The Moroccan singer Basma Boussel revealed the developments in the health condition of her ex-husband, the Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny, following his recent surgery to remove part of his kidney.



Tamer Hosny's Return to Egypt

Basma Boussel explained in a special statement to Okaz newspaper that Tamer Hosny is recovering and his health has significantly improved, allowing him to leave the hospital and return to Egypt after undergoing the operation in Germany.



Reason for Her Absence During Tamer Hosny's Treatment

Regarding her absence with their daughter Talia alongside Tamer during his treatment, Basma revealed that she was unable to accompany them due to her visa expiring, saying: "I couldn't be with them because my visa expired."

Mutual Respect Despite Separation

Basma Boussel confirmed that the relationship between her and Tamer Hosny is still based on mutual respect despite their separation, adding: "The relationship between me and Tamer is all about respect, and he is the father of my children, and I will always respect him."

Removal of Part of the Kidney After Deterioration of His Health

Tamer Hosny surprised his audience by announcing that he underwent an urgent surgery to remove part of his kidney, indicating that he preferred not to disclose the details of his health crisis despite his suffering in the past period, but he was forced to clarify after the news spread.

Tamer shared a photo of himself from the hospital via his Instagram account, confirming that he suffered from a kidney issue that required immediate surgical intervention, expressing gratitude to God for overcoming this difficult phase.