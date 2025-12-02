هبوط حاد يصيب حياة الفهد.. والراشد يكشف لـ عكاظ تفاصيل حالتها الصحية

كشف رئيس الاتحاد الكويتي للإنتاج الفني والمسرحي خالد الراشد تفاصيل جديدة تتعلق بالحالة الصحية للفنانة الكويتية حياة الفهد، بعد تعرضها لوعكة صحية مفاجئة أمس، مؤكدا أنها تمكث في أحد المستشفيات الكبرى في لندن منذ ثلاثة أشهر لتلقي العلاج.
هبوط في الضغط وأعراض جانبية مفاجئة
وقال الراشد في تصريح خاص إلى «عكاظ» إن حالة الفنانة كانت مستقرة خلال الفترة الماضية، لكنها تعرضت أمس لهبوط حاد في الضغط وبعض الأعراض الجانبية الأخرى.
متابعة طبية دقيقة
وأضاف أن الفريق الطبي يتابع حالتها عن قرب، معربا عن أمله في أن يتحسن وضعها الصحي خلال الساعات القادمة، داعيا الجمهور إلى مواصلة الدعاء لها.
وعكة صحية جديدة
وكانت الصفحة الرسمية للفنانة حياة الفهد ناشدت، أمس، عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام»، جمهورها ومحبيها بالدعاء لها بالشفاء العاجل بعد تعرضها لوعكة صحية جديدة.
وجاء المنشور كالتالي: «اللهم اشفِها شفاء لا يغادر سقما، وألبسها ثوب الصحة والعافية يا رب، ابتسامتج أبد ما تفارقنا، وما لنا غير الصبر والأمل بالله سبحانه وتعالى».
وفي شهر أغسطس الماضي، كانت حياة الفهد قد تعرضت لوعكة صحية خطيرة استدعت نقلها على وجه السرعة إلى غرفة العناية المركزة، بعدما أصيبت بمضاعفات خلال عملية قسطرة أدت إلى جلطة دماغية، وسط دعوات وقلق الجمهور عليها في الوطن العربي.
Kuwaiti Union for Artistic and Theatrical Production President Khaled Al-Rashed revealed new details regarding the health condition of Kuwaiti artist Hayat Al-Fahad, after she suffered a sudden health setback yesterday, confirming that she has been staying in one of the major hospitals in London for three months for treatment.
Drop in Blood Pressure and Sudden Side Effects
Al-Rashed stated in a special statement to "Okaz" that the artist's condition had been stable in the past period, but she experienced a sharp drop in blood pressure yesterday along with some other side effects.
Close Medical Monitoring
He added that the medical team is closely monitoring her condition, expressing hope that her health status will improve in the coming hours, and calling on the public to continue praying for her.
New Health Setback
Yesterday, the official page of artist Hayat Al-Fahad appealed through her Instagram account to her audience and fans to pray for her swift recovery after she faced a new health setback.
The post read as follows: "O Allah, grant her a healing that leaves no illness, and clothe her in health and wellness, O Lord. May your smile never leave us, and we have no choice but to be patient and hopeful in Allah, the Almighty."
In August, Hayat Al-Fahad had suffered a serious health issue that necessitated her urgent transfer to the intensive care unit after she experienced complications during a catheterization procedure that led to a stroke, amidst prayers and concern from the audience across the Arab world.