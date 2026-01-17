أثارت الفنانة السورية نبال الجزائري موجة من الجدل بعد إعلان غيابها عن الموسم الدرامي الرمضاني القادم، لتكون خارج قائمة الأعمال السورية هذا العام.
استبعاد مستمر يثير التساؤلات
كشفت الجزائري أن استبعادها من المشاريع الدرامية مستمر، ما أثار التساؤلات حول أسباب ابتعادها عن الشاشة في الفترة الأخيرة، وقالت: «لقد تم استبعادي من كل الأعمال الدرامية، يبدو أن الضريبة لم تنتهِ بعد».
رسالة تفاؤل رغم الغياب
رغم غيابها، وجهت الجزائري رسالة دعم وتفاؤل لزملائها، مؤكدة تقبلها للأمر بإيمان وصبر، متمنية أن تحمل السنوات القادمة فرصاً أفضل وخيراً وسلاماً للجميع.
تفاعل جماهيري ومطالب بالعودة
حظي منشور نبال الجزائري بتفاعل واسع من الجمهور، الذي أعرب عن دعمه لها، متسائلين في الوقت نفسه عن أسباب غيابها، ومطالبين بعودتها للشاشة من جديد.
آخر أعمال نبال الجزائري
كان مسلسل «ما اختلفنا» آخر أعمالها في موسم رمضان 2024، وشاركت فيه نخبة من النجوم السوريين والعرب. كما ظهرت في مسلسل «ابتسم أيها الجنرال» إلى جانب مكسيم خليل وسوسن أرشيد وآخرين.
The Syrian artist Nibal Al-Jazaeri sparked a wave of controversy after announcing her absence from the upcoming Ramadan drama season, thus being excluded from the list of Syrian works this year.
Ongoing Exclusion Raises Questions
Al-Jazaeri revealed that her exclusion from drama projects continues, raising questions about the reasons for her recent absence from the screen. She said: "I have been excluded from all drama works; it seems that the price has not yet been paid."
A Message of Optimism Despite Absence
Despite her absence, Al-Jazaeri sent a message of support and optimism to her colleagues, affirming her acceptance of the situation with faith and patience, wishing that the coming years would bring better opportunities, goodness, and peace for everyone.
Public Reaction and Calls for a Comeback
Nibal Al-Jazaeri's post received widespread interaction from the audience, who expressed their support for her, while also questioning the reasons for her absence and demanding her return to the screen.
Latest Works of Nibal Al-Jazaeri
The series "Ma Ikhtalafna" was her last work in the Ramadan 2024 season, in which she participated alongside a selection of Syrian and Arab stars. She also appeared in the series "Ibtasim Ayuha Al-Jeneral" alongside Maxim Khalil, Sawsan Arshid, and others.