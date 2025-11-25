قررت محكمة القاهرة الاقتصادية، أمس، معاقبة الفنان المصري فادي خفاجة بالسجن 6 أشهر وتغريمه 20 ألف جنيه، وذلك على خلفية اتهامه بسب وقذف الفنان مجدي كامل، عبر عبارات وصفت في أوراق القضية بأنها تتضمن خدشاً للشرف والاعتبار وطعناً في الأعراض.

وتعود القضية إلى أشهر عدة سابقة، عندما اشتبك فادي خفاجة مع الفنانة مها أحمد عبر خاصية البث المباشر بتطبيق «تيك توك» ووجه لها ولزوجها مجدي كامل عبارات مسيئة.

7 دعاوى

وقدمت مها أحمد 3 دعاوى قضائية ضد خفاجة، إضافة الى 4 أخرى تقدم بها زوجها، اتهماه من خلالها بالسب والقذف والإساءة، وأحيل للتحقيق ثم إلى المحكمة.

وجاء في قرار الإحالة أن المتهم وجّه إلى الفنان مجدي كامل ألفاظاً من شأنها المساس بسمعته ومكانته الاجتماعية، وأن تلك العبارات - بحسب التحقيقات - لو كانت صحيحة لأوجبت عقابه قانونياً أو أدت إلى احتقاره بين الناس.

كما نُسب إلى المتهم تعمد إزعاج ومضايقة المجني عليه من خلال إساءة استخدام أجهزة الاتصالات على نحو مخالف للقانون.

فادي خفاجة

وفادي خفاجة ولد بالقاهرة في 1982، دخل مجال التمثيل منذ طفولته من خلال مسلسل «يوميات ونيس» الذي حقق نجاحاً كبيراً واشتهر بشخصية «شرف الدين» التي قدمها ضمن أحداث المسلسل بأجزائه المختلفة.

واستمر فادي في المشاركة في أعمال فنية بالسينما والدراما التلفزيونية، من بينها فيلم «خارج عن القانون» و«عبده مواسم» و مسلسلات «الناس في كفر عسكر» و«الاختيار» و«اللعبة» وغيرها.