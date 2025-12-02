نفى الفنان المصري سامح حسين تعيينه عضوا بهيئة تدريس جامعة حلوان، وقال: «لم يُعرَض عليّ الأمر من الأساس، فالسلك الأكاديمي له قواعده الراسخة، كما أن تخصصي يجعلني أحترم تخصصات غيري وأدعم أن يُسنَد التدريس الجامعي دائما للمتخصصين». جاء ذلك في بيان أصدره أخيرا، إثر تناقل مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أنباء عن تعيينه عضوا في هيئة تدريس جامعة حلوان.

حوار مفتوح

وأضاف في البيان: «تشرفت بحضور حوار مفتوح وممتع مع طلاب جامعة حلوان، الجامعة التي تخرجت منها في قسم علوم المسرح بكلية الآداب بعد حصولي على ليسانس الحقوق جامعة عين شمس - واستمتعت بهذا اليوم الجميل، ثم فوجئت بجدل دائر حول تعييني عضوا بهيئة التدريس، وحرصا على حق سيادتكم في المعرفة، واحتراما لجميع الآراء، أحب أن أوضح بأنني لست عضوا في هيئة تدريس جامعة حلوان».

وتابع الفنان المصري: «قبل اللقاء دار حديث مع رئيس جامعة حلوان الدكتور السيد قنديل تطرق إلى أساليب التدريس الحديثة التي يكون فيها للمدربين والممارسين والخبراء دور كبير في المشاركة في التعليم، إضافة إلى الاستفادة من وسائل الاتصال الحديثة في إيصال المعلومة للطلاب، وسُئِلت عن استعدادي للمشاركة، كمدرب، وفي مجال تخصصي وأبديت استعدادا وقبولا لأي شيء يجعلني أساعد طلاب جامعتي وأي طالب في نطاق تخصصي».