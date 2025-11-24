The Administrative Court rejected the lawsuit filed against the Egyptian media personality Radwa El Sherbiny, which sought to prevent her from appearing on screen and to halt her program "Heya W Bas," following one of the episodes in which she hosted the wife of a citizen. The episode contained phrases and accusations that some described as offensive and contrary to the truth.

The Beginning of the Crisis

The crisis began when lawyer Ahmed Sami Khalaf filed a lawsuit against media personality Radwa El Sherbiny, demanding that she be prohibited from presenting any program or appearing on screen, and to stop the broadcast of "Heya W Bas" on CBC Sofra channel. This came after the wife of his client appeared in one of the episodes to discuss the dispute that arose between her and her husband, which ended with her leaving the marital home with the children and filing several legal claims.

The lawyer revealed in his lawsuit that the wife did not limit herself to resorting to the judiciary, but also published clips on social media that included false accusations, before appearing on the program and speaking in an offensive manner about the husband and his family. He pointed out that Radwa El Sherbiny's episode included transgressions on her part, directing threats without verifying the accuracy of the guest's account, especially since the case is pending before the judiciary, which constitutes a violation of the media professionals' law and the media code of ethics.

The lawsuit demanded the cessation of the program's broadcast and obligated the channel to implement the ruling immediately upon issuance, along with suspending Radwa El Sherbiny and preventing her from appearing on screen.