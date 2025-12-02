While a French court postponed the hearing in the case of Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred, his manager Ridouane Bouzid revealed that there were attempts at extortion by a woman claiming to be close to the plaintiff, Laura Prioul, with evidence presented to the court.

Bouzid said: “Last December, I received a call from a woman named Aida who claimed to be close to Laura Prioul, and she offered me $3 million in exchange for Laura's absence from the sessions and altering her statements, which is completely illegal in France.”

He added: “As she continued to contact me, I started recording her calls and messages, then I requested to meet her in the presence of Laura or her mother to verify her representation of the plaintiff. The meeting took place, and it turned out that Aida was a lawyer, accompanied by Laura's mother. During the session, I documented everything with audio, and I consider what happened to be clear signs of extortion.”

He pointed out that he, along with Saad's lawyer, went to the court to present all the evidence, and as the investigations progressed, it became clear that the case also involves a social media influencer and her brother, who are accused of being involved in this file.