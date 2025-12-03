وصفت الفنانة المصرية منى زكي فيلم «الست» بأصعب مشروع فني عملت عليه في مسيرتها، وصعوبته تكمن في الشخصية التي قدمتها.
وقالت في المؤتمر الصحفي لفيلم الست المقام ضمن فعاليات مهرجان مراكش السينمائي: «فيلم الست أصعب حاجة اتعرضت عليّا، ولولا وجود المخرج مروان حامد أنا ما كانش هيبقى عندي الشجاعة إني أقدر أعمل كده، أنا بقول الصراحة».
وأضافت: «الفيلم مختلف ويبيّن جانب إنساني أعتقد ممكن ما كناش كلنا نعرفه عن السيدة العظيمة أم كلثوم»، مشيرة إلى حجم الخوف الذي رافقها منذ اللحظة الأولى، معتبرة أن تقديم شخصية بحجم «كوكب الشرق» مسؤولية تتجاوز الأداء إلى احترام الإرث الفني والشعبي.
وحول الجدل الذي رافق عرض الإعلان الرسمي للفيلم، قالت منى زكي: «والله أنا مش عارفة بأمانة، لكن كل اللي عليّا من جوايا إنّي أحاول أحترم كل الآراء».
فيلم الست
وفيلم الست من سيناريو أحمد مراد وإخراج مروان حامد، وتشارك في بطولته منى زكي، إلى جانب محمد فراج، وأحمد خالد صالح، وتامر نبيل، وسيد رجب.
كما يشهد ظهور مجموعة من النجوم كضيوف شرف، أبرزهم كريم عبدالعزيز، وأحمد حلمي، وعمرو سعد، ونيللي كريم، وأمينة خليل.
The Egyptian artist Mona Zaki described the film "The Lady" as the most challenging artistic project she has worked on in her career, with its difficulty stemming from the character she portrayed.
She said at the press conference for "The Lady," held as part of the Marrakech Film Festival: "The film 'The Lady' is the hardest thing that has been presented to me, and if it weren't for the presence of director Marwan Hamed, I wouldn't have had the courage to do this, I'm being honest."
She added: "The film is different and shows a human side that I believe we may not all have known about the great lady Umm Kulthum," pointing to the level of fear that accompanied her from the very first moment, considering that portraying a character of the stature of "The Star of the East" is a responsibility that goes beyond performance to respecting the artistic and popular legacy.
Regarding the controversy that accompanied the release of the film's official trailer, Mona Zaki said: "Honestly, I don't know, but all I can do from my side is to try to respect all opinions."
The Lady
The film "The Lady" is written by Ahmed Mourad and directed by Marwan Hamed, featuring Mona Zaki alongside Mohamed Farag, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Tamer Nabil, and Sayed Ragab.
It also features a number of stars making guest appearances, including Karim Abdel Aziz, Ahmed Helmy, Amr Saad, Nelly Karim, and Amina Khalil.