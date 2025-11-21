The Kuwaiti artist Abdullah Al-Ruwaished has made his first appearance to his audience after the health crisis he went through, in an emotional moment captured by the artist Ahlam through a video from Al-Ruwaished's home.

Al-Ruwaished appeared holding his cane, while Ahlam expressed her pride and admiration for her friend, wishing him a speedy recovery: "Today I visited my dear Abu Khaled, may God complete his healing and relieve him, and hopefully we will see him back shining for us. We miss our dear one, may God not deprive us of him."

The video received wide interaction on social media platforms, as Al-Ruwaished's fans expressed their support for him and their wishes for complete recovery and lasting health.

Al-Ruwaished had traveled several months ago to Germany to continue his treatment, while his daughter posted an emotional message on her official account, praying for his healing, saying: "O Allah, heal my father with a healing that leaves no sickness. O Allah, do not let me see a lifetime without my father and protect him from all evil, distress, and worry."