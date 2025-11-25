In her first comment after her recent release, Kuwaiti artist Ilham Al-Fadala posted a brief message on her "Snapchat" account, expressing her relief and gratitude, saying: "Thank God and thanks to God.. Thank you to our fair judiciary," following her detention for investigation after a voice recording attributed to her circulated, containing phrases considered offensive to the state.

Thank You to the Audience

Ilham did not forget to thank her audience, expressing her gratitude to everyone who stood by her during the crisis, saying: "Thank you, my dear audience," in a clear reference to the tremendous support she received on social media.

Release

Lawyer Maryam Al-Bahr announced the release of her client, Kuwaiti artist Ilham Al-Fadala, from inside the Courthouse in Kuwait through a video she posted on "Snapchat," where she thanked everyone who contributed to alleviating the severity of the crisis Ilham recently went through, noting that the next session is scheduled for December 8.