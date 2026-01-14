أعلن رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه (GEA) المستشار تركي آل الشيخ تحديثات جديدة تخص حدث Fanatics Flag Football Classic المرتقب إقامته ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض يوم السبت 21 مارس 2026 في المملكة أرينا بمدينة الرياض، وذلك في إطار الاستعدادات المتواصلة لهذا الحدث العالمي غير المسبوق لكرة القدم الأمريكية بنظام العلم.

وجاء الإعلان عبر فيديو نشره المستشار من خلال حسابه الرسمي على منصة «Instagram»، تضمّن ظهور أسطورة كرة القدم الأمريكية توم برادي الذي كشف انضمام النجم العالمي ترافيس سكوت لإحياء حفل غنائي عالمي ضمن الحدث، كما أعلن عن قائد الفريق الثاني في البطولة وهو لاعب فريق واشنطن كوماندورز جايدن دانيلز، إلى جانب الكشف عن أسماء الفرق الثلاثة المشاركة في النسخة الافتتاحية وهي: WildcatsوFounders وMustangs.

ويستضيف موسم الرياض بنسخته السادسة حدث Fanatics Flag Football Classic بمشاركة أسطورة كرة القدم الأمريكية تومبرادي في أول عودة رسمية له إلى الملعب منذ اعتزاله عام 2023، وبحضور نخبة من نجوم الرياضة والترفيه، حيث يُبث الحدث مباشرة عبر شبكة FOX Sports ومنصة Tubi، ضمن تجربة عالميةتجمع المنافسة الرياضية والعروض الترفيهية في ليلة واحدة.

ويواصل موسم الرياض ترسيخ مكانة العاصمة كوجهة عالمية رائدة للفعاليات الكبرى عبر استضافة تجارب نوعية تجمع بين الرياضة والترفيه، وتقديم محتوى متنوع يستقطب الزوار من داخل المملكة وخارجها، ضمن رؤية تعكس تطور المشهد الترفيهي في المملكة واتساع نطاق الفعاليات الدولية التي تحتضنها الرياض.