«فن الحرب» يعيد يوسف الشريف إلى الدراما الرمضانية بعد 5 سنوات

The Egyptian artist Youssef El Sherif revealed the promotional posters for his new series "The Art of War," which is set to air during the Ramadan drama season of 2026, marking his return to television drama after an absence of nearly five years.

The Promotional Posters for "The Art of War"

Youssef El Sherif shared the official poster of the work through his account on Instagram, where he appeared reading a book, commenting: "The Art of War series... May it be good."

The promotional posters carried an air of mystery, puzzles, and conflicts, with striking philosophical hints, which opened the door for questions and speculations among the audience regarding the nature of the events and their dramatic course.

Creators and Cast

The series "The Art of War" features a selection of stars, including Reem Mostafa, Sheri Adel, Islam Ibrahim, Dina Sami, Mohamed Gomaa, and Walid Fawaz, and it is directed by Mahmoud Abdel Tawab.

It is worth mentioning that Youssef El Sherif returns to the Ramadan drama competition of 2026 with "The Art of War," following his last television work, the series "Covid 25," which aired during the Ramadan season of 2021.