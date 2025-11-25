في أوّل تعليق لها بعد إطلاق سراحها أخيراً، نشرت الفنانة الكويتية إلهام الفضالة رسالة مقتضبة عبر حسابها على «سناب شات»، عبّرت فيها عن ارتياحها وشكرها قائلة: «الحمد لله والشكر لله.. شكرًا لقضائنا العادل»، وذلك بعد توقيفها على ذمّة التحقيق إثر تداول تسجيل صوتي نُسب إليها وتضمّن عبارات اعتُبرت مسيئة للدولة.

شكراً للجمهور

لم تنسَ إلهام أن توجه الشكر لجمهورها، فعبّرت عن امتنانها لكل من وقف معها خلال الأزمة قائلة: «شكرًا جمهوري الكريم»، في إشارة واضحة إلى الدعم الكبير الذي تلقّته على مواقع التواصل.

إطلاق سراح

وأعلنت المحامية مريم البحر، إطلاق سراح موكلتها الفنانة الكويتية إلهام الفضالة من داخل قصر العدل بالكويت عبر فيديو نشرته على «سناب شات»، وقدمت فيه الشكر لكل من ساهم في تخفيف حدّة الأزمة التي مرت بها إلهام أخيرًا، مشيرة إلى تحديد الجلسة القادمة في 8 ديسمبر.