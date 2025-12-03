حسم صُنّاع مسلسل نيللي كريم وشريف سلامة الجدل المثار حول مصير العمل، بالإعلان رسميًا عن اسمه النهائي «على قد الحب»، استعدادًا لعرضه ضمن موسم دراما رمضان 2026، بعد شائعات واسعة عن تأجيله.
أبطال العمل
ويشارك في بطولة المسلسل إلى جانب نيللي كريم وشريف سلامة كل من صفاء الطوخي، محمد علي رزق، محمود الليثي، محمد أبو داوود، أحمد سعيد عبد الغني، وشهد الشاطر، إلى جانب مجموعة من الوجوه الفنية الأخرى.
فريق العمل
المسلسل من تأليف مصطفى جمال هاشم، وإخراج خالد سعيد، وتدور أحداثه في إطار اجتماعي رومانسي، يرصد تفاصيل العلاقات الإنسانية والتحديات العائلية في قالب درامي معاصر.
نشاط سينمائي
على مستوى السينما، يترقب الجمهور عرض فيلم «جوازة ولا جنازة» الذي يجمع نيللي كريم وشريف سلامة، من إخراج أميرة دياب، وبمشاركة النجم اللبناني عادل كرم.
تعاون ناجح
ويأتي هذا العمل بعد النجاح اللافت الذي حققه الثنائي في مسلسل «فاتن أمل حربي» خلال موسم رمضان 2022، والذي تناول قضايا شائكة تتعلق بقانون الأحوال الشخصية، وحقق تفاعلاً جماهيريًا واسعًا.
The creators of the series starring Nelly Karim and Sherif Salama have settled the controversy surrounding the fate of the work by officially announcing its final title, "As Much as Love," in preparation for its airing during the Ramadan drama season of 2026, following widespread rumors of its postponement.
Cast of the Work
The series features alongside Nelly Karim and Sherif Salama, Safaa El-Toukhy, Mohamed Ali Rizk, Mahmoud El-Laythi, Mohamed Abu Dawood, Ahmed Said Abdel Ghani, and Shahd El-Shater, along with a group of other artistic faces.
Production Team
The series is written by Mostafa Gamal Hashem and directed by Khaled Said. Its events unfold in a romantic social framework, capturing the details of human relationships and family challenges in a contemporary dramatic context.
Cinematic Activity
In terms of cinema, the audience is eagerly awaiting the release of the film "Marriage or Funeral," which brings together Nelly Karim and Sherif Salama, directed by Amira Diab, featuring Lebanese star Adel Karam.
Successful Collaboration
This work comes after the remarkable success achieved by the duo in the series "Faten Amal Harbi" during the Ramadan season of 2022, which addressed complex issues related to personal status law and garnered wide public interaction.