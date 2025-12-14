كشف الفنان المصري يوسف الشريف عن البوسترات الدعائية لمسلسله الجديد «فن الحرب»، المقرر عرضه ضمن موسم دراما رمضان 2026، ليعود من خلاله إلى الدراما التلفزيونية بعد غياب استمر نحو خمس سنوات.

البوسترات الدعائية لمسلسل «فن الحرب»

وشارك يوسف الشريف البوستر الرسمي للعمل عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»، إذ ظهر وهو يقرأ كتاباً، وعلّق قائلاً: «مسلسل فن الحرب.. يا رب يبقى خير».

وحملت البوسترات الدعائية طابع الغموض والألغاز والصراعات، مع لمحات فلسفية لافتة، ما فتح باب التساؤلات والتكهنات بين الجمهور حول طبيعة الأحداث ومسارها الدرامي.

«فن الحرب» يعيد يوسف الشريف إلى الدراما الرمضانية بعد 5 سنوات

صنّاع وفريق العمل

ويضم مسلسل «فن الحرب» نخبة من النجوم، من بينهم ريم مصطفى، شيري عادل، إسلام إبراهيم، دينا سامي، محمد جمعة، ووليد فواز، وهو من إخراج محمود عبدالتواب.

يذكر أن يوسف الشريف يعود إلى منافسات دراما رمضان 2026 من خلال «فن الحرب»، وذلك بعد آخر أعماله التلفزيونية مسلسل «كوفيد 25»، الذي عرض في موسم رمضان 2021.