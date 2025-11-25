The permanent military court in Lebanon, presided over by Brigadier General Waseem Fayad, has postponed the trial of artist Fadl Shaker to next February.

The postponement was made at the request of his attorney, Amata Mubarak, who requested additional time to review the charges facing the Lebanese artist.

The new date gives the defense a full opportunity to prepare before resuming the interrogation sessions.

The First Session

Today (Tuesday), the military court held the first session for the trial of Fadl Shaker regarding the charges against him in the case of the Abra battle in Sidon in 2013, where he faces four separate security lawsuits involving membership in an armed organization and its funding, possession of unlicensed weapons, and undermining the authority and prestige of the state.

Interrogation and Confrontation

The first session witnessed the interrogation of Fadl and his confrontation with the evidence on which previous absentia judgments were based, during which he was confronted with Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir, who is currently serving his sentence in Roumieh prison after being convicted of the charges previously leveled against him.

The president of the military court, Brigadier General Waseem Fayad, dedicated today's session solely to the interrogation of Fadl Shaker, without including other files on the agenda, which is expected to extend for long hours due to the sensitivity and importance of the case.