كشفت المطربة المغربية بسمة بوسيل تطورات الحالة الصحية لطليقها الفنان المصري تامر حسني، وذلك عقب خضوعه خلال الأيام الماضية لعملية جراحية دقيقة لاستئصال جزء من الكلية.
عودة تامر حسني إلى مصر
وأوضحت بسمة بوسيل، في تصريح خاص لصحيفة عكاظ، أن تامر حسني يتماثل للشفاء وتحسنت حالته الصحية بشكل كبير، مما سمح بخروجه من المستشفى وعودته إلى مصر بعد إجراء العملية في ألمانيا.
سبب غيابها خلال فترة علاج تامر حسني
وحول سبب عدم تواجدها مع ابنتها تاليا إلى جانب تامر أثناء فترة علاجه، كشفت بسمة أنها لم تتمكن من مرافقتهم بسبب انتهاء صلاحية تأشيرتها، قائلة: «معرفتش أكون معاهم عشان الفيزا بتاعتي مخلصتش».
احترام متبادل رغم الانفصال
وأكدت بسمة بوسيل أن العلاقة بينها وبين تامر حسني ما زالت قائمة على الاحترام المتبادل رغم الانفصال، مضيفة: «العلاقة بيني وبين تامر كلها احترام، وهو أبو عيالي وطول الوقت هحترمه».
استئصال جزء من الكلية بعد تدهور حالته الصحية
فاجأ تامر حسني جمهوره بإعلان خضوعه لعملية جراحية عاجلة لاستئصال جزء من الكلية، مشيراً إلى أنه كان يفضل عدم الكشف عن تفاصيل أزمته الصحية رغم معاناته خلال الفترة الماضية، لكنه اضطر للتوضيح بعد انتشار الأخبار.
وشارك تامر صورة له من المستشفى عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»، مؤكداً أنه عانى من مشكلة في الكلى استدعت التدخل الجراحي الفوري، موجهاً الشكر لله على تجاوزه المرحلة الصعبة.
The Moroccan singer Basma Boussel revealed the developments in the health condition of her ex-husband, the Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny, following his recent surgery to remove part of his kidney.
Tamer Hosny's Return to Egypt
Basma Boussel explained in a special statement to Okaz newspaper that Tamer Hosny is recovering and his health has significantly improved, allowing him to leave the hospital and return to Egypt after undergoing the operation in Germany.
Reason for Her Absence During Tamer Hosny's Treatment
Regarding her absence with their daughter Talia alongside Tamer during his treatment, Basma revealed that she was unable to accompany them due to her visa expiring, saying: "I couldn't be with them because my visa expired."
Mutual Respect Despite Separation
Basma Boussel confirmed that the relationship between her and Tamer Hosny is still based on mutual respect despite their separation, adding: "The relationship between me and Tamer is all about respect, and he is the father of my children, and I will always respect him."
Removal of Part of the Kidney After Deterioration of His Health
Tamer Hosny surprised his audience by announcing that he underwent an urgent surgery to remove part of his kidney, indicating that he preferred not to disclose the details of his health crisis despite his suffering in the past period, but he was forced to clarify after the news spread.
Tamer shared a photo of himself from the hospital via his Instagram account, confirming that he suffered from a kidney issue that required immediate surgical intervention, expressing gratitude to God for overcoming this difficult phase.