فيما أجلت محكمة فرنسية النظر في قضية الفنان المغربي سعد لمجرد، كشف مدير أعماله رضوان بوزيد وجود محاولات للابتزار من قبل سيدة تدعي القرب من المدعية لورا بريول، تم تقديم الادلة عليها إلى المحكمة.
وقال بوزيد: «في ديسمبر الماضي تلقّيت اتصالاً من سيدة اسمها عايدة ادّعت أنها مقرّبة من لورا بريول، وعرضت علي دفع 3 ملايين دولار مقابل تغيّب لورا عن الجلسات وتعديل أقوالها، وهو أمر يُعدّ غير قانوني تماماً في فرنسا».
وأضاف: «مع تكرار التواصل من قبلها، بدأت بتسجيل مكالماتها ورسائلها، ثم طلبت لقاءها بحضور لورا أو والدتها للتأكد من صحة تمثيلها للمدّعية، وبالفعل تم اللقاء، ليتبيّن أن عايدة محامية، وكانت برفقتها والدة لورا، وخلال الجلسة، وثّقت كل شيء بالصوت، واعتبر أن ما جرى يحمل معالم واضحة لـ الابتزاز».
وأشار إلى توجهه مع محامي سعد إلى المحكمة لتقدّيم كل الأدلة ومع تقدّم التحقيقات، تبيّن أن القضية تطال أيضاً مؤثرة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وشقيقها، وهما متهمان بالتورط في هذا الملف.
While a French court postponed the hearing in the case of Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred, his manager Ridouane Bouzid revealed that there were attempts at extortion by a woman claiming to be close to the plaintiff, Laura Prioul, with evidence presented to the court.
Bouzid said: “Last December, I received a call from a woman named Aida who claimed to be close to Laura Prioul, and she offered me $3 million in exchange for Laura's absence from the sessions and altering her statements, which is completely illegal in France.”
He added: “As she continued to contact me, I started recording her calls and messages, then I requested to meet her in the presence of Laura or her mother to verify her representation of the plaintiff. The meeting took place, and it turned out that Aida was a lawyer, accompanied by Laura's mother. During the session, I documented everything with audio, and I consider what happened to be clear signs of extortion.”
He pointed out that he, along with Saad's lawyer, went to the court to present all the evidence, and as the investigations progressed, it became clear that the case also involves a social media influencer and her brother, who are accused of being involved in this file.