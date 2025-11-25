كشف المطرب المصري أحمد سعد كواليس أول حفلة له بعد خروجه من المستشفى، وذلك بعد أيام قليلة من تعرضه لحادثة سير مروعة.

أحمد سعد يكشف تفاصيل صادمة عن كواليس أولى حفلاته بعد حادثة السير

كواليس أول حفلة بعد الحادثة

وقال أحمد سعد في تصريحات تلفزيونية إنه واجه صعوبة كبيرة في التحرك بعد الحادثة، مما جعل الدكاترة يشعرون بالقلق الشديد عند سماعهم خبر مشاركته في الحفلة.

اللحظات الصعبة

وتابع أحمد سعد: «كنت منهاراً على المسرح في أول حفلة بعد الحادثة، والدكاترة انصدموا وانهاروا عصبياً وكانوا بيفكروا إزاى أتحرك أو حتى أدخل للحمام مش إني أقدم حفلة».

رسالة شكر لجمهوره

وأكد سعد أنه نجا بأعجوبة من الحادثة، معرباً عن امتنانه لمحبة الجمهور، قائلاً: «العين صابتني ورب العرش نجاني، الحمد لله شفت من الناس حب أكتر حاجة عجبتني».

عودة قوية بدعم الجمهور

وأوضح سعد أن العودة إلى المسرح بعد الحادثة كانت بمثابة تحدٍّ شخصي، لافتاً إلى أن تفاعل الجمهور معه أعطاه دفعة معنوية قوية لاستكمال مسيرته الفنية.

أول ظهور لـ أحمد سعد

وكان أحمد سعد أحيا سابقاً حفلة استثنائية في أول ظهور فني بعد وعكته صحية ضمن فعاليات مهرجان الفسطاط الموسيقي، وشاركه الغناء مؤدي أغاني الراب مروان موسى، وسط حضور كامل العدد.