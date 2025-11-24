تسبّب مشهد إنهاء حياة الفنانة زينة على يد الفنان محمد فراج في مسلسل «ورد وشوكولاتة»، في اندلاع أزمة بين صنّاع العمل ونقابة المحامين في مصر.

وتقدّم عضو مجلس النقابة المحامي محمود تفاحة بشكوى إلى المجلس الأعلى للإعلام عبّر فيها عن استيائه مما تضمنه المسلسل، مشيرا إلى أن الحكم الصادر في القضية رقم 10229 لسنة 2022 جنايات البدرشين، أثبت بصورة قاطعة أن الجاني قاضٍ في مجلس الدولة، مؤكدا أن ما ورد في العمل الدرامي لا يمكن تصنيفه في فئة الإبداع أو المعالجة الفنية، بل هو تزييف للواقع وتحريف للحقائق بمعناه القانوني الدقيق «بما يترتب عليه من تضليل الرأي العام والإضرار بمركز قانوني محمي بالدستور، فضلا عن تعمّد الإساءة إلى مهنة المحاماة»، لافتا إلى أن لجوء صُنّاع المسلسل إلى تغيير الصفة الحقيقية للمتهم، تجنبا للإشارة إلى قاضٍ، واستبدالها بمهنة المحامي، يمثل نهجا مرفوضا وخطيرا يقتضي التحقيق والمحاسبة، مطالبا المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام بالتدخل الفوري لوقف عرض المسلسل، وفتح تحقيق عاجل في واقعة التحريف ومساءلة القائمين عليه.

أحداث حقيقية

وفي ردّه الأول على انتقادات نقابة المحامين للعمل، قال مخرج المسلسل محمد العدل: «المسلسل مستوحى من أحداث حقيقية، وليست له علاقة بقضية معينة».

وكانت شرارة الأزمة بعد مشهد إنهاء محمد فراج حياة زينة وقتلها داخل مزرعة، بمساعدة صديقه، للتخلّص منها بعد قصة حب عاصفة بينهما ضمن الأحداث، ليربط الجمهور قصة المسلسل بقضية قتل المذيعة شيماء جمال، التي هزّت الرأي العام خلال العامين الأخيرين، وهو ما لم يؤكده صنّاع المسلسل، في ظل ظهور بطل المسلسل بشخصية محامٍ وليس قاضيا، ما أثار انتقادات نقابة المحامين.