عمرو سعد يكشف سبب رفضه تجسيد شخصية أحمد زكي

The Egyptian artist Amr Saad revealed the reason for his apology for portraying the late star Ahmed Zaki in a cinematic work, explaining that his nomination for the role was proposed to him on two different occasions, the first of which was during the life of the great artist.



He was offered the role of Ahmed Zaki twice

Saad stated in radio interviews that the creators of the work suggested his name to portray the character of "the Black Tiger," and then they returned to propose the idea again after the passing of the great artist, but he apologized for participating on both occasions.



The reason for his apology

Amr Saad explained the reasons that led him not to take on the experience, clarifying that at that time, he had not yet established a solid artistic presence with the audience.







Artistic presence is essential for presenting a biography

He pointed out that presenting a biography of an artist the size of Ahmed Zaki requires an actor who possesses a clear and stable artistic personality, so that the viewer can accept the performance without being confined to a circle of comparison.

Amr Saad's participation in the film "The Lady"

On another note, Amr Saad is participating in the film "The Lady," which tells the life story of the star of the East, Umm Kulthum, played by the Egyptian actress Mona Zaki. The work is scheduled to be released on December 11 in all Saudi cinemas, and it is written by Ahmed Mourad and directed by Marwan Hamed.

Ramadan Drama 2026

Meanwhile, Amr Saad is entering the Ramadan drama season of 2026 with his new series "The Captain," which began filming earlier under the supervision of the Egyptian director Ahmed Khaled Moussa.