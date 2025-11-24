تسبّب مشهد إنهاء حياة الفنانة زينة على يد الفنان محمد فراج في مسلسل «ورد وشوكولاتة»، في اندلاع أزمة بين صنّاع العمل ونقابة المحامين في مصر.
وتقدّم عضو مجلس النقابة المحامي محمود تفاحة بشكوى إلى المجلس الأعلى للإعلام عبّر فيها عن استيائه مما تضمنه المسلسل، مشيرا إلى أن الحكم الصادر في القضية رقم 10229 لسنة 2022 جنايات البدرشين، أثبت بصورة قاطعة أن الجاني قاضٍ في مجلس الدولة، مؤكدا أن ما ورد في العمل الدرامي لا يمكن تصنيفه في فئة الإبداع أو المعالجة الفنية، بل هو تزييف للواقع وتحريف للحقائق بمعناه القانوني الدقيق «بما يترتب عليه من تضليل الرأي العام والإضرار بمركز قانوني محمي بالدستور، فضلا عن تعمّد الإساءة إلى مهنة المحاماة»، لافتا إلى أن لجوء صُنّاع المسلسل إلى تغيير الصفة الحقيقية للمتهم، تجنبا للإشارة إلى قاضٍ، واستبدالها بمهنة المحامي، يمثل نهجا مرفوضا وخطيرا يقتضي التحقيق والمحاسبة، مطالبا المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام بالتدخل الفوري لوقف عرض المسلسل، وفتح تحقيق عاجل في واقعة التحريف ومساءلة القائمين عليه.
أحداث حقيقية
وفي ردّه الأول على انتقادات نقابة المحامين للعمل، قال مخرج المسلسل محمد العدل: «المسلسل مستوحى من أحداث حقيقية، وليست له علاقة بقضية معينة».
وكانت شرارة الأزمة بعد مشهد إنهاء محمد فراج حياة زينة وقتلها داخل مزرعة، بمساعدة صديقه، للتخلّص منها بعد قصة حب عاصفة بينهما ضمن الأحداث، ليربط الجمهور قصة المسلسل بقضية قتل المذيعة شيماء جمال، التي هزّت الرأي العام خلال العامين الأخيرين، وهو ما لم يؤكده صنّاع المسلسل، في ظل ظهور بطل المسلسل بشخصية محامٍ وليس قاضيا، ما أثار انتقادات نقابة المحامين.
The scene depicting the end of the artist Zeina's life at the hands of the artist Mohamed Farag in the series "Ward wa Chocolata" has sparked a crisis between the creators of the work and the Lawyers' Syndicate in Egypt.
Member of the Syndicate Council, lawyer Mahmoud Tuffaha, submitted a complaint to the Supreme Council for Media, expressing his dissatisfaction with what the series contained. He pointed out that the ruling issued in case number 10229 for the year 2022 in the Badrashin Criminal Court definitively proved that the perpetrator is a judge in the State Council. He emphasized that what was presented in the drama cannot be classified as creativity or artistic treatment, but rather as a distortion of reality and a misrepresentation of facts in its precise legal sense, "which leads to misleading public opinion and harming a legally protected status under the constitution, in addition to the deliberate insult to the profession of lawyering." He noted that the creators' resort to changing the true identity of the accused, to avoid referring to a judge and replacing it with the profession of a lawyer, represents an unacceptable and dangerous approach that necessitates investigation and accountability. He called on the Supreme Council for Media Regulation to intervene immediately to stop the airing of the series and to open an urgent investigation into the incident of distortion and hold those responsible accountable.
True Events
In his initial response to the Lawyers' Syndicate's criticisms of the work, the series director Mohamed El-Adl stated: "The series is inspired by true events and is not related to any specific case."
The spark of the crisis was ignited after the scene where Mohamed Farag ends Zeina's life and kills her inside a farm, with the help of his friend, to get rid of her after a stormy love story between them within the events. This led the audience to link the story of the series to the murder case of the broadcaster Shaimaa Gamal, which shook public opinion over the past two years. This connection was not confirmed by the creators of the series, especially since the protagonist appears as a lawyer and not a judge, which raised criticisms from the Lawyers' Syndicate.