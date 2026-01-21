تسجل الفنانة الأردنية تارا عبود حضوراً لافتاً في سباق دراما رمضان 2026، من خلال مشاركتها في عملين مختلفين تماماً في النوع والمضمون، هما مسلسلا «صحاب الأرض» و«فخر الدلتا»، في تجربة فنية تؤكد تنوع اختياراتها وقدرتها على التنقل بين الدراما الثقيلة والكوميديا الاجتماعية.

أول تعاون

يُعد مسلسل «صحاب الأرض» أول تعاون يجمع تارا عبود بالنجمين إياد نصار ومنة شلبي، إلى جانب نخبة من نجوم الوطن العربي، في عمل يُنتظر أن يكون من أبرز إنتاجات الموسم.

قصة «صحاب الأرض»

يروي المسلسل قصة حب تنشأ في غزة وسط أجواء العنف والدمار، حيث يتحول الأمل إلى السلاح الأخير في مواجهة القسوة، ويصبح البقاء على قيد الحياة هو الانتصار الأكبر.
العمل من تأليف عمار صبري، وإخراج بيتر ميمي، ويُراهن عليه بوصفه دراما إنسانية ذات بعد عاطفي وسياسي عميق.

فخر الدلتا

على الجانب الآخر، تشارك تارا عبود في المسلسل الكوميدي «فخر الدلتا»، إلى جانب أحمد رمزي، انتصار، أحمد عصام السيد، محمد محمود، حنان يوسف.
المسلسل من تأليف عبد الرحمن جاويش، وإخراج هادي بسيوني، ويقدم معالجة كوميدية لقضايا اجتماعية في إطار خفيف ومواقف يومية طريفة.

حضور سينمائي

على صعيد السينما، سبق أن شاركت تارا عبود في فيلم «بنات الباشا»، في أول تجربة سينمائية لها داخل مصر، إلى جانب زينة، صابرين، ناهد السباعي، مريم الخشت، أحمد مجدي، سوسن بدر، وهو العمل الذي مثّل بوابتها للجمهور المصري ورسّخ حضورها على الساحة الفنية.