The Economic Court in Cairo issued a final ruling affirming the validity of the digital cooperation contract signed in 2018 between Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab and producer Mohamed El Shaer, which puts an end to the long-standing dispute between the two parties that escalated in 2023, during which both sides exchanged accusations of forgery and attempts to control her artistic works through social media platforms.

No Manipulation or Forgery

The court confirmed that there was no manipulation or forgery in the contract after reviewing all documents and examining them by forensic experts, which refutes Sherine Abdel Wahab's claims regarding changes to the contract details or her not receiving her financial entitlements.

The crisis began in 2023, when legal advisor Yasser Qantosh filed an official complaint on behalf of Sherine, accusing producer Mohamed El Shaer of leaking her songs "Bahleflek" and "El Qamas," as well as controlling her official pages on social media, which brought the dispute to court to determine the validity of the contracts and the fate of the digital rights to the artist's works.

Previous Ruling

In March 2024, the Sheikh Zayed Misdemeanor Court issued a previous ruling against Sherine Abdel Wahab in a defamation case brought by Mohamed El Shaer, imposing a fine of 5,000 Egyptian pounds, as confirmed by El Shaer's lawyer, advisor Sobhi Gamal.

The final ruling of the Economic Court is a turning point, as it affirms the validity of the legal contracts and establishes the producer's right to manage his artistic works, thus putting an end to all legal disputes between the two parties and granting ownership and management rights to the producer in accordance with the applicable legal frameworks.