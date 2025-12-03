The Egyptian artist Mona Zaki described the film "The Lady" as the most challenging artistic project she has worked on in her career, with its difficulty stemming from the character she portrayed.

She said at the press conference for "The Lady," held as part of the Marrakech Film Festival: "The film 'The Lady' is the hardest thing that has been presented to me, and if it weren't for the presence of director Marwan Hamed, I wouldn't have had the courage to do this, I'm being honest."

She added: "The film is different and shows a human side that I believe we may not all have known about the great lady Umm Kulthum," pointing to the level of fear that accompanied her from the very first moment, considering that portraying a character of the stature of "The Star of the East" is a responsibility that goes beyond performance to respecting the artistic and popular legacy.

Regarding the controversy that accompanied the release of the film's official trailer, Mona Zaki said: "Honestly, I don't know, but all I can do from my side is to try to respect all opinions."

The Lady

The film "The Lady" is written by Ahmed Mourad and directed by Marwan Hamed, featuring Mona Zaki alongside Mohamed Farag, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Tamer Nabil, and Sayed Ragab.

It also features a number of stars making guest appearances, including Karim Abdel Aziz, Ahmed Helmy, Amr Saad, Nelly Karim, and Amina Khalil.