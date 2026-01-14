The Chairman of the Board of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh, announced new updates regarding the highly anticipated Fanatics Flag Football Classic event, which is set to take place as part of the Riyadh Season on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. This announcement comes as part of the ongoing preparations for this unprecedented global event in American football using the flag format.



The announcement was made through a video posted by the counselor on his official Instagram account, featuring American football legend Tom Brady, who revealed that global star Travis Scott will perform at a world-class concert during the event. He also announced the second team captain for the championship, Washington Commanders player Jayden Daniels, along with the names of the three teams participating in the inaugural edition: Wildcats, Founders, and Mustangs.



The sixth edition of the Riyadh Season will host the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, featuring American football legend Tom Brady in his first official return to the field since his retirement in 2023, along with a selection of sports and entertainment stars. The event will be broadcast live on FOX Sports and Tubi, as part of a global experience that combines sports competition and entertainment shows in one night.



The Riyadh Season continues to establish the capital's position as a leading global destination for major events by hosting unique experiences that blend sports and entertainment, offering diverse content that attracts visitors from both inside and outside the Kingdom, reflecting the evolution of the entertainment scene in the Kingdom and the expanding scope of international events hosted by Riyadh.