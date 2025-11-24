The scene depicting the end of the artist Zeina's life at the hands of the artist Mohamed Farag in the series "Ward wa Chocolata" has sparked a crisis between the creators of the work and the Lawyers' Syndicate in Egypt.

Member of the Syndicate Council, lawyer Mahmoud Tuffaha, submitted a complaint to the Supreme Council for Media, expressing his dissatisfaction with what the series contained. He pointed out that the ruling issued in case number 10229 for the year 2022 in the Badrashin Criminal Court definitively proved that the perpetrator is a judge in the State Council. He emphasized that what was presented in the drama cannot be classified as creativity or artistic treatment, but rather as a distortion of reality and a misrepresentation of facts in its precise legal sense, "which leads to misleading public opinion and harming a legally protected status under the constitution, in addition to the deliberate insult to the profession of lawyering." He noted that the creators' resort to changing the true identity of the accused, to avoid referring to a judge and replacing it with the profession of a lawyer, represents an unacceptable and dangerous approach that necessitates investigation and accountability. He called on the Supreme Council for Media Regulation to intervene immediately to stop the airing of the series and to open an urgent investigation into the incident of distortion and hold those responsible accountable.

True Events

In his initial response to the Lawyers' Syndicate's criticisms of the work, the series director Mohamed El-Adl stated: "The series is inspired by true events and is not related to any specific case."

The spark of the crisis was ignited after the scene where Mohamed Farag ends Zeina's life and kills her inside a farm, with the help of his friend, to get rid of her after a stormy love story between them within the events. This led the audience to link the story of the series to the murder case of the broadcaster Shaimaa Gamal, which shook public opinion over the past two years. This connection was not confirmed by the creators of the series, especially since the protagonist appears as a lawyer and not a judge, which raised criticisms from the Lawyers' Syndicate.