تعرض الفنان العراقي جاسم شرف لأزمة صحية نُقل على إثرها إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج اللازم.
وتدهورت صحة الفنان الملقب بـ «صانع الابتسامة» إثر خضوعه لعملية قسطرة قلبية.
وفيما تناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أنباء عن وفاة شرف نفت نقابة الفنانيين العراقيين وفاة شرف، مؤكدة أن الأخبار المتداولة لا أساس لها من الصحة.
جلطات دماغية وقلبية
وتعرض شرف قبل عامين لجلطات دماغية وقلبية تسببت في فقدانه القدرة على تحريك الجانب الأيمن من جسده، ما زاد من القلق على وضعه الصحي خلال الفترة الحالية.
ويُعد جاسم شرف واحداً من أبرز الفنانين العراقيين، درس التمثيل والإخراج المسرحي في معهد الفنون الجميلة، وبدأ مشواره الفني قبل أكثر من أربعة عقود، منطلقاً في بداياته من عالم الموسيقى والعزف.
وانطلقت مسيرته التمثيلية من خشبة المسرح، من خلال مشاركته في مسرحية «بيت وخمس بيبان»، تلتها أعمال مسرحية أخرى، من بينها مسرحية «محلتنا ذهب»، التي أسهمت في ترسيخ اسمه فنيّاً.
وفي الدراما التلفزيونية، شارك الفنان في العديد من الأعمال، واشتهر بأدواره الكوميدية والفكاهية التي تركت حضوراً مميزاً لدى الجمهور، من بينها «العصابجية»، و«جاي وجذب»، و«جسوم أبو السموم».
Iraqi artist Jassim Sharaf has suffered a health crisis that led to his transfer to the hospital for necessary treatment.
The health of the artist, nicknamed "The Maker of Smiles," deteriorated after undergoing a cardiac catheterization procedure.
While social media circulated news of Sharaf's death, the Iraqi Artists Syndicate denied his passing, confirming that the circulating news has no basis in truth.
Stroke and Heart Attacks
Two years ago, Sharaf suffered from strokes and heart attacks that caused him to lose the ability to move the right side of his body, increasing concerns about his health status during the current period.
Jassim Sharaf is considered one of the most prominent Iraqi artists; he studied acting and theatrical directing at the Institute of Fine Arts and began his artistic career over four decades ago, starting out in the world of music and playing.
His acting career began on the theater stage, participating in the play "A House and Five Doors," followed by other theatrical works, including the play "Our Neighborhood is Gold," which contributed to solidifying his artistic name.
In television drama, the artist participated in many works and became famous for his comedic and humorous roles that left a distinctive presence among the audience, including "The Thugs," "Coming and Going," and "Jasoom Abu Al-Samoom."