The Sudanese artist Mohamed Trous stripped off his clothes on stage during the Sudanese community celebration in Uganda in protest against the war that has been raging in his country for more than 4 years.

Searching for Freedom

A video clip showed the moment Trous took off his clothes, attempting to express the suffering of the Sudanese people in his own way, as he removed his clothes in a clear gesture of criticism of the situation.

The artist continued to perform in front of the audience and made sure to hold papers in his hand, saying: "I am an artist searching for freedom for years."

This scene sparked widespread controversy on social media platforms, especially since it is an unusual way to express an opinion.