The Saudi artist Turki Al-Yousef announced his new series titled "The Verdict," set to be aired in Ramadan 2026.

Al-Yousef shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the work on his Instagram account, showing himself alongside a group of stars, and commented: "From the behind-the-scenes of the Ramadan series The Verdict."

"The Verdict"

The series The Verdict is a dramatic work directed by Bassem Shaabou and written by the author Badour Youssef, bringing together a selection of artists from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE.

It stars Turki Al-Yousef, Fatima Al-Hosani, Abdullah Al-Tarawneh, Abeer Ahmed, Omar Al-Mulla, Zahra Dehrab, Mariam Hussein, Mishari Al-Fraih, Nora Jamal, and Mahmoud Ramadan, and the plot revolves around a series of social issues.

Previous Works

Turki Al-Yousef previously participated in the series "Al-Dhariyah," which featured Faiyz Bin Jreis, Khalid Saqar, and Reem Al-Habeeb, and "My Mother," the Arabic version of a Turkish work, which included a group of stars such as Al-Anoud Saud, Zahra Arafat, Rana Jibran, and others.