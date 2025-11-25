فيما عاد الفنان المصري تامر حسني إلى مصر بعد إجراء عملية جراحية دقيقة في ألمانيا استأصل خلالها جزءا من الكلى، أثار تصريح مصدر مقرب من تامر حول تفاصيل الحالة الصحية للفنان المصري تساؤلات الجمهور عن وجود تشخيص طبي خاطئ لحالة حسني من قبل الأطباء في القاهرة.

كيس أم ورم؟

أكد مصدر مقرب من تامر حسني أن الأطباء في مستشفيات القاهرة طمأنوا الفنان في البداية بأن الأمر مجرد «كيس صغير الحجم» في الكلى، إلا أنه فوجئ أثناء وجوده بألمانيا بأن الأمر ليس كذلك، بل هو «ورم صغير الحجم» يصل قطره إلى سنتيمترين، وزاد حجمه فجأة في أيام قليلة ليصل إلى 3.7 سنتيمتر، ما استدعى إجراء جراحة عاجلة لاستئصاله.

وأضاف: الجزء المستأصل ما زال قيد التحليل، ولم تصدر نتيجته بعد، إلا أن الفريق الطبي المعالج طمأن الفنان بشكل كبير، مشيرا إلى أن تامر حسني وصل إلى القاهرة في سرية تامة للحصول على قسط كافٍ من الراحة بمنزله دون إزعاج ولمواصلة العلاج، لاسيما أنه ما زال يعاني من بعض الآلام الناتجة عن العملية الجراحية.

رسالة مؤثرة

وفي السياق، طمأن تامر حسني جمهوره على حالته الصحية بعد خضوعه لعملية جراحية دقيقة لاستئصال جزء من الكلية، ووجه رسالة مؤثرة لجمهوره عبر منصة «فيسبوك»، أعرب خلالها عن امتنانه العميق لكل من وقف إلى جانبه في أزمته الصحية، مؤكدا أن كلمات الشكر لا يمكن أن تعبر عن حجم مشاعره تجاه محبة ودعم الجمهور، لافتا إلى أن مواصلة رحلة العلاج ستكون داخل مصر خلال الفترة القادمة، متمنيا أن تكتمل رحلته العلاجية بسلام، ومطالبا جمهوره بمواصلة الدعاء له حتى يلتقي بهم قريبا.