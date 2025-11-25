لقيت المغنية الشابة ماريا دي لا روسا، المعروفة فنيا باسم DELAROSA، مصرعها بعد أن تعرضت لاطلاق النار في حادثة وصفتها شرطة لوس أنجلوس بأنها «هجوم مفاجئ».

إطلاق نار

ووفقا لبيان شرطة لوس أنجلوس، تلقّت الشرطة بلاغات عن إطلاق نار نحو الساعة 1:25 فجرا بالتوقيت المحلي قرب شارع براينت شرق شارع تامبا في منطقة نورثريدج.

وأفاد شهود عيان بأن شخصين اقتربا من مركبة متوقفة على شارع براينت، قبل أن يُطلقا أعيرة نارية عدة في اتجاهها، ما أسفر عن وفاة المغنية و3 أخريات.

إصابات بالغة

وتعرّضت دي لا روسا (22 عاما) لإصابات بالغة نتيجة إطلاق النار، وأعلنت وفاتها لاحقا في أحد المستشفيات المحلية. فيما وصفت حالة الضحيتين الأخريين، صباح السبت، بأنها حرجة وفقا لتقارير قناة «KTLA». ولم تُعلن الشرطة أي اعتقالات حتى الآن، ولا يزال الدافع وراء الحادثة غير واضح.