بين نفي الشائعات والتحضير لرمضان.. يسرا تتحدّث عن حقيقتين في آنٍ واحد

The Egyptian artist Yousra revealed new details about the previous controversy regarding her statements about the late director Youssef Chahine breaking into her bedroom while preparing for one of the works, confirming that what has been circulated is incorrect and does not reflect the truth.



Resolving the Controversy Surrounding Youssef Chahine

Yousra stated during her appearance on the program "ET بالعربي" that the controversy surrounding the circulated video with Youssef Chahine is intentional and deliberate, noting that she published the real video that included her, the late director, and the media personality Hala Sarhan to show the truth as it is.

Yousra Responds to Rumors

Yousra added that she does not give any importance or consideration to the empty talks that some people repeat, affirming that the motives of those spreading these rumors have become known to everyone.

The Egyptian artist continued: "People care about me for different reasons; some love me, while others try to tarnish my image, and I don't care about that because it's clear what they want."



Details of Yousra's Series in Ramadan 2026

As for her works in Ramadan 2026, Yousra explained that the project is still confidential as filming has not yet begun, confirming that preparations and rehearsals have already started.

Reason for Rami Imam's Withdrawal from Directing

Yousra indicated that director Rami Imam withdrew from the work for health reasons, and director Abdelaziz Al-Najjar has been brought in, whom she described as a distinguished director, hoping to present a different and new work with the team.

Yousra's New Cinematic Works

On another note, Yousra is awaiting the release of her new film "El Set Lama," which features several stars including Dora, Yasmin Raeis, Donia Sami, and Rania Mansour, written by Kiro Ayman and Mohamed Badawy, and directed by Khaled Abu Ghareeb.