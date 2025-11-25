The production company of the series "Abdeen," starring Egyptian actor Mohamed Henedy, announced the postponement of its release to Ramadan 2027, officially removing Henedy from the competition in the upcoming Ramadan.

The production company attributed the delay to the incomplete cast, in addition to the fact that screenwriter Youssef Maati was unable to finish writing the episodes of the series, which requires a lot of preparations.

Postponement of "Al-Jawharji"

"Abdeen" was not the only project postponed for the Egyptian artist, as the release of the film "Al-Jawharji" was also delayed despite its filming being completed. It was announced for release in cinemas last July, before the production company retracted that decision and quickly informed theaters of the indefinite postponement of the film without revealing the reason behind it, causing the film to return to the shelves again despite having been filmed several months ago.

Henedy stars alongside actress Mona Zaki, marking the return of collaboration between the two major stars after more than 25 years since their collaboration in the film "Sa'idi in the American University."