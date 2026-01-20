The relevant authorities in Egypt froze the bank accounts of the Egyptian artist Mustafa Zakaria, known as "Muslim," yesterday (Monday), following accusations of song theft.

Previous Crisis

The Musicians' Syndicate suspended "Muslim" in November 2025, preventing him from performing due to his failure to comply with the regulations governing union work.

The syndicate clarified in an official statement that after reviewing the complaints submitted to the general syndicate against the singer Muslim, and due to his violation of the applicable rules, it was decided to revoke his annual license and prohibit him from practicing his profession, with the decision being communicated to all establishments, event organizers, and all relevant authorities.

The Musicians' Syndicate attributed its decision to the numerous complaints filed against the singer Muslim by event organizers and others, due to his failure to adhere to the agreed schedules and contract terms.