While the Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny returned to Egypt after undergoing a delicate surgery in Germany where a part of his kidney was removed, a statement from a source close to Tamer regarding the details of the Egyptian artist's health condition raised questions among the public about the possibility of a misdiagnosis by doctors in Cairo.

Cyst or Tumor?

A source close to Tamer Hosny confirmed that doctors in Cairo hospitals initially reassured the artist that it was just a "small cyst" in the kidney, but he was surprised during his stay in Germany to find out that this was not the case; rather, it was a "small tumor" measuring up to two centimeters in diameter, which suddenly increased in size over a few days to reach 3.7 centimeters, necessitating urgent surgery to remove it.

He added: The removed part is still under analysis, and its results have not been released yet, but the treating medical team has greatly reassured the artist, noting that Tamer Hosny arrived in Cairo in complete secrecy to get enough rest at home without disturbance and to continue his treatment, especially since he is still suffering from some pain resulting from the surgery.

Touching Message

In this context, Tamer Hosny reassured his audience about his health condition after undergoing a delicate surgery to remove part of his kidney, and he sent a touching message to his fans via the "Facebook" platform, expressing his deep gratitude to everyone who stood by him during his health crisis. He emphasized that words of thanks cannot express the depth of his feelings towards the love and support of the audience, pointing out that his treatment journey will continue in Egypt in the coming period, hoping that his treatment journey will be completed safely, and asking his fans to continue praying for him until he meets them soon.