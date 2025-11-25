أحمد سعد يكشف تفاصيل صادمة عن كواليس أولى حفلاته بعد حادثة السير

The Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad revealed the behind-the-scenes of his first concert after leaving the hospital, just a few days after he was involved in a horrific car accident.

Behind the scenes of the first concert after the accident

Ahmed Saad stated in television interviews that he faced great difficulty in moving after the accident, which made the doctors extremely worried upon hearing about his participation in the concert.

The difficult moments

Ahmed Saad continued: "I was devastated on stage during my first concert after the accident, and the doctors were shocked and emotionally overwhelmed, thinking about how I could move or even go to the bathroom, let alone perform a concert."

A message of thanks to his audience

Saad confirmed that he miraculously survived the accident, expressing his gratitude for the love of his audience, saying: "The evil eye struck me, but the Lord of the Throne saved me. Thank God, I felt the love from the people, which was the most wonderful thing."

A strong return with the support of the audience

Saad explained that returning to the stage after the accident was a personal challenge, noting that the audience's interaction with him gave him a strong moral boost to continue his artistic journey.

Ahmed Saad's first appearance

Ahmed Saad previously held an exceptional concert in his first artistic appearance after his health setback during the activities of the Fustat Music Festival, where he was joined by rapper Marwan Moussa, in front of a full house.