في أوّل تعليق لها بعد إطلاق سراحها أخيراً، نشرت الفنانة الكويتية إلهام الفضالة رسالة مقتضبة عبر حسابها على «سناب شات»، عبّرت فيها عن ارتياحها وشكرها قائلة: «الحمد لله والشكر لله.. شكرًا لقضائنا العادل»، وذلك بعد توقيفها على ذمّة التحقيق إثر تداول تسجيل صوتي نُسب إليها وتضمّن عبارات اعتُبرت مسيئة للدولة.
شكراً للجمهور
لم تنسَ إلهام أن توجه الشكر لجمهورها، فعبّرت عن امتنانها لكل من وقف معها خلال الأزمة قائلة: «شكرًا جمهوري الكريم»، في إشارة واضحة إلى الدعم الكبير الذي تلقّته على مواقع التواصل.
إطلاق سراح
وأعلنت المحامية مريم البحر، إطلاق سراح موكلتها الفنانة الكويتية إلهام الفضالة من داخل قصر العدل بالكويت عبر فيديو نشرته على «سناب شات»، وقدمت فيه الشكر لكل من ساهم في تخفيف حدّة الأزمة التي مرت بها إلهام أخيرًا، مشيرة إلى تحديد الجلسة القادمة في 8 ديسمبر.
In her first comment after her recent release, Kuwaiti artist Ilham Al-Fadala posted a brief message on her "Snapchat" account, expressing her relief and gratitude, saying: "Thank God and thanks to God.. Thank you to our fair judiciary," following her detention for investigation after a voice recording attributed to her circulated, containing phrases considered offensive to the state.
Thank You to the Audience
Ilham did not forget to thank her audience, expressing her gratitude to everyone who stood by her during the crisis, saying: "Thank you, my dear audience," in a clear reference to the tremendous support she received on social media.
Release
Lawyer Maryam Al-Bahr announced the release of her client, Kuwaiti artist Ilham Al-Fadala, from inside the Courthouse in Kuwait through a video she posted on "Snapchat," where she thanked everyone who contributed to alleviating the severity of the crisis Ilham recently went through, noting that the next session is scheduled for December 8.