The creators of the series starring Nelly Karim and Sherif Salama have settled the controversy surrounding the fate of the work by officially announcing its final title, "As Much as Love," in preparation for its airing during the Ramadan drama season of 2026, following widespread rumors of its postponement.

Cast of the Work

The series features alongside Nelly Karim and Sherif Salama, Safaa El-Toukhy, Mohamed Ali Rizk, Mahmoud El-Laythi, Mohamed Abu Dawood, Ahmed Said Abdel Ghani, and Shahd El-Shater, along with a group of other artistic faces.

Production Team

The series is written by Mostafa Gamal Hashem and directed by Khaled Said. Its events unfold in a romantic social framework, capturing the details of human relationships and family challenges in a contemporary dramatic context.

Cinematic Activity

In terms of cinema, the audience is eagerly awaiting the release of the film "Marriage or Funeral," which brings together Nelly Karim and Sherif Salama, directed by Amira Diab, featuring Lebanese star Adel Karam.

Successful Collaboration

This work comes after the remarkable success achieved by the duo in the series "Faten Amal Harbi" during the Ramadan season of 2022, which addressed complex issues related to personal status law and garnered wide public interaction.