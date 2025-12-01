كشف الفنان المصري عمرو سعد سبب اعتذاره عن تجسيد شخصية النجم الراحل أحمد زكي في عمل سينمائي، موضحًا أن ترشيحه للدور طُرح عليه في مناسبتين مختلفتين، كانت أولاهما خلال حياة الفنان الكبير.

عرض دور أحمد زكي عليه مرتين

وقال سعد في تصريحات إذاعية إن صُنّاع العمل اقترحوا اسمه لتجسيد شخصية «النمر الأسود»، ثم عادوا لطرح الفكرة مرة أخرى بعد رحيل الفنان الكبير، إلا أنه اعتذر عن المشاركة في كلتا المرتين.


سبب اعتذاره عن المشاركة

وبيّن عمرو سعد الأسباب التي دفعته لعدم خوض التجربة، موضحًا أنه في ذلك الوقت لم يكن قد كون حضورًا فنيًا ثابتًا لدى الجمهور.


عمرو سعد يكشف سبب رفضه تجسيد شخصية أحمد زكي

الحضور الفني عنصر لتقديم السيرة الذاتية

وأشار إلى أن تقديم سيرة ذاتية لفنان بحجم أحمد زكي يتطلب ممثلاً يمتلك شخصية فنية واضحة وثابتة، حتى يتمكن المشاهد من تقبل الأداء دون أن يظل محصورًا في دائرة المقارنة.

مشاركة عمرو سعد بفيلم الست

وعلى جانب آخر، يشارك عمرو سعد، في فيلم «الست» الذي يروي قصة حياة كوكب الشرق أم كلثوم وتؤدي دورها الفنانة المصرية منى زكي، ومن المقرر عرض العمل يوم 11 ديسمبر في جميع السينمات السعودية، وهو من تأليف أحمد مراد وإخراج مروان حامد.

دراما رمضان 2026

بينما يخوض عمرو سعد، موسم دراما رمضان 2026 من خلال مسلسله الجديد «الريس»، الذي انطلق تصويره سابقاً وتحت إشراف المخرج المصري أحمد خالد موسى.