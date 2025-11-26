أعلن الفنان السعودي تركي اليوسف مسلسله الجديد الذي يحمل عنوان «وجب القضاء»، المقرر عرضه في رمضان 2026.
وشارك اليوسف، عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»، صورا عدة من كواليس العمل، وظهر فيها برفقة مجموعة من النجوم، وعلق عليها قائلا: «من كواليس المسلسل الرمضاني وجب القضاء».
«وجب القضاء»
مسلسل وجب القضاء عمل درامي من إخراج باسم شعبو وتأليف الكاتبة بدور يوسف، ويجمع العمل نخبة من فناني السعودية والكويت والإمارات.
ويضم في بطولته كلا من الفنان تركي اليوسف، فاطمة الحوسني، عبدالله الطراروة، عبير أحمد، عمر الملا، زهراء دهراب، مريم حسين، مشاري الفريح، نورة جمال، ومحمود رمضان، وتتمحور أحداث المسلسل حول مجموعة من القضايا الاجتماعية.
أعمال سابقة
وشارك تركي اليوسف سابقا في مسلسلي «الضارية» الذي جمعه بكل من فايز بن جريس، وخالد صقر، وريم الحبيب، و«أمي» النسخة العربية من عمل تركي، الذي ضم مجموعة من النجوم، بينهم العنود سعود، وزهرة عرفات ورنا جبران وغيرهم.
The Saudi artist Turki Al-Yousef announced his new series titled "The Verdict," set to be aired in Ramadan 2026.
Al-Yousef shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the work on his Instagram account, showing himself alongside a group of stars, and commented: "From the behind-the-scenes of the Ramadan series The Verdict."
"The Verdict"
The series The Verdict is a dramatic work directed by Bassem Shaabou and written by the author Badour Youssef, bringing together a selection of artists from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE.
It stars Turki Al-Yousef, Fatima Al-Hosani, Abdullah Al-Tarawneh, Abeer Ahmed, Omar Al-Mulla, Zahra Dehrab, Mariam Hussein, Mishari Al-Fraih, Nora Jamal, and Mahmoud Ramadan, and the plot revolves around a series of social issues.
Previous Works
Turki Al-Yousef previously participated in the series "Al-Dhariyah," which featured Faiyz Bin Jreis, Khalid Saqar, and Reem Al-Habeeb, and "My Mother," the Arabic version of a Turkish work, which included a group of stars such as Al-Anoud Saud, Zahra Arafat, Rana Jibran, and others.