The Musicians' Syndicate in Egypt has officially issued a decision to suspend the work permit of festival singer Islam Kabonga for six months, following his repeated violations of the syndicate's regulations and his failure to comply with the warnings directed at him.

Investigation Details

The decision came based on the recommendation of the Labor Committee chaired by Dr. Alaa Salama, with the participation of committee members and the legal department of the syndicate, after investigating him at the syndicate's headquarters.

Reasons for the Decision

Islam Kabonga had attended the syndicate's headquarters yesterday evening for questioning due to his repeated violations and non-compliance with the warnings issued against him, in addition to releasing songs that contain lyrics inciting violence and corruption.

Apology from the Festival Singer

During his appearance before the syndicate, Kabonga apologized for the old videos that had sparked controversy, confirming that he would delete all of them, and promised not to repeat any future violations, considering the incident a lesson he learned from.

Previous Syndicate Decisions

Earlier, the head of the Musicians' Syndicate, Mustafa Kamel, announced the suspension of the quarterly permit for festival singer Islam Kabonga, while considering the possibility of permanently expelling him from the syndicate's membership.