حجزت الجهات المعنية في مصر أمس (الإثنين)، الحسابات البنكية للفنان المصري مصطفى زكريا الشهير باسم «مسلم» على خلفية اتهامه بسرقة أغنية.
أزمة سابقة
وأوقفت نقابة المهن الموسيقية في مصرفي نوفمبر 2025، «مسلم» ومنعته من ممارسة الغناء، لعدم التزامه باللوائح المنظمة للعمل النقابي.
وأوضحت النقابة في بيان رسمي، بأنه بعد فحص الشكاوى المقدمة إلى النقابة العامة بحق المطرب مسلم، وبسبب مخالفته القواعد المعمول بها، تقرر إنهاء التصريح السنوي الصادر له، ومنعه من مزاولة المهنة، مع تعميم القرار على جميع المنشآت ومنظمي الحفلات وكافة الجهات المختصة.
وأرجعت نقابة المهن الموسيقية قرارها إلى تعدد الشكاوى المقدمة ضد المطرب مسلم من متعهدي الحفلات وغيرهم، نتيجة عدم التزامه بالمواعيد المتفق عليها وبنود التعاقدات.
The relevant authorities in Egypt froze the bank accounts of the Egyptian artist Mustafa Zakaria, known as "Muslim," yesterday (Monday), following accusations of song theft.
Previous Crisis
The Musicians' Syndicate suspended "Muslim" in November 2025, preventing him from performing due to his failure to comply with the regulations governing union work.
The syndicate clarified in an official statement that after reviewing the complaints submitted to the general syndicate against the singer Muslim, and due to his violation of the applicable rules, it was decided to revoke his annual license and prohibit him from practicing his profession, with the decision being communicated to all establishments, event organizers, and all relevant authorities.
The Musicians' Syndicate attributed its decision to the numerous complaints filed against the singer Muslim by event organizers and others, due to his failure to adhere to the agreed schedules and contract terms.