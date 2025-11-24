أصدرت نقابة المهن الموسيقية في مصر قرارا رسميا بوقف تصريح العمل الخاص بمطرب المهرجانات إسلام كابونجا لمدة ستة أشهر، وذلك بعد تكرار مخالفاته ضوابط النقابة وعدم التزامه بالتنبيهات الموجهة له.

تفاصيل التحقيق

وجاء القرار بناء على توصية لجنة العمل برئاسة الدكتور علاء سلامة، وبمشاركة أعضاء اللجنة والقسم القانوني للنقابة، عقب التحقيق معه في مقر النقابة.

أسباب القرار

وكان إسلام كابونجا قد حضر مساء أمس إلى مقر النقابة للتحقيق معه، نتيجة تكرار مخالفاته وعدم الالتزام بالتنبيهات الصادرة بحقه، إضافة إلى طرحه أغاني تحتوي على كلمات تحرض على العنف والفساد.

اعتذار مطرب المهرجانات

وخلال مثوله أمام النقابة، قدم كابونجا اعتذارا عن الفيديوهات القديمة التي أُثير حولها الجدل، مؤكدا أنه سيقوم بحذفها جميعا، ووعد بعدم تكرار أي مخالفات مستقبلية، معتبرا الواقعة درسا تعلم منه.

قرارات النقابة السابقة

وفي وقت سابق، أعلن نقيب المهن الموسيقية مصطفى كامل إيقاف التصريح الربع سنوي لمطرب المهرجانات إسلام كابونجا، مع دراسة إمكانية شطبه نهائيا من عضوية النقابة.