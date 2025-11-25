The young singer Maria De La Rosa, known artistically as DELAROSA, was killed after being shot in an incident described by the Los Angeles police as a "drive-by shooting."

Shooting

According to a statement from the Los Angeles police, they received reports of gunfire around 1:25 AM local time near Bryant Street east of Tampa Street in the Northridge area.

Witnesses reported that two individuals approached a parked vehicle on Bryant Street before firing several shots at it, resulting in the death of the singer and three others.

Severe Injuries

De La Rosa (22 years old) sustained severe injuries as a result of the shooting and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The condition of the other two victims was described as critical on Saturday morning, according to reports from KTLA. The police have not announced any arrests so far, and the motive behind the incident remains unclear.