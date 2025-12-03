حسم صُنّاع مسلسل نيللي كريم وشريف سلامة الجدل المثار حول مصير العمل، بالإعلان رسميًا عن اسمه النهائي «على قد الحب»، استعدادًا لعرضه ضمن موسم دراما رمضان 2026، بعد شائعات واسعة عن تأجيله.

أبطال العمل

ويشارك في بطولة المسلسل إلى جانب نيللي كريم وشريف سلامة كل من صفاء الطوخي، محمد علي رزق، محمود الليثي، محمد أبو داوود، أحمد سعيد عبد الغني، وشهد الشاطر، إلى جانب مجموعة من الوجوه الفنية الأخرى.

فريق العمل

المسلسل من تأليف مصطفى جمال هاشم، وإخراج خالد سعيد، وتدور أحداثه في إطار اجتماعي رومانسي، يرصد تفاصيل العلاقات الإنسانية والتحديات العائلية في قالب درامي معاصر.

نشاط سينمائي

على مستوى السينما، يترقب الجمهور عرض فيلم «جوازة ولا جنازة» الذي يجمع نيللي كريم وشريف سلامة، من إخراج أميرة دياب، وبمشاركة النجم اللبناني عادل كرم.

تعاون ناجح

ويأتي هذا العمل بعد النجاح اللافت الذي حققه الثنائي في مسلسل «فاتن أمل حربي» خلال موسم رمضان 2022، والذي تناول قضايا شائكة تتعلق بقانون الأحوال الشخصية، وحقق تفاعلاً جماهيريًا واسعًا.