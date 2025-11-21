كشفت المطربة المغربية بسمة بوسيل تطورات الحالة الصحية لطليقها الفنان المصري تامر حسني، وذلك عقب خضوعه خلال الأيام الماضية لعملية جراحية دقيقة لاستئصال جزء من الكلية.
المطرب المصري تامر حسني وطليقته المطربة المغربية بسمة بوسيل

عودة تامر حسني إلى مصر

وأوضحت بسمة بوسيل، في تصريح خاص لصحيفة عكاظ، أن تامر حسني يتماثل للشفاء وتحسنت حالته الصحية بشكل كبير، مما سمح بخروجه من المستشفى وعودته إلى مصر بعد إجراء العملية في ألمانيا.
سبب غيابها خلال فترة علاج تامر حسني

وحول سبب عدم تواجدها مع ابنتها تاليا إلى جانب تامر أثناء فترة علاجه، كشفت بسمة أنها لم تتمكن من مرافقتهم بسبب انتهاء صلاحية تأشيرتها، قائلة: «معرفتش أكون معاهم عشان الفيزا بتاعتي مخلصتش».

احترام متبادل رغم الانفصال

وأكدت بسمة بوسيل أن العلاقة بينها وبين تامر حسني ما زالت قائمة على الاحترام المتبادل رغم الانفصال، مضيفة: «العلاقة بيني وبين تامر كلها احترام، وهو أبو عيالي وطول الوقت هحترمه».

استئصال جزء من الكلية بعد تدهور حالته الصحية

فاجأ تامر حسني جمهوره بإعلان خضوعه لعملية جراحية عاجلة لاستئصال جزء من الكلية، مشيراً إلى أنه كان يفضل عدم الكشف عن تفاصيل أزمته الصحية رغم معاناته خلال الفترة الماضية، لكنه اضطر للتوضيح بعد انتشار الأخبار.

وشارك تامر صورة له من المستشفى عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»، مؤكداً أنه عانى من مشكلة في الكلى استدعت التدخل الجراحي الفوري، موجهاً الشكر لله على تجاوزه المرحلة الصعبة.