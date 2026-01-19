تعرض الفنان العراقي جاسم شرف لأزمة صحية نُقل على إثرها إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج اللازم.

وتدهورت صحة الفنان الملقب بـ «صانع الابتسامة» إثر خضوعه لعملية قسطرة قلبية.

وفيما تناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أنباء عن وفاة شرف نفت نقابة الفنانيين العراقيين وفاة شرف، مؤكدة أن الأخبار المتداولة لا أساس لها من الصحة.

جلطات دماغية وقلبية

وتعرض شرف قبل عامين لجلطات دماغية وقلبية تسببت في فقدانه القدرة على تحريك الجانب الأيمن من جسده، ما زاد من القلق على وضعه الصحي خلال الفترة الحالية.

ويُعد جاسم شرف واحداً من أبرز الفنانين العراقيين، درس التمثيل والإخراج المسرحي في معهد الفنون الجميلة، وبدأ مشواره الفني قبل أكثر من أربعة عقود، منطلقاً في بداياته من عالم الموسيقى والعزف.

وانطلقت مسيرته التمثيلية من خشبة المسرح، من خلال مشاركته في مسرحية «بيت وخمس بيبان»، تلتها أعمال مسرحية أخرى، من بينها مسرحية «محلتنا ذهب»، التي أسهمت في ترسيخ اسمه فنيّاً.

وفي الدراما التلفزيونية، شارك الفنان في العديد من الأعمال، واشتهر بأدواره الكوميدية والفكاهية التي تركت حضوراً مميزاً لدى الجمهور، من بينها «العصابجية»، و«جاي وجذب»، و«جسوم أبو السموم».