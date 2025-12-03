وصفت الفنانة المصرية منى زكي فيلم «الست» بأصعب مشروع فني عملت عليه في مسيرتها، وصعوبته تكمن في الشخصية التي قدمتها.

وقالت في المؤتمر الصحفي لفيلم الست المقام ضمن فعاليات مهرجان مراكش السينمائي: «فيلم الست أصعب حاجة اتعرضت عليّا، ولولا وجود المخرج مروان حامد أنا ما كانش هيبقى عندي الشجاعة إني أقدر أعمل كده، أنا بقول الصراحة».

وأضافت: «الفيلم مختلف ويبيّن جانب إنساني أعتقد ممكن ما كناش كلنا نعرفه عن السيدة العظيمة أم كلثوم»، مشيرة إلى حجم الخوف الذي رافقها منذ اللحظة الأولى، معتبرة أن تقديم شخصية بحجم «كوكب الشرق» مسؤولية تتجاوز الأداء إلى احترام الإرث الفني والشعبي.

وحول الجدل الذي رافق عرض الإعلان الرسمي للفيلم، قالت منى زكي: «والله أنا مش عارفة بأمانة، لكن كل اللي عليّا من جوايا إنّي أحاول أحترم كل الآراء».

فيلم الست

وفيلم الست من سيناريو أحمد مراد وإخراج مروان حامد، وتشارك في بطولته منى زكي، إلى جانب محمد فراج، وأحمد خالد صالح، وتامر نبيل، وسيد رجب.

كما يشهد ظهور مجموعة من النجوم كضيوف شرف، أبرزهم كريم عبدالعزيز، وأحمد حلمي، وعمرو سعد، ونيللي كريم، وأمينة خليل.