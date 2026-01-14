أعلن رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه (GEA) المستشار تركي آل الشيخ تحديثات جديدة تخص حدث Fanatics Flag Football Classic المرتقب إقامته ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض يوم السبت 21 مارس 2026 في المملكة أرينا بمدينة الرياض، وذلك في إطار الاستعدادات المتواصلة لهذا الحدث العالمي غير المسبوق لكرة القدم الأمريكية بنظام العلم.
وجاء الإعلان عبر فيديو نشره المستشار من خلال حسابه الرسمي على منصة «Instagram»، تضمّن ظهور أسطورة كرة القدم الأمريكية توم برادي الذي كشف انضمام النجم العالمي ترافيس سكوت لإحياء حفل غنائي عالمي ضمن الحدث، كما أعلن عن قائد الفريق الثاني في البطولة وهو لاعب فريق واشنطن كوماندورز جايدن دانيلز، إلى جانب الكشف عن أسماء الفرق الثلاثة المشاركة في النسخة الافتتاحية وهي: WildcatsوFounders وMustangs.
ويستضيف موسم الرياض بنسخته السادسة حدث Fanatics Flag Football Classic بمشاركة أسطورة كرة القدم الأمريكية تومبرادي في أول عودة رسمية له إلى الملعب منذ اعتزاله عام 2023، وبحضور نخبة من نجوم الرياضة والترفيه، حيث يُبث الحدث مباشرة عبر شبكة FOX Sports ومنصة Tubi، ضمن تجربة عالميةتجمع المنافسة الرياضية والعروض الترفيهية في ليلة واحدة.
ويواصل موسم الرياض ترسيخ مكانة العاصمة كوجهة عالمية رائدة للفعاليات الكبرى عبر استضافة تجارب نوعية تجمع بين الرياضة والترفيه، وتقديم محتوى متنوع يستقطب الزوار من داخل المملكة وخارجها، ضمن رؤية تعكس تطور المشهد الترفيهي في المملكة واتساع نطاق الفعاليات الدولية التي تحتضنها الرياض.
The Chairman of the Board of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh, announced new updates regarding the highly anticipated Fanatics Flag Football Classic event, which is set to take place as part of the Riyadh Season on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. This announcement comes as part of the ongoing preparations for this unprecedented global event in American football using the flag format.
The announcement was made through a video posted by the counselor on his official Instagram account, featuring American football legend Tom Brady, who revealed that global star Travis Scott will perform at a world-class concert during the event. He also announced the second team captain for the championship, Washington Commanders player Jayden Daniels, along with the names of the three teams participating in the inaugural edition: Wildcats, Founders, and Mustangs.
The sixth edition of the Riyadh Season will host the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, featuring American football legend Tom Brady in his first official return to the field since his retirement in 2023, along with a selection of sports and entertainment stars. The event will be broadcast live on FOX Sports and Tubi, as part of a global experience that combines sports competition and entertainment shows in one night.
The Riyadh Season continues to establish the capital's position as a leading global destination for major events by hosting unique experiences that blend sports and entertainment, offering diverse content that attracts visitors from both inside and outside the Kingdom, reflecting the evolution of the entertainment scene in the Kingdom and the expanding scope of international events hosted by Riyadh.