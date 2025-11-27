بين نفي الشائعات والتحضير لرمضان.. يسرا تتحدّث عن حقيقتين في آنٍ واحد

كشفت الفنانة المصرية يسرا تفاصيل جديدة حول ما أثير سابقاً بشأن تصريحاتها المتعلقة باقتحام المخرج الراحل يوسف شاهين لغرفة نومها أثناء التحضير لأحد الأعمال، مؤكدة أن ما تم تداوله غير صحيح ولا يعكس الحقيقة.
حسم الجدل حول واقعة يوسف شاهين
وقالت يسرا، خلال لقائها في برنامج «ET بالعربي»، إن الجدل المثار حول الفيديو المتداول مع يوسف شاهين مقصود ومتعمد، مشيرة إلى أنها قامت بنشر الفيديو الحقيقي الذي جمعها بالمخرج الراحل والإعلامية هالة سرحان لإظهار الحقيقة كما هي.
يسرا ترد على الشائعات
وأضافت يسرا أنها لا تعطي أي أهمية أو اعتبار للأحاديث الفارغة التي يرددها البعض، مؤكدة أن ما يهدف إليه مروجو هذه الشائعات بات معروفاً للجميع.
وتابعت الفنانة المصرية: «الناس تهتم بيا لأسباب مختلفة، البعض يحبني والبعض الآخر يحاول يشوه صورتي، وده مش بيهمني لأن معروف هما عايزين إيه».
تفاصيل مسلسل يسرا في رمضان 2026
أما عن أعمالها في رمضان 2026، فأوضحت يسرا أن المشروع لا يزال سريّاً لعدم بدء التصوير بعد، مؤكدة أن التحضيرات والبروفات بدأت بالفعل.
سبب اعتذار رامي إمام عن الإخراج
وأشارت يسرا إلى أن المخرج رامي إمام اعتذر عن العمل لأسباب صحية، وتمت الاستعانة بالمخرج عبدالعزيز النجار، الذي وصفته بأنه مخرج مميز، متمنية تقديم عمل مختلف وجديد مع فريق العمل.
أعمال يسرا السينمائية الجديدة
وعلى جانب آخر، تنتطر يسرا عرض فيلمها الجديد «الست لما»، الذي يجمعها بعدد من النجوم أبرزهم درة، ياسمين رئيس، دنيا سامي، رانيا منصور، من تأليف كيرو أيمن ومحمد بدوي وإخراج خالد أبو غريب.
The Egyptian artist Yousra revealed new details about the previous controversy regarding her statements about the late director Youssef Chahine breaking into her bedroom while preparing for one of the works, confirming that what has been circulated is incorrect and does not reflect the truth.
Resolving the Controversy Surrounding Youssef Chahine
Yousra stated during her appearance on the program "ET بالعربي" that the controversy surrounding the circulated video with Youssef Chahine is intentional and deliberate, noting that she published the real video that included her, the late director, and the media personality Hala Sarhan to show the truth as it is.
Yousra Responds to Rumors
Yousra added that she does not give any importance or consideration to the empty talks that some people repeat, affirming that the motives of those spreading these rumors have become known to everyone.
The Egyptian artist continued: "People care about me for different reasons; some love me, while others try to tarnish my image, and I don't care about that because it's clear what they want."
Details of Yousra's Series in Ramadan 2026
As for her works in Ramadan 2026, Yousra explained that the project is still confidential as filming has not yet begun, confirming that preparations and rehearsals have already started.
Reason for Rami Imam's Withdrawal from Directing
Yousra indicated that director Rami Imam withdrew from the work for health reasons, and director Abdelaziz Al-Najjar has been brought in, whom she described as a distinguished director, hoping to present a different and new work with the team.
Yousra's New Cinematic Works
On another note, Yousra is awaiting the release of her new film "El Set Lama," which features several stars including Dora, Yasmin Raeis, Donia Sami, and Rania Mansour, written by Kiro Ayman and Mohamed Badawy, and directed by Khaled Abu Ghareeb.