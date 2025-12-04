زكت اللجنة التشاورية لكليات وأقسام الإعلام في الجامعات السعودية عميد كلية الاتصال والإعلام بجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز الدكتور أيمن باجنيد لرئاسة اللجنة لدورتها القادمة، وذلك خلال الاجتماع الذي عُقد ضمن فعاليات مهرجان الأفلام السينمائية الطلابية بجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز.

وتم الإجماع على الدكتور باجنيد تقديرا لما يتمتع به من خبرات واسعة في المجالات الإعلامية والأكاديمية، إلى جانب حضوره في تطوير البرامج التعليمية وإدارة المبادرات التي تدعم قدرات الطلبة وتؤهلهم لسوق العمل.

وناقشت اللجنة في اجتماعها سبل توسيع الشراكات المهنية بين الجامعات والجهات ذات الصلة بقطاع الإعلام، بما يعزز فرص التدريب ويرفع من مستوى التخصصات الحديثة الداعمة لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030 في صناعة الإعلام.

كما استعرض الاجتماع نتائج مهرجان الأفلام السينمائية الطلابية، وما تضمنه من أنشطة أسهمت في صقل مهارات الطلاب وإبراز ابتكاراتهم السينمائية.

وقدم أعضاء اللجنة، في ختام الاجتماع، شكرهم لرئيس اللجنة السابق الدكتور شاكر الذبياني، لجهوده التي أسهمت في تأسيس عمل اللجنة وتحقيق حضورها في دعم كليات وأقسام الإعلام بالمملكة.