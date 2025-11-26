The Kuwaiti artist Shouq Al-Hajri congratulated her close friend, writer Fahd Al-Aliwah, on the occasion of his upcoming work in the Ramadan drama season of 2026.

God bless you, my dear

Shouqi shared a post on her "Instagram Story" about the two new series by writer Fahd Al-Aliwah for Ramadan 2026. She wrote: "God bless you, my dear, you deserve all the good."

For his part, Fahd Al-Aliwah responded to Al-Hajri by saying: "With you, my soul, you deserve the good. May God bless us and reward our efforts with success."

A large number of fans of the Kuwaiti artist interacted with the message, and questions about the duo's relationship were renewed.

Marriage and Rumors

Rumors circulated last August about the marriage of Shouq Al-Hajri and Fahd Al-Aliwah, which the latter firmly denied, stating: "This news is completely unfounded, and there is no marriage in reality. I woke up to find a huge amount of false news that has no basis."

Al-Aliwah also referred to a previous comment made by Emirati artist Ahlam Al-Shamsi on her account on the "X" platform, which she posted on July 10, in which she amicably expressed her desire to marry Shouq Al-Hajri. Al-Aliwah responded by saying: "Ahlam has the right to what others do not; she is like a sister to me, and I hold her in great respect and appreciation."

He added: "Her comment was a kind tease out of love and sympathy, but the marriage topic is not true at all and did not happen as some outlets claimed."

The names of the duo topped search engines and social media in recent months due to the strong friendship that has united them for many years, and Fahd Al-Aliwah's support for Shouq Al-Hajri during her recent ordeal after her imprisonment and subsequent release.