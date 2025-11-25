أعلنت الشركة المنتجة لمسلسل «عابدين»، بطولة الفنان المصري محمد هنيدي، تأجيل عرضه إلى رمضان 2027، ليخرج هنيدي رسميا من المنافسه في رمضان القادم.

وأرجعت شركة الإنتاج التأجيل إلى عدم اكتمال فريق العمل، إضافة الى أن السيناريست يوسف معاطي لم يتمكن من الانتهاء من كتابة حلقات المسلسل، والذي يحتاج إلى تحضيرات كثيرة.

تأجيل «الجواهرجي»

ولم يكن «عابدين» العمل الوحيد المؤجل للفنان المصري، بعد تأجيل عرض فيلم «الجواهرجي» رغم الانتهاء من تصويره، إذ تم الإعلان عن عرضه بالسينمات في يوليو الماضي، قبل أن تتراجع الشركة المنتجة عن ذلك القرار، وتسارع بإخطار دور العرض بتأجيل عرض الفيلم إلى أجل غير مسمى دون الكشف عن السبب وراء ذلك، ليعود الفيلم إلى الأدراج من جديد على الرغم من الانتهاء من تصويره منذ أشهر عدة.

وتشارك هنيدي البطولة النجمة منى زكي، إذ يشهد الفيلم عودة التعاون بين النجمين الكبيرين بعد مرور أكثر من 25 عاماً على تعاونهما بفيلم «صعيدي في الجامعة الأمريكية».