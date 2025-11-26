هنأت الفنانة الكويتية شجون الهاجري صديقها المقرب الكاتب فهد العليوة بمناسبة عمله القادم في الموسم الدرامي الرمضاني 2026.

الله يبارك لك حبيبي

ونشرت شوجي عبر «ستوري إنستغرام»، منشوراً للمسلسلين الجديدين للكاتب فهد العليوة في رمضان 2026. وكتبت: «الله يبارك لك حبيبي تستاهل كل خير».

من جانبه، رد فهد العليوة على الهاجري بالقول: «بوجودك يا روحي، تستاهلين الطيب، الله يبارك لنا ويعوض تعبنا نجاح».

وتفاعل عدد كبير من محبي الفنانة الكويتية مع الرسالة، وتجددت التساؤلات حول ارتباط الثنائي.

زواج وشائعات

وانتشرت شائعات، في أغسطس الماضي، حول زواج شجون الهاجري وفهد العليوة، والتي رد عليها الأخير بالنفي القاطع، وقال: هذه الأنباء عارية تمامًا من الصحة، ولا وجود لزواج في الواقع، لقد استيقظت لأجد كمًّا هائلًا من الأخبار المغلوطة التي ليس لها أي أساس.

كما تطرّق العليوة إلى تعليق سابق للفنانة الإماراتية أحلام الشامسي عبر حسابها على منصة «إكس»، والذي نشرته بتاريخ 10 يوليو وأعلنت فيه بشكل ودي رغبتها في تزويجه من شجون الهاجري. ليرد العليوة بالقول: «أحلام يحق لها ما لا يحق لغيرها، فهي بمثابة أخت، وأكن لها كل الاحترام والتقدير».

وأضاف: «كان تعليقها مداعبة لطيفة بدافع المحبة والتعاطف، لكن موضوع الزواج غير صحيح إطلاقًا ولم يحدث كما زعمت بعض المنابر».

وتصدر اسم الثنائي الأشهر الماضية محركات البحث ومواقع التواصل، بسبب علاقة الصداقة القوية التي تجمعهما منذ سنوات طويلة، ومساندة فهد العليوة لشجون الهاجري في محنتها الأخيرة بعد سجنها ثم الإفراج عنها.