Karan, to promote "magical" products based on turmeric. However, Fahriye relied on family traditions: dried fruits, dates, bulgur, and "khoshaf" drink, focusing on natural breastfeeding without any unknown source products.

Tulin Sahin: 6 small meals to boost metabolism

Model Tulin Sahin divides her day into six small meals, starting with a royal breakfast of whole grain bread, cheeses, and eggs, along with a fruit salad with nuts to enhance her skin. This strategy helps keep her metabolism running at full capacity.

Seda Sayın: Food and water separation system

Presenter Seda Sayın starts her day with dried apricots and two cups of water, along with herbal tea, followed by tomatoes and white cheese. For lunch, she has a rich salad or toast, and for dinner, fish or meat with salad and sometimes rice or pasta, along with plenty of water. Occasionally, she follows the Hollywood diet with water for two days to lose 3 kilograms.

Nurgül Yeşilçay: Natural slimness without deprivation

She regained her slimness after childbirth by eating small, frequent meals, preferring cooked vegetables, allowing for daily chocolate, and reducing fried foods. The secret lies in small portions and continuous movement.

Şenay Akay: Professional discipline first

Model Şenay Akay consumes multiple meals to prevent blood sugar drops, starting her day with water and a rich breakfast, followed by snacks of fruits, lunch of salads or pasta, and dinner of grilled chicken or fish without fats, along with an hour of walking daily and healthy nuts, occasionally allowing for manti.

Sibel Can: The integrated system

Singer Sibel Can starts her day with a glass of water and a fruit salad, a breakfast of brown bread, cheeses, honey, and an egg every two days, with unsweetened tea and orange juice, lunch consisting of pasta with vegetables and light ice cream, and dinner of salad with tuna and brown bread, exercising twice a week.

Berna Laçin: Psychological balance first

Berna Laçin knows that obsessing over numbers hinders the burning process, so she followed a half-measure strategy: half a simit, avoiding sauces, preferring home-cooked dishes with olive oil, and continuous physical activity, which helped her lose 10 kilograms over a year in a balanced way.

Sinan Ünsal: Time and food economy

Star of the series "The Distant City," Sinan Ünsal relies on a limited eating window: 4 hours daily for eating, and 20 hours of fasting, which explains her slender figure and noticeable thinness.

In a warning, experts confirmed that these systems should not be followed without medical consultation, as bodies differ, and the use of weight loss pills in the past caused serious health issues, including loss of bladder control.