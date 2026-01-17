أثارت الفنانة السورية نبال الجزائري موجة من الجدل بعد إعلان غيابها عن الموسم الدرامي الرمضاني القادم، لتكون خارج قائمة الأعمال السورية هذا العام.

استبعاد مستمر يثير التساؤلات

كشفت الجزائري أن استبعادها من المشاريع الدرامية مستمر، ما أثار التساؤلات حول أسباب ابتعادها عن الشاشة في الفترة الأخيرة، وقالت: «لقد تم استبعادي من كل الأعمال الدرامية، يبدو أن الضريبة لم تنتهِ بعد».

رسالة تفاؤل رغم الغياب

رغم غيابها، وجهت الجزائري رسالة دعم وتفاؤل لزملائها، مؤكدة تقبلها للأمر بإيمان وصبر، متمنية أن تحمل السنوات القادمة فرصاً أفضل وخيراً وسلاماً للجميع.

تفاعل جماهيري ومطالب بالعودة

حظي منشور نبال الجزائري بتفاعل واسع من الجمهور، الذي أعرب عن دعمه لها، متسائلين في الوقت نفسه عن أسباب غيابها، ومطالبين بعودتها للشاشة من جديد.

آخر أعمال نبال الجزائري

كان مسلسل «ما اختلفنا» آخر أعمالها في موسم رمضان 2024، وشاركت فيه نخبة من النجوم السوريين والعرب. كما ظهرت في مسلسل «ابتسم أيها الجنرال» إلى جانب مكسيم خليل وسوسن أرشيد وآخرين.