Iraqi artist Jassim Sharaf has suffered a health crisis that led to his transfer to the hospital for necessary treatment.

The health of the artist, nicknamed "The Maker of Smiles," deteriorated after undergoing a cardiac catheterization procedure.

While social media circulated news of Sharaf's death, the Iraqi Artists Syndicate denied his passing, confirming that the circulating news has no basis in truth.

Stroke and Heart Attacks

Two years ago, Sharaf suffered from strokes and heart attacks that caused him to lose the ability to move the right side of his body, increasing concerns about his health status during the current period.

Jassim Sharaf is considered one of the most prominent Iraqi artists; he studied acting and theatrical directing at the Institute of Fine Arts and began his artistic career over four decades ago, starting out in the world of music and playing.

His acting career began on the theater stage, participating in the play "A House and Five Doors," followed by other theatrical works, including the play "Our Neighborhood is Gold," which contributed to solidifying his artistic name.

In television drama, the artist participated in many works and became famous for his comedic and humorous roles that left a distinctive presence among the audience, including "The Thugs," "Coming and Going," and "Jasoom Abu Al-Samoom."