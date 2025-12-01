عمرو سعد يكشف سبب رفضه تجسيد شخصية أحمد زكي

كشف الفنان المصري عمرو سعد سبب اعتذاره عن تجسيد شخصية النجم الراحل أحمد زكي في عمل سينمائي، موضحًا أن ترشيحه للدور طُرح عليه في مناسبتين مختلفتين، كانت أولاهما خلال حياة الفنان الكبير.
عرض دور أحمد زكي عليه مرتين
وقال سعد في تصريحات إذاعية إن صُنّاع العمل اقترحوا اسمه لتجسيد شخصية «النمر الأسود»، ثم عادوا لطرح الفكرة مرة أخرى بعد رحيل الفنان الكبير، إلا أنه اعتذر عن المشاركة في كلتا المرتين.
سبب اعتذاره عن المشاركة
وبيّن عمرو سعد الأسباب التي دفعته لعدم خوض التجربة، موضحًا أنه في ذلك الوقت لم يكن قد كون حضورًا فنيًا ثابتًا لدى الجمهور.
الحضور الفني عنصر لتقديم السيرة الذاتية
وأشار إلى أن تقديم سيرة ذاتية لفنان بحجم أحمد زكي يتطلب ممثلاً يمتلك شخصية فنية واضحة وثابتة، حتى يتمكن المشاهد من تقبل الأداء دون أن يظل محصورًا في دائرة المقارنة.
مشاركة عمرو سعد بفيلم الست
وعلى جانب آخر، يشارك عمرو سعد، في فيلم «الست» الذي يروي قصة حياة كوكب الشرق أم كلثوم وتؤدي دورها الفنانة المصرية منى زكي، ومن المقرر عرض العمل يوم 11 ديسمبر في جميع السينمات السعودية، وهو من تأليف أحمد مراد وإخراج مروان حامد.
دراما رمضان 2026
بينما يخوض عمرو سعد، موسم دراما رمضان 2026 من خلال مسلسله الجديد «الريس»، الذي انطلق تصويره سابقاً وتحت إشراف المخرج المصري أحمد خالد موسى.
The Egyptian artist Amr Saad revealed the reason for his apology for portraying the late star Ahmed Zaki in a cinematic work, explaining that his nomination for the role was proposed to him on two different occasions, the first of which was during the life of the great artist.
He was offered the role of Ahmed Zaki twice
Saad stated in radio interviews that the creators of the work suggested his name to portray the character of "the Black Tiger," and then they returned to propose the idea again after the passing of the great artist, but he apologized for participating on both occasions.
The reason for his apology
Amr Saad explained the reasons that led him not to take on the experience, clarifying that at that time, he had not yet established a solid artistic presence with the audience.
Artistic presence is essential for presenting a biography
He pointed out that presenting a biography of an artist the size of Ahmed Zaki requires an actor who possesses a clear and stable artistic personality, so that the viewer can accept the performance without being confined to a circle of comparison.
Amr Saad's participation in the film "The Lady"
On another note, Amr Saad is participating in the film "The Lady," which tells the life story of the star of the East, Umm Kulthum, played by the Egyptian actress Mona Zaki. The work is scheduled to be released on December 11 in all Saudi cinemas, and it is written by Ahmed Mourad and directed by Marwan Hamed.
Ramadan Drama 2026
Meanwhile, Amr Saad is entering the Ramadan drama season of 2026 with his new series "The Captain," which began filming earlier under the supervision of the Egyptian director Ahmed Khaled Moussa.