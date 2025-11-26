أعلن الفنان السعودي تركي اليوسف مسلسله الجديد الذي يحمل عنوان «وجب القضاء»، المقرر عرضه في رمضان 2026.

وشارك اليوسف، عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»، صورا عدة من كواليس العمل، وظهر فيها برفقة مجموعة من النجوم، وعلق عليها قائلا: «من كواليس المسلسل الرمضاني وجب القضاء».

مسلسل وجب القضاء عمل درامي من إخراج باسم شعبو وتأليف الكاتبة بدور يوسف، ويجمع العمل نخبة من فناني السعودية والكويت والإمارات.

ويضم في بطولته كلا من الفنان تركي اليوسف، فاطمة الحوسني، عبدالله الطراروة، عبير أحمد، عمر الملا، زهراء دهراب، مريم حسين، مشاري الفريح، نورة جمال، ومحمود رمضان، وتتمحور أحداث المسلسل حول مجموعة من القضايا الاجتماعية.

أعمال سابقة

وشارك تركي اليوسف سابقا في مسلسلي «الضارية» الذي جمعه بكل من فايز بن جريس، وخالد صقر، وريم الحبيب، و«أمي» النسخة العربية من عمل تركي، الذي ضم مجموعة من النجوم، بينهم العنود سعود، وزهرة عرفات ورنا جبران وغيرهم.