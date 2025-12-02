The Egyptian artist Samah Hussein denied his appointment as a member of the teaching staff at Helwan University, stating: "The matter was not even presented to me in the first place, as the academic field has its established rules. My specialization makes me respect the specializations of others and supports the idea that university teaching should always be entrusted to specialists." This came in a statement he recently issued, following the circulation of news on social media about his appointment as a member of the teaching staff at Helwan University.

Open Dialogue

He added in the statement: "I was honored to attend an open and enjoyable dialogue with the students of Helwan University, the university from which I graduated in the Department of Theater Arts at the Faculty of Arts after obtaining a Bachelor of Laws from Ain Shams University - and I enjoyed this beautiful day. Then I was surprised by the debate surrounding my appointment as a member of the teaching staff, and in respect of your right to know, and out of respect for all opinions, I would like to clarify that I am not a member of the teaching staff at Helwan University."

The Egyptian artist continued: "Before the meeting, I had a conversation with the President of Helwan University, Dr. Al-Sayed Qandil, which touched on modern teaching methods where trainers, practitioners, and experts play a significant role in participating in education, in addition to benefiting from modern communication tools to convey information to students. I was asked about my readiness to participate as a trainer in my field of specialization, and I expressed my willingness and acceptance of anything that would help me assist the students of my university and any student within my area of expertise."