كشف محارب السرطان الدكتور حمد بن جروان، آخر المستجدات الصحية للفنان فايز المالكي بعدما أجرى خزعة سرطانية للأورام التي ظهرت لديه.

أورام حميدة

وقال أظهرت نتائج الخزعة الطبية التي أجراها المالكي إصابته بأورام حميدة لاتشكل خطراً سرطانياً، مشيراً إلى أنه رغم الطبيعة الحميدة للأورام أوصى الفريق الطبي ببدء برنامج علاجي وقائي لضمان عدم حدوث أي مضاعفات مستقبلية، ومن المقرر أن يبدأ المالكي برنامجه العلاجي الثلاثاء القادم مع متابعة دقيقة للحالة لضمان استقرارها التام.