The crisis of the Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab with her brother has once again taken center stage, following a new development in which investigative authorities summoned him to hear his statements regarding the complaint Sherine filed against him about harassment.



A Mysterious Message Renewing the Crisis

After his summons, Mohamed Abdel Wahab made his first comment via Facebook, sharing a mysterious post that included a snippet from the song "Jaree'a" by the late Dhikra, whose lyrics revolve around frustration and betrayal, indirectly sending a message.

He accompanied the clip with a comment saying: "I dedicate the song Jaree'a to Dhikra, to the closest people to me... I don't even know when we were close?" This was interpreted by some as an indirect message to his sister.

Her Crises with Her Brother

Previously, Sherine Abdel Wahab filed an official complaint against her brother Mohamed Abdel Wahab, accusing him of harassment due to family disputes, and her brother was required to sign a pledge not to approach or disturb her in the future.

The Truth About Her Retirement

Sherine Abdel Wahab recently addressed the public again through an audio recording, revealing the truth about her retirement from singing, confirming her continued artistic activity and her preparation of a series of surprises for her audience.