أحمد سعد يكشف تفاصيل صادمة عن كواليس أولى حفلاته بعد حادثة السير

كشف المطرب المصري أحمد سعد كواليس أول حفلة له بعد خروجه من المستشفى، وذلك بعد أيام قليلة من تعرضه لحادثة سير مروعة.
كواليس أول حفلة بعد الحادثة
وقال أحمد سعد في تصريحات تلفزيونية إنه واجه صعوبة كبيرة في التحرك بعد الحادثة، مما جعل الدكاترة يشعرون بالقلق الشديد عند سماعهم خبر مشاركته في الحفلة.
اللحظات الصعبة
وتابع أحمد سعد: «كنت منهاراً على المسرح في أول حفلة بعد الحادثة، والدكاترة انصدموا وانهاروا عصبياً وكانوا بيفكروا إزاى أتحرك أو حتى أدخل للحمام مش إني أقدم حفلة».
رسالة شكر لجمهوره
وأكد سعد أنه نجا بأعجوبة من الحادثة، معرباً عن امتنانه لمحبة الجمهور، قائلاً: «العين صابتني ورب العرش نجاني، الحمد لله شفت من الناس حب أكتر حاجة عجبتني».
عودة قوية بدعم الجمهور
وأوضح سعد أن العودة إلى المسرح بعد الحادثة كانت بمثابة تحدٍّ شخصي، لافتاً إلى أن تفاعل الجمهور معه أعطاه دفعة معنوية قوية لاستكمال مسيرته الفنية.
أول ظهور لـ أحمد سعد
وكان أحمد سعد أحيا سابقاً حفلة استثنائية في أول ظهور فني بعد وعكته صحية ضمن فعاليات مهرجان الفسطاط الموسيقي، وشاركه الغناء مؤدي أغاني الراب مروان موسى، وسط حضور كامل العدد.
The Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad revealed the behind-the-scenes of his first concert after leaving the hospital, just a few days after he was involved in a horrific car accident.
Behind the scenes of the first concert after the accident
Ahmed Saad stated in television interviews that he faced great difficulty in moving after the accident, which made the doctors extremely worried upon hearing about his participation in the concert.
The difficult moments
Ahmed Saad continued: "I was devastated on stage during my first concert after the accident, and the doctors were shocked and emotionally overwhelmed, thinking about how I could move or even go to the bathroom, let alone perform a concert."
A message of thanks to his audience
Saad confirmed that he miraculously survived the accident, expressing his gratitude for the love of his audience, saying: "The evil eye struck me, but the Lord of the Throne saved me. Thank God, I felt the love from the people, which was the most wonderful thing."
A strong return with the support of the audience
Saad explained that returning to the stage after the accident was a personal challenge, noting that the audience's interaction with him gave him a strong moral boost to continue his artistic journey.
Ahmed Saad's first appearance
Ahmed Saad previously held an exceptional concert in his first artistic appearance after his health setback during the activities of the Fustat Music Festival, where he was joined by rapper Marwan Moussa, in front of a full house.