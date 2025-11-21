عاد الفنان الكويتي عبدالله الرويشد ليطل على جمهوره لأول مرة بعد الأزمة الصحية التي مر بها، في لحظة مؤثرة وثقتتها الفنانة أحلام عبر فيديو من منزل الرويشد.

وظهر الرويشد ممسكًا بعصاه، بينما عبّرت أحلام عن فخرها واعتزازها بصديقها، متمنية له الشفاء العاجل: «اليوم زرت الغالي أبو خالد، الله يتمم شفاه ويرفع عنه، وإن شاء الله نشوفه يرجع ينورنا. وحشنا الغالي، ربي ما يحرمنا منه».

ولاقى الفيديو تفاعلًا واسعًا على منصات التواصل، حيث عبّر محبو الرويشد عن دعمهم له وتمنياتهم بالشفاء التام والصحة الدائمة.

وكان الرويشد قد سافر قبل أشهر عدة إلى ألمانيا لاستكمال علاجه، في حين نشرت ابنته منشورًا مؤثرًا عبر حسابها الرسمي تدعو فيه الله لشفائه، قائلة: «اللهم اشف أبي شفاءً لا يغادر سقماً. اللهم لا تريني عُمراً دون أبي واحفظه لي من كل شر وضيق وهم».