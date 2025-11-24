أصدرت نقابة المهن الموسيقية في مصر قرارا رسميا بوقف تصريح العمل الخاص بمطرب المهرجانات إسلام كابونجا لمدة ستة أشهر، وذلك بعد تكرار مخالفاته ضوابط النقابة وعدم التزامه بالتنبيهات الموجهة له.
تفاصيل التحقيق
وجاء القرار بناء على توصية لجنة العمل برئاسة الدكتور علاء سلامة، وبمشاركة أعضاء اللجنة والقسم القانوني للنقابة، عقب التحقيق معه في مقر النقابة.
أسباب القرار
وكان إسلام كابونجا قد حضر مساء أمس إلى مقر النقابة للتحقيق معه، نتيجة تكرار مخالفاته وعدم الالتزام بالتنبيهات الصادرة بحقه، إضافة إلى طرحه أغاني تحتوي على كلمات تحرض على العنف والفساد.
اعتذار مطرب المهرجانات
وخلال مثوله أمام النقابة، قدم كابونجا اعتذارا عن الفيديوهات القديمة التي أُثير حولها الجدل، مؤكدا أنه سيقوم بحذفها جميعا، ووعد بعدم تكرار أي مخالفات مستقبلية، معتبرا الواقعة درسا تعلم منه.
قرارات النقابة السابقة
وفي وقت سابق، أعلن نقيب المهن الموسيقية مصطفى كامل إيقاف التصريح الربع سنوي لمطرب المهرجانات إسلام كابونجا، مع دراسة إمكانية شطبه نهائيا من عضوية النقابة.
The Musicians' Syndicate in Egypt has officially issued a decision to suspend the work permit of festival singer Islam Kabonga for six months, following his repeated violations of the syndicate's regulations and his failure to comply with the warnings directed at him.
Investigation Details
The decision came based on the recommendation of the Labor Committee chaired by Dr. Alaa Salama, with the participation of committee members and the legal department of the syndicate, after investigating him at the syndicate's headquarters.
Reasons for the Decision
Islam Kabonga had attended the syndicate's headquarters yesterday evening for questioning due to his repeated violations and non-compliance with the warnings issued against him, in addition to releasing songs that contain lyrics inciting violence and corruption.
Apology from the Festival Singer
During his appearance before the syndicate, Kabonga apologized for the old videos that had sparked controversy, confirming that he would delete all of them, and promised not to repeat any future violations, considering the incident a lesson he learned from.
Previous Syndicate Decisions
Earlier, the head of the Musicians' Syndicate, Mustafa Kamel, announced the suspension of the quarterly permit for festival singer Islam Kabonga, while considering the possibility of permanently expelling him from the syndicate's membership.