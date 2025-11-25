The Cairo Economic Court decided yesterday to sentence the Egyptian artist Fadi Khafaja to 6 months in prison and fined him 20,000 Egyptian pounds, following accusations of defaming and slandering the artist Magdy Kamel, through phrases described in the case documents as involving an affront to honor and dignity and an attack on morals.

The case dates back several months, when Fadi Khafaja clashed with the artist Maha Ahmed via the live broadcast feature on the "TikTok" app, directing offensive remarks towards her and her husband Magdy Kamel.

7 Lawsuits

Maha Ahmed filed 3 lawsuits against Khafaja, in addition to 4 others filed by her husband, accusing him of defamation, slander, and harassment, which led to an investigation and then to court.

The referral decision stated that the accused directed words to the artist Magdy Kamel that could harm his reputation and social standing, and that those phrases - according to the investigations - if true, would necessitate his legal punishment or lead to his contempt among people.

The accused was also charged with deliberately disturbing and harassing the victim through the misuse of communication devices in a manner contrary to the law.

Fadi Khafaja

Fadi Khafaja was born in Cairo in 1982 and entered the field of acting from childhood through the series "Yawmiyat Wanes," which achieved great success, and he became famous for the character "Sharaf El-Din" that he portrayed in the various parts of the series.

Fadi continued to participate in artistic works in cinema and television drama, including the films "Kharij An Al-Qanun" and "Abdo Mawasim," as well as the series "Al-Nas Fi Kafr Askar," "Al-Ikhtiyar," "Al-Li'ba," and others.