قررت محكمة القاهرة الاقتصادية، أمس، معاقبة الفنان المصري فادي خفاجة بالسجن 6 أشهر وتغريمه 20 ألف جنيه، وذلك على خلفية اتهامه بسب وقذف الفنان مجدي كامل، عبر عبارات وصفت في أوراق القضية بأنها تتضمن خدشاً للشرف والاعتبار وطعناً في الأعراض.
وتعود القضية إلى أشهر عدة سابقة، عندما اشتبك فادي خفاجة مع الفنانة مها أحمد عبر خاصية البث المباشر بتطبيق «تيك توك» ووجه لها ولزوجها مجدي كامل عبارات مسيئة.
7 دعاوى
وقدمت مها أحمد 3 دعاوى قضائية ضد خفاجة، إضافة الى 4 أخرى تقدم بها زوجها، اتهماه من خلالها بالسب والقذف والإساءة، وأحيل للتحقيق ثم إلى المحكمة.
وجاء في قرار الإحالة أن المتهم وجّه إلى الفنان مجدي كامل ألفاظاً من شأنها المساس بسمعته ومكانته الاجتماعية، وأن تلك العبارات - بحسب التحقيقات - لو كانت صحيحة لأوجبت عقابه قانونياً أو أدت إلى احتقاره بين الناس.
كما نُسب إلى المتهم تعمد إزعاج ومضايقة المجني عليه من خلال إساءة استخدام أجهزة الاتصالات على نحو مخالف للقانون.
فادي خفاجة
وفادي خفاجة ولد بالقاهرة في 1982، دخل مجال التمثيل منذ طفولته من خلال مسلسل «يوميات ونيس» الذي حقق نجاحاً كبيراً واشتهر بشخصية «شرف الدين» التي قدمها ضمن أحداث المسلسل بأجزائه المختلفة.
واستمر فادي في المشاركة في أعمال فنية بالسينما والدراما التلفزيونية، من بينها فيلم «خارج عن القانون» و«عبده مواسم» و مسلسلات «الناس في كفر عسكر» و«الاختيار» و«اللعبة» وغيرها.
The Cairo Economic Court decided yesterday to sentence the Egyptian artist Fadi Khafaja to 6 months in prison and fined him 20,000 Egyptian pounds, following accusations of defaming and slandering the artist Magdy Kamel, through phrases described in the case documents as involving an affront to honor and dignity and an attack on morals.
The case dates back several months, when Fadi Khafaja clashed with the artist Maha Ahmed via the live broadcast feature on the "TikTok" app, directing offensive remarks towards her and her husband Magdy Kamel.
7 Lawsuits
Maha Ahmed filed 3 lawsuits against Khafaja, in addition to 4 others filed by her husband, accusing him of defamation, slander, and harassment, which led to an investigation and then to court.
The referral decision stated that the accused directed words to the artist Magdy Kamel that could harm his reputation and social standing, and that those phrases - according to the investigations - if true, would necessitate his legal punishment or lead to his contempt among people.
The accused was also charged with deliberately disturbing and harassing the victim through the misuse of communication devices in a manner contrary to the law.
Fadi Khafaja
Fadi Khafaja was born in Cairo in 1982 and entered the field of acting from childhood through the series "Yawmiyat Wanes," which achieved great success, and he became famous for the character "Sharaf El-Din" that he portrayed in the various parts of the series.
Fadi continued to participate in artistic works in cinema and television drama, including the films "Kharij An Al-Qanun" and "Abdo Mawasim," as well as the series "Al-Nas Fi Kafr Askar," "Al-Ikhtiyar," "Al-Li'ba," and others.