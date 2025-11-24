رفضت محكمة القضاء الإداري الدعوى المقامة ضد الإعلامية المصرية رضوى الشربيني، التي تطالب بمنع ظهورها الإعلامي على الشاشة، ووقف برنامجها «هي وبس»، وذلك على خلفية إحدى الحلقات التي استضافت فيها زوجة أحد المواطنين وما تضمنته من عبارات واتهامات وصفت من قبل البعض بأنها مسيئة ومخالفة للحقيقة.

بداية الأزمة

بدأت الأزمة برفع دعوى من المحامي أحمد سامي خلف ضد الإعلامية رضوى الشربيني، مطالباً بمنعها من تقديم أي برنامج أو الظهور على الشاشة مع وقف بث برنامج «هي وبس» على قناة CBC سفرة، وذلك بعد ظهور زوجة موكله في إحدى الحلقات للحديث عن الخلاف الذي نشب بينها وبين زوجها، والذي انتهى بمغادرتها منزل الزوجية برفقة الأطفال، وإقامة عدد من الدعاوى القانونية.

وكشف المحامي في دعواه أن الزوجة لم تكتفِ باللجوء إلى القضاء، بل نشرت مقاطع عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تضمنت اتهامات غير حقيقية، قبل أن تظهر في البرنامج وتتحدث بطريقة مسيئة بحق الزوج وعائلته، مشيراً إلى أن حلقة رضوى الشربيني تضمنت تجاوزات من قبلها، موجهة تهديدات دون التأكد من صحة رواية الضيفة التي كانت معها، خصوصاً أن القضية مطروحة أمام القضاء، ما يمثل مخالفة لقانون الإعلاميين، وميثاق الشرف الإعلامي.

وطالبت الدعوى بوقف بث البرنامج وإلزام القناة بتنفيذ الحكم فور صدوره مع إيقاف رضوى الشربيني ومنعها من الظهور الإعلامي على الشاشة.