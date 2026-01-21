The Jordanian artist Tara Aboud makes a striking presence in the Ramadan drama race of 2026, through her participation in two completely different works in genre and content, namely the series "Sahab Al-Ard" and "Fakhr Al-Delta," in an artistic experience that confirms her diverse choices and ability to navigate between heavy drama and social comedy.

First Collaboration

The series "Sahab Al-Ard" is the first collaboration that brings Tara Aboud together with stars Iyad Nassar and Menna Shalaby, alongside a selection of stars from the Arab world, in a work expected to be one of the most prominent productions of the season.

The Story of "Sahab Al-Ard"

The series tells a love story that develops in Gaza amidst an atmosphere of violence and destruction, where hope becomes the last weapon in the face of cruelty, and survival becomes the greatest victory.

The work is written by Ammar Sabri and directed by Peter Mimi, and it is being bet on as a humanitarian drama with deep emotional and political dimensions.

Fakhr Al-Delta

On the other hand, Tara Aboud participates in the comedy series "Fakhr Al-Delta," alongside Ahmed Ramzy, Intisar, Ahmed Essam El-Sayed, Mohamed Mahmoud, and Hanan Youssef.

The series is written by Abdel Rahman Jawish and directed by Hadi Basyouni, and it presents a comedic treatment of social issues within a light framework and amusing daily situations.

Cinematic Presence

On the cinematic front, Tara Aboud previously participated in the film "Banat Al-Basha," in her first cinematic experience in Egypt, alongside Zeina, Sabreen, Nahid El-Sebai, Mariam El-Khasht, Ahmed Magdy, and Sawsan Badr, which represented her gateway to the Egyptian audience and solidified her presence in the artistic scene.