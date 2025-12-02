كشف رئيس الاتحاد الكويتي للإنتاج الفني والمسرحي خالد الراشد تفاصيل جديدة تتعلق بالحالة الصحية للفنانة الكويتية حياة الفهد، بعد تعرضها لوعكة صحية مفاجئة أمس، مؤكدا أنها تمكث في أحد المستشفيات الكبرى في لندن منذ ثلاثة أشهر لتلقي العلاج.

هبوط في الضغط وأعراض جانبية مفاجئة

وقال الراشد في تصريح خاص إلى «عكاظ» إن حالة الفنانة كانت مستقرة خلال الفترة الماضية، لكنها تعرضت أمس لهبوط حاد في الضغط وبعض الأعراض الجانبية الأخرى.

هبوط حاد يصيب حياة الفهد.. والراشد يكشف لـ عكاظ تفاصيل حالتها الصحية

متابعة طبية دقيقة

وأضاف أن الفريق الطبي يتابع حالتها عن قرب، معربا عن أمله في أن يتحسن وضعها الصحي خلال الساعات القادمة، داعيا الجمهور إلى مواصلة الدعاء لها.

وعكة صحية جديدة

وكانت الصفحة الرسمية للفنانة حياة الفهد ناشدت، أمس، عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام»، جمهورها ومحبيها بالدعاء لها بالشفاء العاجل بعد تعرضها لوعكة صحية جديدة.

وجاء المنشور كالتالي: «اللهم اشفِها شفاء لا يغادر سقما، وألبسها ثوب الصحة والعافية يا رب، ابتسامتج أبد ما تفارقنا، وما لنا غير الصبر والأمل بالله سبحانه وتعالى».

وفي شهر أغسطس الماضي، كانت حياة الفهد قد تعرضت لوعكة صحية خطيرة استدعت نقلها على وجه السرعة إلى غرفة العناية المركزة، بعدما أصيبت بمضاعفات خلال عملية قسطرة أدت إلى جلطة دماغية، وسط دعوات وقلق الجمهور عليها في الوطن العربي.