The Syrian artist Nibal Al-Jazaeri sparked a wave of controversy after announcing her absence from the upcoming Ramadan drama season, thus being excluded from the list of Syrian works this year.

Ongoing Exclusion Raises Questions

Al-Jazaeri revealed that her exclusion from drama projects continues, raising questions about the reasons for her recent absence from the screen. She said: "I have been excluded from all drama works; it seems that the price has not yet been paid."

A Message of Optimism Despite Absence

Despite her absence, Al-Jazaeri sent a message of support and optimism to her colleagues, affirming her acceptance of the situation with faith and patience, wishing that the coming years would bring better opportunities, goodness, and peace for everyone.

Public Reaction and Calls for a Comeback

Nibal Al-Jazaeri's post received widespread interaction from the audience, who expressed their support for her, while also questioning the reasons for her absence and demanding her return to the screen.

Latest Works of Nibal Al-Jazaeri

The series "Ma Ikhtalafna" was her last work in the Ramadan 2024 season, in which she participated alongside a selection of Syrian and Arab stars. She also appeared in the series "Ibtasim Ayuha Al-Jeneral" alongside Maxim Khalil, Sawsan Arshid, and others.