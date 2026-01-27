كشف محارب السرطان الدكتور حمد بن جروان، آخر المستجدات الصحية للفنان فايز المالكي بعدما أجرى خزعة سرطانية للأورام التي ظهرت لديه.
أورام حميدة
وقال أظهرت نتائج الخزعة الطبية التي أجراها المالكي إصابته بأورام حميدة لاتشكل خطراً سرطانياً، مشيراً إلى أنه رغم الطبيعة الحميدة للأورام أوصى الفريق الطبي ببدء برنامج علاجي وقائي لضمان عدم حدوث أي مضاعفات مستقبلية، ومن المقرر أن يبدأ المالكي برنامجه العلاجي الثلاثاء القادم مع متابعة دقيقة للحالة لضمان استقرارها التام.
Cancer warrior Dr. Hamad bin Jarwan revealed the latest health updates for artist Faiz Al-Malki after he underwent a cancer biopsy for the tumors that appeared in him.
Benign Tumors
He stated that the results of the medical biopsy conducted on Al-Malki showed that he has benign tumors that do not pose a cancer risk, noting that despite the benign nature of the tumors, the medical team recommended starting a preventive treatment program to ensure that no future complications occur. Al-Malki is scheduled to begin his treatment program next Tuesday, with close monitoring of his condition to ensure its complete stability.