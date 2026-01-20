حجزت الجهات المعنية في مصر أمس (الإثنين)، الحسابات البنكية للفنان المصري مصطفى زكريا الشهير باسم «مسلم» على خلفية اتهامه بسرقة أغنية.

أزمة سابقة

وأوقفت نقابة المهن الموسيقية في مصرفي نوفمبر 2025، «مسلم» ومنعته من ممارسة الغناء، لعدم التزامه باللوائح المنظمة للعمل النقابي.

وأوضحت النقابة في بيان رسمي، بأنه بعد فحص الشكاوى المقدمة إلى النقابة العامة بحق المطرب مسلم، وبسبب مخالفته القواعد المعمول بها، تقرر إنهاء التصريح السنوي الصادر له، ومنعه من مزاولة المهنة، مع تعميم القرار على جميع المنشآت ومنظمي الحفلات وكافة الجهات المختصة.

وأرجعت نقابة المهن الموسيقية قرارها إلى تعدد الشكاوى المقدمة ضد المطرب مسلم من متعهدي الحفلات وغيرهم، نتيجة عدم التزامه بالمواعيد المتفق عليها وبنود التعاقدات.