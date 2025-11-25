فيما عاد الفنان المصري تامر حسني إلى مصر بعد إجراء عملية جراحية دقيقة في ألمانيا استأصل خلالها جزءا من الكلى، أثار تصريح مصدر مقرب من تامر حول تفاصيل الحالة الصحية للفنان المصري تساؤلات الجمهور عن وجود تشخيص طبي خاطئ لحالة حسني من قبل الأطباء في القاهرة.
كيس أم ورم؟
أكد مصدر مقرب من تامر حسني أن الأطباء في مستشفيات القاهرة طمأنوا الفنان في البداية بأن الأمر مجرد «كيس صغير الحجم» في الكلى، إلا أنه فوجئ أثناء وجوده بألمانيا بأن الأمر ليس كذلك، بل هو «ورم صغير الحجم» يصل قطره إلى سنتيمترين، وزاد حجمه فجأة في أيام قليلة ليصل إلى 3.7 سنتيمتر، ما استدعى إجراء جراحة عاجلة لاستئصاله.
وأضاف: الجزء المستأصل ما زال قيد التحليل، ولم تصدر نتيجته بعد، إلا أن الفريق الطبي المعالج طمأن الفنان بشكل كبير، مشيرا إلى أن تامر حسني وصل إلى القاهرة في سرية تامة للحصول على قسط كافٍ من الراحة بمنزله دون إزعاج ولمواصلة العلاج، لاسيما أنه ما زال يعاني من بعض الآلام الناتجة عن العملية الجراحية.
رسالة مؤثرة
وفي السياق، طمأن تامر حسني جمهوره على حالته الصحية بعد خضوعه لعملية جراحية دقيقة لاستئصال جزء من الكلية، ووجه رسالة مؤثرة لجمهوره عبر منصة «فيسبوك»، أعرب خلالها عن امتنانه العميق لكل من وقف إلى جانبه في أزمته الصحية، مؤكدا أن كلمات الشكر لا يمكن أن تعبر عن حجم مشاعره تجاه محبة ودعم الجمهور، لافتا إلى أن مواصلة رحلة العلاج ستكون داخل مصر خلال الفترة القادمة، متمنيا أن تكتمل رحلته العلاجية بسلام، ومطالبا جمهوره بمواصلة الدعاء له حتى يلتقي بهم قريبا.
While the Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny returned to Egypt after undergoing a delicate surgery in Germany where a part of his kidney was removed, a statement from a source close to Tamer regarding the details of the Egyptian artist's health condition raised questions among the public about the possibility of a misdiagnosis by doctors in Cairo.
Cyst or Tumor?
A source close to Tamer Hosny confirmed that doctors in Cairo hospitals initially reassured the artist that it was just a "small cyst" in the kidney, but he was surprised during his stay in Germany to find out that this was not the case; rather, it was a "small tumor" measuring up to two centimeters in diameter, which suddenly increased in size over a few days to reach 3.7 centimeters, necessitating urgent surgery to remove it.
He added: The removed part is still under analysis, and its results have not been released yet, but the treating medical team has greatly reassured the artist, noting that Tamer Hosny arrived in Cairo in complete secrecy to get enough rest at home without disturbance and to continue his treatment, especially since he is still suffering from some pain resulting from the surgery.
Touching Message
In this context, Tamer Hosny reassured his audience about his health condition after undergoing a delicate surgery to remove part of his kidney, and he sent a touching message to his fans via the "Facebook" platform, expressing his deep gratitude to everyone who stood by him during his health crisis. He emphasized that words of thanks cannot express the depth of his feelings towards the love and support of the audience, pointing out that his treatment journey will continue in Egypt in the coming period, hoping that his treatment journey will be completed safely, and asking his fans to continue praying for him until he meets them soon.