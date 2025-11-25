لقيت المغنية الشابة ماريا دي لا روسا، المعروفة فنيا باسم DELAROSA، مصرعها بعد أن تعرضت لاطلاق النار في حادثة وصفتها شرطة لوس أنجلوس بأنها «هجوم مفاجئ».
إطلاق نار
ووفقا لبيان شرطة لوس أنجلوس، تلقّت الشرطة بلاغات عن إطلاق نار نحو الساعة 1:25 فجرا بالتوقيت المحلي قرب شارع براينت شرق شارع تامبا في منطقة نورثريدج.
وأفاد شهود عيان بأن شخصين اقتربا من مركبة متوقفة على شارع براينت، قبل أن يُطلقا أعيرة نارية عدة في اتجاهها، ما أسفر عن وفاة المغنية و3 أخريات.
إصابات بالغة
وتعرّضت دي لا روسا (22 عاما) لإصابات بالغة نتيجة إطلاق النار، وأعلنت وفاتها لاحقا في أحد المستشفيات المحلية. فيما وصفت حالة الضحيتين الأخريين، صباح السبت، بأنها حرجة وفقا لتقارير قناة «KTLA». ولم تُعلن الشرطة أي اعتقالات حتى الآن، ولا يزال الدافع وراء الحادثة غير واضح.
The young singer Maria De La Rosa, known artistically as DELAROSA, was killed after being shot in an incident described by the Los Angeles police as a "drive-by shooting."
Shooting
According to a statement from the Los Angeles police, they received reports of gunfire around 1:25 AM local time near Bryant Street east of Tampa Street in the Northridge area.
Witnesses reported that two individuals approached a parked vehicle on Bryant Street before firing several shots at it, resulting in the death of the singer and three others.
Severe Injuries
De La Rosa (22 years old) sustained severe injuries as a result of the shooting and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The condition of the other two victims was described as critical on Saturday morning, according to reports from KTLA. The police have not announced any arrests so far, and the motive behind the incident remains unclear.