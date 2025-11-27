كشفت الفنانة المصرية يسرا تفاصيل جديدة حول ما أثير سابقاً بشأن تصريحاتها المتعلقة باقتحام المخرج الراحل يوسف شاهين لغرفة نومها أثناء التحضير لأحد الأعمال، مؤكدة أن ما تم تداوله غير صحيح ولا يعكس الحقيقة.
بين نفي الشائعات والتحضير لرمضان.. يسرا تتحدّث عن حقيقتين في آنٍ واحد

حسم الجدل حول واقعة يوسف شاهين

وقالت يسرا، خلال لقائها في برنامج «ET بالعربي»، إن الجدل المثار حول الفيديو المتداول مع يوسف شاهين مقصود ومتعمد، مشيرة إلى أنها قامت بنشر الفيديو الحقيقي الذي جمعها بالمخرج الراحل والإعلامية هالة سرحان لإظهار الحقيقة كما هي.

يسرا ترد على الشائعات

وأضافت يسرا أنها لا تعطي أي أهمية أو اعتبار للأحاديث الفارغة التي يرددها البعض، مؤكدة أن ما يهدف إليه مروجو هذه الشائعات بات معروفاً للجميع.

وتابعت الفنانة المصرية: «الناس تهتم بيا لأسباب مختلفة، البعض يحبني والبعض الآخر يحاول يشوه صورتي، وده مش بيهمني لأن معروف هما عايزين إيه».
تفاصيل مسلسل يسرا في رمضان 2026

أما عن أعمالها في رمضان 2026، فأوضحت يسرا أن المشروع لا يزال سريّاً لعدم بدء التصوير بعد، مؤكدة أن التحضيرات والبروفات بدأت بالفعل.

سبب اعتذار رامي إمام عن الإخراج

وأشارت يسرا إلى أن المخرج رامي إمام اعتذر عن العمل لأسباب صحية، وتمت الاستعانة بالمخرج عبدالعزيز النجار، الذي وصفته بأنه مخرج مميز، متمنية تقديم عمل مختلف وجديد مع فريق العمل.

أعمال يسرا السينمائية الجديدة

وعلى جانب آخر، تنتطر يسرا عرض فيلمها الجديد «الست لما»، الذي يجمعها بعدد من النجوم أبرزهم درة، ياسمين رئيس، دنيا سامي، رانيا منصور، من تأليف كيرو أيمن ومحمد بدوي وإخراج خالد أبو غريب.