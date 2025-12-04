The advisory committee for the colleges and departments of media in Saudi universities has elected Dr. Ayman Bajunaid, Dean of the College of Communication and Media at King Abdulaziz University, to chair the committee for its upcoming term. This decision was made during the meeting held as part of the activities of the Student Film Festival at King Abdulaziz University.

The committee reached a consensus on Dr. Bajunaid in appreciation of his extensive experience in media and academic fields, as well as his involvement in developing educational programs and managing initiatives that support students' capabilities and prepare them for the job market.

During its meeting, the committee discussed ways to expand professional partnerships between universities and entities related to the media sector, enhancing training opportunities and raising the level of modern specializations that support the achievement of the goals of Vision 2030 in the media industry.

The meeting also reviewed the results of the Student Film Festival and the activities it included, which contributed to honing students' skills and showcasing their cinematic innovations.

At the end of the meeting, committee members expressed their gratitude to the previous chair, Dr. Shakir Al-Dhubiani, for his efforts that contributed to establishing the committee's work and achieving its presence in supporting the colleges and departments of media in the Kingdom.