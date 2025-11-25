كشف فنان العرب محمد عبده مفاجآت سلسلة جلساته وحفلاته القادمة ضمن موسم الرياض، التي تنطلق اعتبارا من 28 نوفمبر بقيادة المايسترو هاني فرحات، وسط توقعات بحضور جماهيري كبير.

محمد عبده: «أقدم أغاني جديدة في حفلاتي بموسم الرياض.. وأحرص على متابعة آراء الجمهور»

أغانٍ جديدة تقدم للمرة الأولى

أكد محمد عبده في تصريحات تلفزيونية، فور وصوله إلى الرياض، أن الجمهور سيكون على موعد مع أغانٍ جديدة تقدم للمرة الأولى على المسرح.

تنوع الأغاني لكل حفلة

وأوضح فنان العرب أن فريقه يعمل على تجهيز نوعية مختلفة من الأغاني لكل حفلة، بهدف الوصول إلى وجدان الجمهور وتقديم اختيارات تتماشى مع ذوقهم الفني.

وأشار محمد عبده إلى أنه يحرص دائما على متابعة آراء الجمهور، خصوصا من يطالبون بالتجديد في الأعمال الفنية، مضيفا أنه يعمل باستمرار على تلبية هذه التطلعات وإرضاء محبيه.

استقبال حافل في الرياض

من جانبه، نشر حساب روتانا لايف مقطع فيديو يوثق وصول محمد عبده إلى الرياض، إذ استقبل بباقة من الورد، وعلق الحساب: «فنان العرب يصل إلى الرياض لإحياء جلسة فنية استثنائية، كونوا على استعداد لأعذب الطرب في 28 نوفمبر».

حفلات جديدة

وفي سياق آخر، يحيي محمد عبده حفلا جديدا ضمن موسم الدرعية في السعودية، ضمن جلسات صدى الوادي في وادي صفار، المقرر إقامته يوم 18 ديسمبر 2025، إذ سيقدم مجموعة متنوعة من أجمل أغانيه للجمهور.