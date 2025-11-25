تصدرت أزمة الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب مع شقيقها المشهد من جديد، بعد تطور جديد تمثل في استدعاء جهات التحقيق له، للاستماع إلى أقواله في البلاغ الذي تقدمت به شيرين ضده بشأن عدم التعرض.
رسالة غامضة تجدد الأزمة
وعقب استدعائه، خرج محمد عبدالوهاب بأول تعليق له عبر «فيسبوك»، حيث شارك منشوراً غامضاً تضمن مقطعاً من أغنية «جريئة» للراحلة ذكرى، التي تدور كلماتها حول الإحباط والخيانة، موجّهاً من خلالها رسالة مبطنة.
وأرفق المقطع بتعليق قال فيه: «بهدي أغنية جريئة لـ ذكرى، إلى أقرب الناس ليا.. معرفش أصلاً إحنا كنا إمتى قريبين؟»، في إشارة اعتبرها البعض رسالة غير مباشرة لشقيقته.
أزماتها مع شقيقها
وسبق، قدمت شيرين عبدالوهاب بلاغاً رسميّاً ضد شقيقها محمد عبدالوهاب تتهمه فيه بالتعرض لها بسبب خلافات عائلية، حيث تم إلزام شقيقها بتوقيع تعهد بعدم الاقتراب منها أو مضايقتها مستقبلاً.
حقيقة اعتزالها
وكانت خرجت شيرين عبدالوهاب في وقت قليل للجمهور مجدداً من خلال تسجيل صوتي، لكشف حقيقة اعتزالها الغناء، مؤكدة استمرار نشاطها الفني وتحضيرها لمجموعة من المفاجآت لجمهورها.
The crisis of the Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab with her brother has once again taken center stage, following a new development in which investigative authorities summoned him to hear his statements regarding the complaint Sherine filed against him about harassment.
A Mysterious Message Renewing the Crisis
After his summons, Mohamed Abdel Wahab made his first comment via Facebook, sharing a mysterious post that included a snippet from the song "Jaree'a" by the late Dhikra, whose lyrics revolve around frustration and betrayal, indirectly sending a message.
He accompanied the clip with a comment saying: "I dedicate the song Jaree'a to Dhikra, to the closest people to me... I don't even know when we were close?" This was interpreted by some as an indirect message to his sister.
Her Crises with Her Brother
Previously, Sherine Abdel Wahab filed an official complaint against her brother Mohamed Abdel Wahab, accusing him of harassment due to family disputes, and her brother was required to sign a pledge not to approach or disturb her in the future.
The Truth About Her Retirement
Sherine Abdel Wahab recently addressed the public again through an audio recording, revealing the truth about her retirement from singing, confirming her continued artistic activity and her preparation of a series of surprises for her audience.