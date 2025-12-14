أصدرت المحكمة الاقتصادية في القاهرة حكما نهائيا بصحة عقد التعاون الرقمي الموقع في 2018 بين الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب والمنتج محمد الشاعر، مايضع حدًا للخلاف الطويل بين الطرفين الذي تصاعد في2023، والذي تبادل خلاله الطرفان الاتهامات حول التزوير ومحاولات السيطرة على أعمالها الفنية عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

لا تلاعب ولا تزوير

وأكدت المحكمة عدم وجود أي تلاعب أو تزوير في العقد بعد دراسة جميع المستندات وفحصها من قبل الطب الشرعي، ما ينفي ادعاءات شيرين عبدالوهاب المتعلقة بتغيير تفاصيل العقد أو عدم حصولها على مستحقاتها المالية.

وتعود بداية الأزمة إلى 2023، عندما تقدم المستشار القانوني ياسر قنطوش ببلاغ رسمي نيابة عن شيرين، اتهم فيه المنتج محمد الشاعر بتسريب أغانيها «وبحلفلك» و«القماص»، وكذلك بالتحكم في صفحاتها الرسمية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ما أوصل النزاع إلى المحاكم للفصل في صحة العقود ومصير الحقوق الرقمية لأعمال الفنانة.

حكم سابق

وأصدرت محكمة جنح الشيخ زايد في مارس2024 حكمًا سابقًا ضد شيرين عبد الوهاب في قضية سب وقذف وتشويه سمعة محمد الشاعر، وفرضت عليها غرامة مالية قدرها 5000 جنيه، وفق ما أكده محامي الشاعر المستشار صبحي جمال.

ويعد حكم المحكمة الاقتصادية النهائي نقطة فاصلة، إذ يؤكد صحة العقود القانونية ويثبت حق المنتج في إدارة أعماله الفنية، ليضع حدًا لكل النزاعات القانونية بين الطرفين ويعطي حقوق الملكية والإدارة للمنتج وفق الأطر القانونية المتبعة.