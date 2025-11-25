محمد عبده: «أقدم أغاني جديدة في حفلاتي بموسم الرياض.. وأحرص على متابعة آراء الجمهور»

The Artist of the Arabs, Mohammed Abdu, revealed surprises for his upcoming series of sessions and concerts as part of the Riyadh Season, which will kick off on November 28 under the direction of Maestro Hani Farhat, amid expectations of a large audience attendance.

New Songs Presented for the First Time

Mohammed Abdu confirmed in television statements, upon his arrival in Riyadh, that the audience will be treated to new songs being presented for the first time on stage.

Diversity of Songs for Each Concert

He explained that the Artist of the Arabs and his team are working on preparing a different type of songs for each concert, aiming to connect with the audience's emotions and offer selections that align with their artistic taste.

Mohammed Abdu noted that he always pays attention to the audience's opinions, especially those who call for renewal in artistic works, adding that he continuously works to meet these aspirations and satisfy his fans.

Warm Reception in Riyadh

For his part, the Rotana Live account posted a video clip documenting Mohammed Abdu's arrival in Riyadh, where he was welcomed with a bouquet of flowers. The account commented: "The Artist of the Arabs arrives in Riyadh to hold an exceptional artistic session, be ready for the sweetest melodies on November 28."

New Concerts

In another context, Mohammed Abdu will hold a new concert as part of the Diriyah Season in Saudi Arabia, within the Echo of the Valley sessions in Wadi Safar, scheduled for December 18, 2025, where he will present a diverse collection of his most beautiful songs to the audience.