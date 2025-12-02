هبوط حاد يصيب حياة الفهد.. والراشد يكشف لـ عكاظ تفاصيل حالتها الصحية

Kuwaiti Union for Artistic and Theatrical Production President Khaled Al-Rashed revealed new details regarding the health condition of Kuwaiti artist Hayat Al-Fahad, after she suffered a sudden health setback yesterday, confirming that she has been staying in one of the major hospitals in London for three months for treatment.

Drop in Blood Pressure and Sudden Side Effects

Al-Rashed stated in a special statement to "Okaz" that the artist's condition had been stable in the past period, but she experienced a sharp drop in blood pressure yesterday along with some other side effects.

Close Medical Monitoring

He added that the medical team is closely monitoring her condition, expressing hope that her health status will improve in the coming hours, and calling on the public to continue praying for her.

New Health Setback

Yesterday, the official page of artist Hayat Al-Fahad appealed through her Instagram account to her audience and fans to pray for her swift recovery after she faced a new health setback.

The post read as follows: "O Allah, grant her a healing that leaves no illness, and clothe her in health and wellness, O Lord. May your smile never leave us, and we have no choice but to be patient and hopeful in Allah, the Almighty."

In August, Hayat Al-Fahad had suffered a serious health issue that necessitated her urgent transfer to the intensive care unit after she experienced complications during a catheterization procedure that led to a stroke, amidst prayers and concern from the audience across the Arab world.