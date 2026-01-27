Cancer warrior Dr. Hamad bin Jarwan revealed the latest health updates for artist Faiz Al-Malki after he underwent a cancer biopsy for the tumors that appeared in him.

Benign Tumors

He stated that the results of the medical biopsy conducted on Al-Malki showed that he has benign tumors that do not pose a cancer risk, noting that despite the benign nature of the tumors, the medical team recommended starting a preventive treatment program to ensure that no future complications occur. Al-Malki is scheduled to begin his treatment program next Tuesday, with close monitoring of his condition to ensure its complete stability.