أجلت المحكمة العسكرية الدائمة في لبنان، برئاسة العميد وسيم فياض، محاكمة الفنان فضل شاكر إلى فبراير القادم.

وأجلت المحاكمة بناءً على طلب وكيلته المحامية أماتا مبارك، التي استمهلت وقتا إضافيا للاطلاع على الاتهامات التي تواجه الفنان اللبناني.

ويمنح الموعد الجديد الدفاع فرصة كاملة للتحضير قبل استئناف جلسات الاستجواب.

الجلسة الأولى

وعقدت المحكمة العسكرية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الجلسة الأولى لمحاكمة فضل شاكر حول الاتهامات الموجهة له في ملف أحداث معركة عبرا في صيدا عام 2013، إذ يواجه 4 دعاوى أمنية منفصلة تتضمّن الانتماء إلى تنظيم مسلح وتمويله، حيازة أسلحة غير مرخصة، والنيل من سلطة الدولة وهيبتها.

استجواب ومواجهة

وشهدت الجلسة الأولى استجواب فضل ومواجهته بالأدلة التي بُنيت عليها الأحكام الغيابية السابقة، وتمت خلالها مواجهته بالشيخ أحمد الأسير الذي يقضي عقوبته حاليا بسجن رومية بعد إدانته بالتهم الموجهة إليه سابقا.

وخصص رئيس المحكمة العسكرية العميد وسيم فياض جلسة اليوم لاستجواب فضل شاكر فقط، دون إدراج ملفات أخرى على جدول الجلسات التي من المتوقع أن تمتد لساعات طويلة نظرا لحساسية القضية وأهميتها.