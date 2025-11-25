تصدرت أزمة الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب مع شقيقها المشهد من جديد، بعد تطور جديد تمثل في استدعاء جهات التحقيق له، للاستماع إلى أقواله في البلاغ الذي تقدمت به شيرين ضده بشأن عدم التعرض.
المطربة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب وشقيقها.

رسالة غامضة تجدد الأزمة

وعقب استدعائه، خرج محمد عبدالوهاب بأول تعليق له عبر «فيسبوك»، حيث شارك منشوراً غامضاً تضمن مقطعاً من أغنية «جريئة» للراحلة ذكرى، التي تدور كلماتها حول الإحباط والخيانة، موجّهاً من خلالها رسالة مبطنة.

وأرفق المقطع بتعليق قال فيه: «بهدي أغنية جريئة لـ ذكرى، إلى أقرب الناس ليا.. معرفش أصلاً إحنا كنا إمتى قريبين؟»، في إشارة اعتبرها البعض رسالة غير مباشرة لشقيقته.

أزماتها مع شقيقها

وسبق، قدمت شيرين عبدالوهاب بلاغاً رسميّاً ضد شقيقها محمد عبدالوهاب تتهمه فيه بالتعرض لها بسبب خلافات عائلية، حيث تم إلزام شقيقها بتوقيع تعهد بعدم الاقتراب منها أو مضايقتها مستقبلاً.

حقيقة اعتزالها

وكانت خرجت شيرين عبدالوهاب في وقت قليل للجمهور مجدداً من خلال تسجيل صوتي، لكشف حقيقة اعتزالها الغناء، مؤكدة استمرار نشاطها الفني وتحضيرها لمجموعة من المفاجآت لجمهورها.