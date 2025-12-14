أصدرت المحكمة الاقتصادية في القاهرة حكما نهائيا بصحة عقد التعاون الرقمي الموقع في 2018 بين الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب والمنتج محمد الشاعر، مايضع حدًا للخلاف الطويل بين الطرفين الذي تصاعد في2023، والذي تبادل خلاله الطرفان الاتهامات حول التزوير ومحاولات السيطرة على أعمالها الفنية عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
لا تلاعب ولا تزوير
وأكدت المحكمة عدم وجود أي تلاعب أو تزوير في العقد بعد دراسة جميع المستندات وفحصها من قبل الطب الشرعي، ما ينفي ادعاءات شيرين عبدالوهاب المتعلقة بتغيير تفاصيل العقد أو عدم حصولها على مستحقاتها المالية.
وتعود بداية الأزمة إلى 2023، عندما تقدم المستشار القانوني ياسر قنطوش ببلاغ رسمي نيابة عن شيرين، اتهم فيه المنتج محمد الشاعر بتسريب أغانيها «وبحلفلك» و«القماص»، وكذلك بالتحكم في صفحاتها الرسمية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ما أوصل النزاع إلى المحاكم للفصل في صحة العقود ومصير الحقوق الرقمية لأعمال الفنانة.
حكم سابق
وأصدرت محكمة جنح الشيخ زايد في مارس2024 حكمًا سابقًا ضد شيرين عبد الوهاب في قضية سب وقذف وتشويه سمعة محمد الشاعر، وفرضت عليها غرامة مالية قدرها 5000 جنيه، وفق ما أكده محامي الشاعر المستشار صبحي جمال.
ويعد حكم المحكمة الاقتصادية النهائي نقطة فاصلة، إذ يؤكد صحة العقود القانونية ويثبت حق المنتج في إدارة أعماله الفنية، ليضع حدًا لكل النزاعات القانونية بين الطرفين ويعطي حقوق الملكية والإدارة للمنتج وفق الأطر القانونية المتبعة.
The Economic Court in Cairo issued a final ruling affirming the validity of the digital cooperation contract signed in 2018 between Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab and producer Mohamed El Shaer, which puts an end to the long-standing dispute between the two parties that escalated in 2023, during which both sides exchanged accusations of forgery and attempts to control her artistic works through social media platforms.
No Manipulation or Forgery
The court confirmed that there was no manipulation or forgery in the contract after reviewing all documents and examining them by forensic experts, which refutes Sherine Abdel Wahab's claims regarding changes to the contract details or her not receiving her financial entitlements.
The crisis began in 2023, when legal advisor Yasser Qantosh filed an official complaint on behalf of Sherine, accusing producer Mohamed El Shaer of leaking her songs "Bahleflek" and "El Qamas," as well as controlling her official pages on social media, which brought the dispute to court to determine the validity of the contracts and the fate of the digital rights to the artist's works.
Previous Ruling
In March 2024, the Sheikh Zayed Misdemeanor Court issued a previous ruling against Sherine Abdel Wahab in a defamation case brought by Mohamed El Shaer, imposing a fine of 5,000 Egyptian pounds, as confirmed by El Shaer's lawyer, advisor Sobhi Gamal.
The final ruling of the Economic Court is a turning point, as it affirms the validity of the legal contracts and establishes the producer's right to manage his artistic works, thus putting an end to all legal disputes between the two parties and granting ownership and management rights to the producer in accordance with the applicable legal frameworks.