فيما أجلت محكمة فرنسية النظر في قضية الفنان المغربي سعد لمجرد، كشف مدير أعماله رضوان بوزيد وجود محاولات للابتزار من قبل سيدة تدعي القرب من المدعية لورا بريول، تم تقديم الادلة عليها إلى المحكمة.

وقال بوزيد: «في ديسمبر الماضي تلقّيت اتصالاً من سيدة اسمها عايدة ادّعت أنها مقرّبة من لورا بريول، وعرضت علي دفع 3 ملايين دولار مقابل تغيّب لورا عن الجلسات وتعديل أقوالها، وهو أمر يُعدّ غير قانوني تماماً في فرنسا».

وأضاف: «مع تكرار التواصل من قبلها، بدأت بتسجيل مكالماتها ورسائلها، ثم طلبت لقاءها بحضور لورا أو والدتها للتأكد من صحة تمثيلها للمدّعية، وبالفعل تم اللقاء، ليتبيّن أن عايدة محامية، وكانت برفقتها والدة لورا، وخلال الجلسة، وثّقت كل شيء بالصوت، واعتبر أن ما جرى يحمل معالم واضحة لـ الابتزاز».

وأشار إلى توجهه مع محامي سعد إلى المحكمة لتقدّيم كل الأدلة ومع تقدّم التحقيقات، تبيّن أن القضية تطال أيضاً مؤثرة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وشقيقها، وهما متهمان بالتورط في هذا الملف.