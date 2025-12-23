خلع الفنان السوداني محمد تروس ملابسه على خشبة المسرح في احتفال الجالية السودانية بأوغندا احتجاجاً على الحرب المندلعة في بلاده منذ أكثر من 4 أعوام.

أبحث عن الحرية

وأظهر مقطع فيديو لحظة قيام تروس بخلع ملابسه محاولاً التعبير عن معاناة الشعب السوداني على طريقته الخاصة، إذ نزع ملابسه في إشارة واضحة لانتقاده للأوضاع.

واستمر الفنان في الاستعراض أمام الجمهور وحرص على إمساك أوراق في يده، قائلاً: «أنا فنان أبحث عن الحرية من سنين».

وأثار هذا المشهد جدلاً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، خصوصاً أنها طريقة غير معتادة للتعبير عن الرأي.